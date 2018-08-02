Treasure hunter finds U.S. curler’s Olympic ring

Curler John Landsteiner lost his U.S. Olympic ring on Huntington Beach in California. Doctor Rings & Things found it.
Landsteiner, part of the first U.S. Olympic champion curling team from February, dropped the ring about 10 to 20 feet into the Pacific Ocean on July 19, while he was in Southern California to attend the ESPY Awards, according to Reddit.
Landsteiner turned to Reddit and metal-detecting websites, posting the coordinates of where he lost it, hoping it washed ashore and that a sincere stranger could find it.
Enter Leon Jones, aka Doctor Rings & Things. Jones is a regular treasure hunter, posting his searches on YouTube. Jones found the ring this week and, through local TV station KTLA, video chatted with Landsteiner.
“It means a lot to me,” Landsteiner said, according to KTLA, adding that he will fly to California to take Jones out to dinner. “Tears were shed the night it disappeared.”
Rings are given to all U.S. Olympians, not just those who earn medals. Landsteiner’s last name was engraved on the ring, helping Jones identify its owner.
“I watch curling all the time,” Jones said.
