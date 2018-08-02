TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Kerri Walsh Jennings
AP

Kerri Walsh Jennings confirms plan to retire, narrows partner list

Associated PressAug 2, 2018, 7:49 PM EDT
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Kerri Walsh Jennings will call it a career in beach volleyball after the Tokyo Olympics in two years.

She has big plans before her days on the sand are done, and for improving the long-term health and growth of the sport well into the future by creating new playing opportunities in the U.S.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist absolutely expects to go out with another gold around her neck from the 2020 Games after she and partner April Ross wound up with bronze at Rio in 2016, a heartbreaking disappointment that still stings for Walsh Jennings yet fuels her at the same time.

“I haven’t shouted it from the mountaintops,” Walsh Jennings said Thursday of her career timeline in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press.

It may sound like a daunting task ahead: Walsh Jennings will turn 42 during the next Olympics. She has yet to settle on a partner, after she and Nicole Branagh split last month, though she has narrowed down her choice to two women. She is also coming off a pair of surgeries last year on her right shoulder and left ankle.

Just three weeks ago she began using the shoulder to hit the ball with her usual power and motion.

“I have no partner. I just came off two surgeries, and I know I’m going to win gold in Tokyo,” she said emphatically of her Olympic hurrah despite her share of lows in recent years. “… It makes this one and this journey that much more meaningful.”

Back home in the Bay Area to promote her upcoming beach volleyball extravaganza — “it’s a movement” she says — to be held at the San Jose Earthquakes’ Avaya Stadium in late September.

The “p1440” event featuring volleyball, health and wellness resources and opportunities, music, kids’ experiences and much more will go Sept. 28-30. Tickets went on sale Thursday, and additional events are scheduled for Las Vegas, San Diego and Huntington Beach this year and four more cities in 2019.

Walsh Jennings and husband Casey are committed to living each day to the fullest, all 1,440 minutes, inspiring the name.

“It’s all about living in the moment,” she said. “I certainly need to practice what I preach. It’s knowing what I want in life.”

They have long wanted to have their own academy, and now p1440 will combine a competition environment with opportunities for personal development no matter someone’s fitness level or physical challenge with the support of sports psychology and a technology platform and educational tools.

Walsh Jennings is striving to be her best every day and is driven to “live in my strengths,” whether that means being present for her husband and three children, dealing with her failures as well as her triumphs, or remembering to take a moment each morning and night to remind herself what she is most grateful for in her life.

After failing to win gold in Rio, Walsh Jennings struggled to find her top form because she was “living in fear on the court.” Even after earning bronze in ’16, she carried the weight of her defeat with her for months and years. That had never happened before.

Now, at last, she has come through that. With help from those close to her each step of the way, of course.

“We are pure positivity,” she said. “I really do believe happiness is a choice. I really believe staying positive is a choice.”

She had a falling out with the Association of Volleyball Professionals at the end of 2016 and has since ventured out on her own by taking on the formation of p1440 with huge aspirations of making it stick as a viable option for professionals.

Walsh Jennings insists volleyball can be a sport that has a far greater reach than just the every-four-years Olympic chase when people tend to tune in to see one of the Games’ most popular events.

That’s why Walsh Jennings believes she still has so much to give in beach volleyball and far beyond.

“I think I would have retired if we won gold in Rio,” said Walsh Jennings, who first hinted at one more Olympic run in December 2016, then said in April that 2020 would be her final Games. “This is my platform. I’m not done with my platform. That loss is going to serve me in so many different ways.”

Losing in Rio while “performing terribly” has changed Walsh Jennings. She has learned from it and become better for it.

“It’s so liberating when your weaknesses are exposed,” she said, “when you live your worst nightmare and survive.”

Treasure hunter finds U.S. curler’s Olympic ring

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkAug 2, 2018, 2:09 PM EDT
Curler John Landsteiner lost his U.S. Olympic ring on Huntington Beach in California. Doctor Rings & Things found it.

Landsteiner, part of the first U.S. Olympic champion curling team from February, dropped the ring about 10 to 20 feet into the Pacific Ocean on July 19, while he was in Southern California to attend the ESPY Awards, according to Reddit.

Landsteiner turned to Reddit and metal-detecting websites, posting the coordinates of where he lost it, hoping it washed ashore and that a sincere stranger could find it.

Enter Leon Jones, aka Doctor Rings & Things. Jones is a regular treasure hunter, posting his searches on YouTube. Jones found the ring this week and, through local TV station KTLA, video chatted with Landsteiner.

“It means a lot to me,” Landsteiner said, according to KTLA, adding that he will fly to California to take Jones out to dinner. “Tears were shed the night it disappeared.”

Rings are given to all U.S. Olympians, not just those who earn medals. Landsteiner’s last name was engraved on the ring, helping Jones identify its owner.

“I watch curling all the time,” Jones said.

Frank Carroll retires after 58 years as figure skating coach

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiAug 2, 2018, 1:07 PM EDT
Frank Carroll, who guided to Evan Lysacek and Michelle Kwan to Olympic and world figure skating titles, spends his last day as a top-level figure skating coach on Thursday after 58 years.

The news was confirmed by Carroll’s assistant, who said the 80-year-old will continue to be available to help skaters but will not travel to top-level events as he has done for decades. It was previously reported by Icenetwork and reporter Phil Hersh that Carroll coached at his last Olympics in PyeongChang.

Carroll, based in Southern California, has been inducted into at least four Halls of Fame: U.S. Figure Skating, World Figure Skating, Professional Skaters Association and International Skating Institute.

He was best known for coaching Kwan for most of the 1990s. Under Carroll, she won the 1994 World junior title, four senior world titles and five of her nine national titles, plus an Olympic silver medal in 1998.

Carroll then coached Lysacek to two Olympics in 2006 and 2010, guiding him to gold at the Vancouver Winter Games. Lysacek, who called Carroll an “incredible technician and an awesome psychologist,” marked Carroll’s only Olympic champion pupil.

“This is just frosting on the cake for me,” Carroll, an avid reader of historical novels, said after Lysacek earned gold, according to The Associated Press. “It’s not something I coveted after a while. It was something I thought maybe would never happen.”

Carroll’s first star was Linda Fratianne, who earned the 1980 Olympic silver medal (an event Carroll has said was rigged by judges in favor of East German Anett Potzsch) and world titles in 1977 and 1979.

Later, he coached 2002 Olympic bronze medalist Timothy Goebel, the late 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Denis Ten and Gracie Gold among scores of elite international skaters.

Carroll coached at least one skater at each of the last six Olympics.

“I’m thankful to God that he’s given me the talent because there are many talented coaches in the world and some more talented than I,” Carroll said in 2010, according to the AP. “But I’ve always seemed to come up with the vehicle to do it, the talent they just sort of drift toward me.”

Carroll was a successful junior skater before becoming a coach in 1960.

