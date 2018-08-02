TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Treasure hunter finds U.S. curler’s Olympic ring

By OlympicTalkAug 2, 2018, 2:09 PM EDT
Curler John Landsteiner lost his U.S. Olympic ring on Huntington Beach in California. Doctor Rings & Things found it.

Landsteiner, part of the first U.S. Olympic champion curling team from February, dropped the ring about 10 to 20 feet into the Pacific Ocean on July 19, while he was in Southern California to attend the ESPY Awards, according to Reddit.

Landsteiner turned to Reddit and metal-detecting websites, posting the coordinates of where he lost it, hoping it washed ashore and that a sincere stranger could find it.

Enter Leon Jones, aka Doctor Rings & Things. Jones is a regular treasure hunter, posting his searches on YouTube. Jones found the ring this week and, through local TV station KTLA, video chatted with Landsteiner.

“It means a lot to me,” Landsteiner said, according to KTLA, adding that he will fly to California to take Jones out to dinner. “Tears were shed the night it disappeared.”

Rings are given to all U.S. Olympians, not just those who earn medals. Landsteiner’s last name was engraved on the ring, helping Jones identify its owner.

“I watch curling all the time,” Jones said.

MORE: Top moments from Team USA’s run to curling gold

Frank Carroll retires after 58 years as figure skating coach

By Nick ZaccardiAug 2, 2018, 1:07 PM EDT
Frank Carroll, who guided to Evan Lysacek and Michelle Kwan to Olympic and world figure skating titles, spends his last day as a top-level figure skating coach on Thursday after 58 years.

The news was confirmed by Carroll’s assistant, who said the 80-year-old will continue to be available to help skaters but will not travel to top-level events as he has done for decades. It was previously reported by Icenetwork and reporter Phil Hersh that Carroll coached at his last Olympics in PyeongChang.

Carroll, based in Southern California, has been inducted into at least four Halls of Fame: U.S. Figure Skating, World Figure Skating, Professional Skaters Association and International Skating Institute.

He was best known for coaching Kwan for most of the 1990s. Under Carroll, she won the 1994 World junior title, four senior world titles and five of her nine national titles, plus an Olympic silver medal in 1998.

Carroll then coached Lysacek to two Olympics in 2006 and 2010, guiding him to gold at the Vancouver Winter Games. Lysacek, who called Carroll an “incredible technician and an awesome psychologist,” marked Carroll’s only Olympic champion pupil.

“This is just frosting on the cake for me,” Carroll, an avid reader of historical novels, said after Lysacek earned gold, according to The Associated Press. “It’s not something I coveted after a while. It was something I thought maybe would never happen.”

Carroll’s first star was Linda Fratianne, who earned the 1980 Olympic silver medal (an event Carroll has said was rigged by judges in favor of East German Anett Potzsch) and world titles in 1977 and 1979.

Later, he coached 2002 Olympic bronze medalist Timothy Goebel, the late 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Denis Ten and Gracie Gold among scores of elite international skaters.

Carroll coached at least one skater at each of the last six Olympics.

“I’m thankful to God that he’s given me the talent because there are many talented coaches in the world and some more talented than I,” Carroll said in 2010, according to the AP. “But I’ve always seemed to come up with the vehicle to do it, the talent they just sort of drift toward me.”

Carroll was a successful junior skater before becoming a coach in 1960.

Olympic track and field trials go back to Eugene

By OlympicTalkAug 2, 2018, 12:57 PM EDT
The 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials are headed back to Eugene, Ore., it was announced Thursday, one year after the meet was originally awarded to Mt. San Antonio College (SAC) in Walnut, Calif.

The University of Oregon will host the trials for a fourth straight time dating to 2008.

USA Track and Field announced in June 2017 that Mt. SAC would host the 2020 trials. USATF said three months ago that bidding was reopened amid litigation surrounding the construction of a new stadium at Mt. SAC.

The Los Angeles area college originally beat out Eugene, Ore., and Sacramento for the trials. When bidding was reopened, the candidates were reportedly Eugene, Sacramento (host of the 2000 and 2004 trials) and Austin, Texas.

The trials will be June 19-28, 2020, (with two off days) ahead of the Olympics, which run July 24-Aug. 9 in Tokyo.

Hayward Field was recently torn down and is being replaced by a new stadium scheduled to be completed in spring 2020. Hayward will also host the 2021 World Championships.

