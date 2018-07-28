TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD

Katie Ledecky, after 3rd win at nationals, readies for teen tests

By Nick ZaccardiJul 28, 2018, 11:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Kathleen Baker breaks 100m backstroke world record Simone Biles wins first meet since Rio Olympics with fall Top U.S. hope for first Olympic surfing gold medal tears ACL

IRVINE, Calif. — Not too long ago, Katie Ledecky was the teen phenom in the pool. Now, after finishing her nationals slate with a third convincing win, her threats ahead are all younger than she is.

Ledecky prevailed by 3.12 seconds in the 400m freestyle on Saturday night and scratched out of her last event, Sunday’s 1500m freestyle. Don’t worry, she is still eligible to swim the 1500m free at this year’s major international meet, the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo in two weeks.

Ledecky, who holds the 11 fastest 400m free times ever, added the victory in 3:59.09 to her 200m and 800m free titles earlier this week. While Kathleen Baker broke the 100m backstroke world record later Saturday night, Ledecky was under world-record pace through 200 meters.

“I wanted to put myself through some pain tonight,” Ledecky said, “and I’m happy with getting under four minutes.”

The 21-year-old rolls into Pan Pacs, still unchallenged in the U.S.

“Haven’t really had an off-swim [since turning pro in March],” Ledecky said. “I feel like I’m in a really good spot.”

New chasers from around the globe emerged since Rio, namely a pair of teenagers who will be at Pan Pacs.

Pan Pacs are for non-European nations, which means Ledecky will not face older 200m free rivals Federica Pellegrini (Italy) and Sarah Sjöström (Sweden).

Australian distance phenom Ariarne Titmus, 17, will be there. The Tasmania native lowered her personal bests in the 200m, 400m and 800m frees by more than three seconds each since 2017 Worlds (but is still two seconds slower than Ledecky in the 400m free this year, and 12 seconds slower in the 800m free).

Taylor Ruck will also be in Tokyo. The 18-year-old Canadian ranks second to Ledecky in the 200m free this year, just .25 behind (followed by Titmus, .29 behind).

Ruck has taken more than three seconds off her 200m free personal best in the last year. She will join Ledecky at Stanford in the fall (though Ledecky has turned pro and won’t compete for the Cardinal).

Ledecky has never lost a major international meet final to a younger swimmer. It doesn’t look likely to happen in two weeks, but she may never be the youngest woman on the podium again.

“I guess it’s a little different, but I think I have the benefit of knowing … what it’s like to have somebody in mind that you’re chasing,” said Ledecky, who notably beat reigning Olympic 800m free champion Rebecca Adlington at her first Games as a 15-year-old in 2012. “I know that there are a lot of great swimmers out there that are chasing me. That motivates me just as much as chasing someone motivated me when I was 15.”

Nationals conclude Sunday, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA at 9 p.m. ET.

In other events Saturday, Olympic and world champion Lilly King won the 100m breaststroke in 1:05.36, a time that trails only Russian rival Yulia Efimova this year.

Olympic champions Ryan Murphy and Matt Grevers went one-two in the men’s 100m back in 52.51 and 52.55, the two fastest times in the world this year. They shared the podium at 2017 Worlds behind Chinese winner Xu Jiayu.

Michael Andrew, who turned pro at 14 in 2013, won his first national title in an Olympic event, taking the men’s 100m breast in 59.38 seconds. Olympic bronze medalist Cody Miller was sixth and will not swim at Pan Pacs or the 2019 Worlds.

Zane Grothe repeated as U.S. men’s 400m free champion. The 26-year-old clocked 3:46.53, edging Grant Shoults by .37. Grothe was seventh at the 2017 World Championships and ranks 10th in the world this year.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

SWIM NATIONALS: TV Schedule | Results | Swimmers to Watch

Kathleen Baker breaks 100m backstroke world record

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJul 28, 2018, 10:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

IRVINE, Calif. — Kathleen Baker broke the first world record of the U.S. Swimming Championships, winning the 100m backstroke in 58.00 seconds on Saturday night.

“I watched a lot of Shark Week, so I was channeling my inner shark,” Baker said on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. “Definitely unexpected.”

Baker, the Olympic and world silver medalist, took one tenth of a second off the mark Canadian Kylie Masse set at 2017 Worlds.

Baker beat Olivia Smoliga by .75 on Saturday, while 16-year-old Regan Smith was third in 58.83, a world junior record. Baker and Smith tied for the 200m back title earlier this week.

The U.S. now holds every world record in the Olympic backstroke events. Missy Franklin owns the women’s 200m back mark, while Ryan Murphy (100m) and Aaron Peirsol (200m) are the fastest men of all time.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

SWIM NATIONALS: TV Schedule | Results | Swimmers to Watch

Simone Biles wins first meet since Rio Olympics with fall

By Nick ZaccardiJul 28, 2018, 9:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Kathleen Baker breaks 100m backstroke world record Katie Ledecky, after 3rd win at nationals, readies for teen tests Top U.S. hope for first Olympic surfing gold medal tears ACL

In her first meet in two years, Simone Biles trailed going into the last rotation.

After falling off the uneven bars, Biles mounted the crucible that is the balance beam needing to make up four tenths of a point. The four-time Rio Olympic champion met the challenge, scoring a meet-leading 15.2 points to overtake Riley McCusker and win by 1.2.

Biles’ score — 58.7 points — is the highest all-around score in the world since Biles’ Olympic title, according to the Gymternet.

Biles confirmed favorite status going into the U.S. Championships in Boston in three weeks, where she can become the first woman to win five national all-around titles.

“This is a good starting point, but there’s still a lot to go,” Biles said on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. NBC will air coverage Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

BILES ROUTINES: Balance BeamFloor Exercise | Uneven BarsVault | Full Scores

She started her comeback meet on floor exercise. Biles’ energy was obvious. She had too much power on her first tumbling pass, taking a large hop back and out of bounds. The rest of the routine was exquisite — including her patented “Biles” pass — and she blew a kiss to the crowd at the end of a 14.75-point performance.

Next came vault. Biles performed a Cheng, the more difficult of her two vaults from Rio. Again, a powerful leap back on the landing, but still 15.4 points, highest in the world this year, according to the Gymternet.

Biles had the highest scores of the night on floor, vault and beam, each by more than half a point.

Biles originally planned to sit out floor and vault at this meet. She announced the change two weeks ago and on Saturday posted the highest U.S. scores on the events since Rio.

Morgan Hurd and Ragan Smith, who won the world and U.S. all-around titles in Biles’ absence last year, each fell in the first rotation.

Hurd came off the four-inch-wide balance beam on a front flip. Smith snapped off the uneven bars trying to catch a release skill.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Laurie Hernandez plans on competing in 2019