Simone Biles wins first meet since Rio Olympics with fall

In her first meet in two years, Simone Biles trailed going into the last rotation.
After falling off the uneven bars, Biles mounted the crucible that is the balance beam needing to make up four tenths of a point. The four-time Rio Olympic champion met the challenge, scoring a meet-leading 15.2 points to overtake Riley McCusker and win by 1.2.
Biles’ score — 58.7 points — is the highest all-around score in the world since Biles’ Olympic title, according to the Gymternet.
Biles confirmed favorite status going into the U.S. Championships in Boston in three weeks, where she can become the first woman to win five national all-around titles.
“This is a good starting point, but there’s still a lot to go,” Biles said on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. NBC will air coverage Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
BILES ROUTINES: Balance Beam | Floor Exercise | Uneven Bars | Vault | Full Scores
She started her comeback meet on floor exercise. Biles’ energy was obvious. She had too much power on her first tumbling pass, taking a large hop back and out of bounds. The rest of the routine was exquisite — including her patented “Biles” pass — and she blew a kiss to the crowd at the end of a 14.75-point performance.
Next came vault. Biles performed a Cheng, the more difficult of her two vaults from Rio. Again, a powerful leap back on the landing, but still 15.4 points, highest in the world this year, according to the Gymternet.
Biles had the highest scores of the night on floor, vault and beam, each by more than half a point.
Biles originally planned to sit out floor and vault at this meet. She announced the change two weeks ago and on Saturday posted the highest U.S. scores on the events since Rio.
Morgan Hurd and Ragan Smith, who won the world and U.S. all-around titles in Biles’ absence last year, each fell in the first rotation.
Hurd came off the four-inch-wide balance beam on a front flip. Smith snapped off the uneven bars trying to catch a release skill.
