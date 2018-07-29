TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
As swim nationals close, an Olympic champion prepares to pass the torch

By Nick ZaccardiJul 29, 2018, 10:25 PM EDT
IRVINE, Calif. — Anthony Ervin met his goal at the U.S. Swimming Championships, but he did not make the national team.

Ervin, who in Rio shattered the record for oldest individual Olympic swimming gold medalist, was 17th in the 50m freestyle heats Sunday, his only event as the five-day meet ended. He also missed last year’s world team after placing sixth at nationals.

The 37-year-old Ervin will not be at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo in two weeks or the 2019 World Championships, the two biggest international events before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ervin isn’t the only big name missing; four-time 2012 Olympic champion Missy Franklin and Rio 100m breaststroke bronze medalist Cody Miller also did not make the cut.

Ervin’s goal Sunday was modest by his top standard, to break 23 seconds (which he did twice, 22.74 and 22.68 in a swim-off). Ervin clocked 21.98 and 21.40 for his Olympic titles in 2000 and 2016, but hasn’t competed much this year and said he’s at “the low bar” for focus.

“I’ve got a lot of things I’ve got to sort,” Ervin said, noting he has “debts to pay off.” “I’ve got to get my life in order.”

The long-term goal is to make the eight-man final at the 2020 Olympic Trials.

By then, he will be older than all but one previous U.S. Olympic swimmer, all but one previous Olympic swimming medalist and all but one Olympic swimmer since 1928 (the exception in all three cases was Dara Torres, 41 in 2008).

“I want to make my way to the end of the quad, just so I can see those guys off,” Ervin said of the younger U.S. sprinters like 19-year-old Michael Andrew, who upset world champion Caeleb Dressel in Sunday’s 50m free final. “That’s a special thing if I can be in the final to shake their hand, whoever does go [to the Tokyo Olympics].”

The U.S. team now heads to Tokyo for Pan Pacs, a major international meet for non-European nations, including swim powers Australia, China and Japan.

Pan Pacs offer a competition within a competition because the meet determines the U.S. team for the 2019 World Championships. The top two Americans per individual Olympic event make worlds, based off each’s best time from either nationals or Pan Pacs. And swimmers can enter any event at Pan Pacs.

In Sunday’s finals at nationals, Ashley Twichell won a Katie Ledecky-less 1500m freestyle in 15:55.68, breaking 16 minutes for the first time. Ledecky skipped the 1500m free, an event where she has lowered the world record six times from 15:42.54 to 15:20.48.

Since Ledecky won the 200m, 400m and 800m frees earlier in the meet, she is eligible to swim any event at Pan Pacs and is expected to contest the 1500m free. That would match her individual-event program from the last two world championships and the 2014 Pan Pacs.

Simone Manuel recorded the fastest 50m free ever in a U.S. pool, winning in 24.10, a whopping .53 ahead of Abbey Weitzeil. Manuel, an Olympic and world medalist in the splash and dash, owns the American record of 23.97.

Kathleen Baker won the 200m IM in the fastest time ever in a U.S. pool, 2:08.32, one day after breaking the 100m backstroke world record. It’s the fastest time in the world this year and a personal best by 3.26 seconds.

Chase Kalisz completed a sweep of the individual medleys, as he did at 2017 Worlds, taking the 200m IM in 1:55.73, the fastest time in the world this year by .54. Kalisz credited his fast swimming in part to kale Caesar salads.

“I definitely would say I’m eating a lot healthier, but I do live across from a Waffle House,” he said on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

Zane Grothe added the 800m free to his 400m free title, clocking 7:44.57. It’s a personal best, the fastest time ever in a U.S. pool and the fastest in the world this year.

Gracious in defeat, Chris Froome to aim again at Tour de France glory

Associated PressJul 29, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) — Sitting alone and unnoticed behind a giant board during the Tour de France winner’s news conference, Chris Froome patiently listened to Geraint Thomas’s answers.

It was an unfamiliar position for Froome, who for the first time in four years did not occupy the podium’s first place at cycling’s biggest race on Sunday.

Froome, who failed in his bid to win the Tour for a record-equaling fifth time, ended the race in third place, 2 minutes, 24 seconds behind his team Sky teammate Thomas. The 33-year-old Froome also came short in his attempt to win both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France in the same season, but there was no hard feeling.

“After he won the Giro, Chris came here to win the race, that’s for sure,” Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford said. “He did not come here to be third on the podium. But when he realized Geraint was the strongest, he did not start sulking at the back of the bus. Not at all. He said: ‘I will now ride as a teammate and I’ll do my best for Geraint and the team because of all the work you did for me over the past years’.”

