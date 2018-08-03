12-year-old is third U.S. woman to land triple Axel internationally

Anna Chicherova, the 2012 Olympic high jump champion, and Danil Lysenko, the world No. 2 men’s high jumper, have both been barred from international competition, according to Russian media and the IAAF.
Chicherova had her application to compete as a neutral athlete denied by the IAAF, according to Russian media citing the Russian track and field federation.
Chicherova had been suspended for two years since 2016 and held out of the Rio Olympics after a retest of a 2008 Olympic doping sample came back positive for an anabolic steroid.
That failed test led to her 2008 Olympic bronze medal being stripped, but Chicherova remained 2011 World and 2012 Olympic gold medalist.
Lysenko, 21, was provisionally suspended from international competition for failing to update drug testers on his whereabouts to make himself available for testing. Any combination of three missed tests and filing failures in a 12-month period results in punishment.
Lysenko ranked second in the world in the high jump the last two years behind world champion Mutaz Barshim of Qatar.
Athletes cannot compete as Russians as the nation is still banned from track and field for its poor anti-doping record, though many Russians are able to compete as neutral athletes.
Swedish Olympic champion biathlete Peppe Femling suffered a not-for-the-faint-hearted injury Thursday, when one of his ski poles lodged deep into his right leg as he dived to avoid a car, according to reports.
Femling, a 26-year-old who helped Sweden to surprise men’s relay gold in PyeongChang, got hurt while warming up for a roller-ski competition in Norway.
“The progress report right now says everything looks good even if it in the pictures in various media doesn’t look so good,” was posted on Femling’s social media, according to a Facebook translation. ” …. continued the rod in the leg but will hopefully soon into the operating room and take it out.”