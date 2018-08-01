TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Clark Kent breaks Michael Phelps record

By OlympicTalkAug 1, 2018, 8:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It would take Superman to break some of Michael Phelps‘ records. Well, Clark Kent Apuada has arrived.

Apuada, 10, broke Phelps’ 23-year-old meet record for ages 10 and under in the 100m butterfly at the Far Western Long Course Championships on Sunday.

Apuada clocked 1:09.38, taking 1.1 seconds off one of Phelps’ oldest marks, and won seven races overall at the meet.

“That was one of my dreams, to beat a Michael Phelps record,” Apuada said on a CBS affiliate in Monterey, Calif, “since I was 7.”

Phelps set that mark in 1995 and also held the 10-and-under national age group record in the 100m fly for more than 15 years until it was broken in 2012. The 10-and-under national age group record for the 100m fly is now at 1:05.98, lowered by Andrew Rogers in 2015.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Five thoughts off U.S. Swimming Championships

Bode, Morgan Miller hope daughter’s drowning raises awareness

By Nick ZaccardiJul 30, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Bode and Morgan Miller spoke out about their 19-month-old daughter’s drowning to raise awareness for the leading cause of unintentional death for children 1 to 4 years old.

The Millers’ daughter, Emmy, died June 10, one day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the incident at a neighbor’s pool in California.

“It’s an obligation, to some degree,” Bode Miller said in a TODAY interview with Savannah Guthrie. “I think it does, in some way, help to heal, a little bit, that maybe we’re preventing it from happening to somebody else.”

Bode Miller is a six-time Olympic Alpine skiing medalist who covered the PyeongChang Winter Games for NBC. Morgan Miller is a former professional beach volleyball player. They wed in 2012.

“We have the choice to live our days with purpose to make sure that no other parent has to feel what we’re feeling,” Morgan Miller said.

On June 9, Morgan was with her kids at a neighbor’s house when she noticed she could not hear Emmy.

“All of a sudden it was just too quiet for me,” she said. “I stood up, and I turned, I walked right to where the boys were and I said, where’s Emmy? Before [son] Nate could respond, I turned around, and the door that leads to the backyard, that was closed, had this tiny sliver of light coming through the side. And my heart sank. I opened the door, and she was floating in the pool. I ran, and I jumped in.”

Morgan pulled Emmy out of the water and started CPR while a neighbor called 911. Bode was at a softball game and received a phone call, listening as paramedics continued trying to revive Emmy in an ambulance.

“In shock,” he said. Emmy died the following the day at an Orange County hospital.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t pray for the opportunity to go back to that day and make it different, but now we have this opportunity to make other parents’ days different,” Morgan said. “I want to remember her as my baby girl. She brought so much to our lives, and now she’s helping us bring so much to everybody else’s lives.”

Adam Rippon’s next career move: judging

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJul 30, 2018, 10:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Adam Rippon won’t be in figure skating competition this fall. He will be a judge instead.

Rippon will be one of three judges for “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,” premiering Oct. 7, along with “La La Land” choreographer Mandy Moore and “Dancing with the Stars” veteran pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

Rippon won the recently completed all-athlete mini season of the series, beating fellow figure skater Tonya Harding to become the sixth Olympian to lift the Mirror Ball Trophy.

Rippon, who at 28 was the oldest U.S. Olympic singles skating rookie in 82 years, said last month he’s unlikely to compete in figure skating again. He finished 10th in PyeongChang and earned a bronze medal in the team event.

“I used to be embarrassed [to dance],” as a child, Rippon said on “Good Morning America” on Monday. But not anymore.

“You know why?” he said. “I was thrown to the fire [last season on “Dancing”], lived with the wolves, and that’s what I’m going to do with these kids.”

MORE: Mirai Nagasu to skip Grand Prix, will not skate at 2022 Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!