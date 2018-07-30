TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD

Bode, Morgan Miller hope daughter’s drowning raises awareness

By Nick ZaccardiJul 30, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
Bode and Morgan Miller spoke out about their 19-month-old daughter’s drowning to raise awareness for the leading cause of unintentional death for children 1 to 4 years old.

The Millers’ daughter, Emmy, died June 10, one day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the incident at a neighbor’s pool in California.

“It’s an obligation, to some degree,” Bode Miller said in a TODAY interview with Savannah Guthrie. “I think it does, in some way, help to heal, a little bit, that maybe we’re preventing it from happening to somebody else.”

Bode Miller is a six-time Olympic Alpine skiing medalist who covered the PyeongChang Winter Games for NBC. Morgan Miller is a former professional beach volleyball player. They wed in 2012.

“We have the choice to live our days with purpose to make sure that no other parent has to feel what we’re feeling,” Morgan Miller said.

On June 9, Morgan was with her kids at a neighbor’s house when she noticed she could not hear Emmy.

“All of a sudden it was just too quiet for me,” she said. “I stood up, and I turned, I walked right to where the boys were and I said, where’s Emmy? Before [son] Nate could respond, I turned around, and the door that leads to the backyard, that was closed, had this tiny sliver of light coming through the side. And my heart sank. I opened the door, and she was floating in the pool. I ran, and I jumped in.”

Morgan pulled Emmy out of the water and started CPR while a neighbor called 911. Bode was at a softball game and received a phone call, listening as paramedics continued trying to revive Emmy in an ambulance.

“In shock,” he said. Emmy died the following the day at an Orange County hospital.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t pray for the opportunity to go back to that day and make it different, but now we have this opportunity to make other parents’ days different,” Morgan said. “I want to remember her as my baby girl. She brought so much to our lives, and now she’s helping us bring so much to everybody else’s lives.”

Adam Rippon’s next career move: judging

By Nick ZaccardiJul 30, 2018, 10:44 AM EDT
Adam Rippon won’t be in figure skating competition this fall. He will be a judge instead.

Rippon will be one of three judges for “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,” premiering Oct. 7, along with “La La Land” choreographer Mandy Moore and “Dancing with the Stars” veteran pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

Rippon won the recently completed all-athlete mini season of the series, beating fellow figure skater Tonya Harding to become the sixth Olympian to lift the Mirror Ball Trophy.

Rippon, who at 28 was the oldest U.S. Olympic singles skating rookie in 82 years, said last month he’s unlikely to compete in figure skating again. He finished 10th in PyeongChang and earned a bronze medal in the team event.

“I used to be embarrassed [to dance],” as a child, Rippon said on “Good Morning America” on Monday. But not anymore.

“You know why?” he said. “I was thrown to the fire [last season on “Dancing”], lived with the wolves, and that’s what I’m going to do with these kids.”

MORE: Mirai Nagasu to skip Grand Prix, will not skate at 2022 Olympics

Five thoughts off U.S. Swimming Championships

By Nick ZaccardiJul 30, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
IRVINE, Calif. — Five thoughts off the U.S. Swimming Championships, the biggest domestic meet between now and the 2020 Olympic Trials, which decided the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships team and began deciding the 2019 World Championships team …

1. Michael Andrew was the male swimmer of the meet
Andrew, who made national news turning professional at age 14 in 2013, won his first senior national titles (four of them) and made his first senior major international meet team (two of them). He became the first man to win four finals at a nationals since Michael Phelps at the 2008 Olympic Trials and capped the meet by beating seven-time 2017 World champion Caeleb Dressel in the 50m freestyle.

“It’s been a long road,” Andrew said after his first victory. “We went through a lot of interesting feedback from the swimming world.”

Andrew was referencing his unorthodox training setup. His typical session is 2,500 to 3,000 meters, about one-third the amount of typical elite swimmers. It’s called race-paced training, “coding our brain … creating those neuropatterns,” Andrew said. He has no training partners and is taught by his father, a former college swimmer and Navy diver in South Africa who is not on the U.S. coaching staff for Pan Pacs.

Two of Andrew’s wins came in non-Olympic events (50m breaststroke, 50m butterfly), but he went from boy to man this week, at least domestically.

2. Kathleen Baker was the female swimmer of the meet
Andrew was a big surprise. Baker, a mild one. She earned 100m backstroke silver in Rio. In 2017, she bagged world silver and bronze backstroke medals. This past week, Baker became best in the world this year in the 200m individual medley (with a 3.26-second personal best) and the fastest in history in the 100m back.

If Ledecky is the most dominant swimmer in the world, Baker may be the best all-arounder (until we see something from Katinka Hosszu this year). The backstrokes at Pan Pacs are now marquee events, with Baker taking on now-former world-record holder Kylie Masse of Canada.

SWIM NATIONALS: Full Results | Race Videos | Pan Pacs Roster

3. Katie Ledecky is right on track
None of Ledecky’s fastest swims this season came in Irvine, but the focus is to peak in two weeks in Tokyo anyway. Plus Ledecky didn’t need to be in top form this week. All she needed was to finish in the top three in one event, and she could swim anything she wanted at Pan Pacs.

Of course, Ledecky comfortably won the 200m free (by 1.22 seconds), the 400m free (by 3.12 seconds) and the 800m free (by 10.81 seconds) before scratching the 1500m (as she did at nationals four years ago). The new professional already proved in the spring that she’s on form, breaking her first world record since Rio and setting the fastest times in the world this year in her four events.

If Ledecky has a questionable event, it’s the 200m, but her two closest rivals in recent years are both Europeans and thus will not be in Tokyo. Keep an eye on Canadian Taylor Ruck, though.

4. Mixed fortunes for Caeleb Dressel, Chase Kalisz
A concerning week for the seven-time 2017 World champ Dressel. Dominant in the 100m butterfly, but beaten in the 50m free and sixth in the 100m free. Again, there was no need to peak for this meet, and coach Gregg Troy shouldered some of the burden saying he may have overtrained Dressel following NCAA Championships in the spring. Give him a pass, but he can’t afford another horrible (his description) 100m free in Tokyo.

Kalisz, who swept the individual medleys at 2017 Worlds, posted the fastest times in the world this year in both the 200m and 400m IMs. Japanese media on hand, including four-time Olympic breaststroke champion Kosuke Kitajima, can relay that back home to Kalisz’s biggest rivals, Kosuke Hagino and Daiya Seto. Kalisz is already planning to host Seto in Athens, Ga., this fall for a University of Georgia football game.

5. Early look at Pan Pacs
The showdowns in Tokyo will come in the women’s backstrokes (Baker-Masse-Ruck), men’s individual medleys (Kalisz-Hagino-Seto) and, maybe most interesting, among the U.S. swimmers battling each other for two world championships spots per individual Olympic event.

Those world champs spots go to the swimmers with the best times between nationals A finals and Pan Pacs A and B finals.

MORE: Ledecky faces unique challenge at Pan Pacs