Froome was subjected to abuse by some fans on the roads of France this summer after being cleared of a doping case only days before the start. He said he was repeatedly spat at and that spectators punched him and tried to make him fall off his bike.

He crashed in the opening stage — not because of fans — and lost 51 seconds, and he hit the ground again on the cobbled stage in northern France. Froome’s fate was sealed in the Pyrenees, where he was dropped by his rivals during Stage 17 to the Col du Portet, but still managed to snatch a place on the tour podium with an impressive effort in the final time trial.

“I’ve had quite a few emotions throughout this race, moments of disappointment, crashing, moments of joy when we’ve won stages and taken the yellow jersey,” said Froome, who rode the whole season under the cloud of a possible suspension. “That’s bike racing. Like any Grand Tour, this has been a roller coaster with ups and downs.”

Froome has been the dominant Grand Tour rider in recent years and started as the race’s favorite once again, only to be eclipsed by Thomas.

Despite his failure, Froome still believes a double Tour-Giro remains possible. Only seven riders have done it, and the last to achieve the feat was the late Marco Pantani in 1998. This season, Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin also competed at both races and finished second at both.

“Interesting that you mentioned Tom as well, for him to be second in both Grand Tours, I think that it shows it is possible to do both of the races at a really high level, which only leads me to believe it is possible to do both of them,” Froome said.

Froome did not reveal whether he would try again for the double next year. It’s more likely he will focus on the Tour solely to match the record of five wins shared by Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

“I really don’t believe Chris is on a downhill trend,” Brailsford said. “It was just a blip. He went through an extremely difficult time and still won the Giro. He was obviously disappointed here, but he was dignified throughout. There is no doubt he wants to win a fifth Tour and I believe it’s possible.”

49-year-old Olympic beach volleyball champion plays first event in 10 years

By Nick ZaccardiJul 29, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Eric Fonoimoana, a 49-year-old who earned 2000 Olympic beach volleyball gold, played his first pro tournament since 2008 at the AVP stop in Hermosa Beach, Calif., this week.

Fonoimoana teamed with Jeremy Casebeer, who sought a last-minute sub for his injured partner, Reid Priddy, a 40-year-old who earned Olympic indoor gold at Beijing 2008 and Priddy’s injured replacement, Matt Olson.

Casebeer called Fonoimoana on Wednesday to ask if he would play, two days before the tournament.

“I was like, what? You sure you got the right number?” said Fonoimoana, who had never teamed with Casebeer but knew him a little bit from beach volleyball circles.

Fonoimoana, who still plays recreationally to stay in shape, signed up.

“I do play still at a high level, but more than anything my body’s healthy, which it’s been like four years since I could actually say that,” said Fonoimoana, who underwent left and right knee surgeries and rotator cuff surgery, as well as stem-cell and PRP knee injections until finding a balance that allowed him to jump and land on the sand. “It was a chance to see if I could still take it on and compete at that level.”

The pair won their first match over Bobby Jacobs and Michael Boag 21-16, 21-14 before losing to 2008 Olympic champion Phil Dalhausser and Jason Lochhead 21-10, 21-12 and then dropping a relegation bracket three-setter.

“Fans were excited to see me get back out there,” Fonoimoana said. “My friends were excited to root me on and see if I could beat some of those guys.”

Lochhead is actually the coach of Dalhausser and Rio Olympic partner Nick Lucena, but Lucena is out injured, too.

Fonoimoana, who lives in Southern California and works in real estate, is open to playing a one-off tournament again. It would be reminiscent of Misty May-Treanor, who came out of a three-year retirement to play three AVP events between 2015 and 2016 with no intention of getting back on the international level.

“The issue for me is about the start, stop and recovery,” Fonoimoana said. “If it was to play one match at a high level, I know I can play at a high level. It’s diminishing returns as far as me being able to get back and warm up and recover at that same level.”

NBCSN airs the Hermosa Beach Open on Sunday night/Monday morning at 12 a.m. ET. Dain Blanton, Fonoimana’s 2000 Olympic gold-medal partner, is a reporter on the coverage.

Fonoimoana, nicknamed “The Body” for his tremendous physique before retiring, and Blanton had a stunning run to gold at the 2000 Sydney Games, the second edition of Olympic beach volleyball. Neither player had previously won an international tournament, and Fonoimoana never won another international event before retiring.

He keeps the gold medal in a safe deposit box, bringing it out for speaking events or to show younger players and students. Fonoimoana provided inspiration on the sand on Friday without wearing it.

“The thing I got most out of it is so many players, ex-players, the fans, they said, my gosh, you relay motivated me,” he said. “At this point in my carer or journey of life, it’s great to be a motivator again.”

