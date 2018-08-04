Adam Peaty breaks 100m breaststroke world record again

British swimmer Adam Peaty lowered the 100m breaststroke world record for a fourth time, clocking 57.00 seconds at the European Championships on Saturday.
The Rio Olympic and two-time world champion has taken 1.46 seconds total off the mark since the last man to hold it, South African Cameron van der Burgh from the 2012 Olympics.
Alysa Liu, 12, became the ninth and youngest woman to land a triple Axel in international competition on Thursday.
Liu landed a fully rotated triple Axel-double toe loop combination (video here) in the advanced novice division free skate at the Asian Open in Bangkok.
She joined Tonya Harding and Mirai Nagasu as the only U.S. women to land a triple Axel in international competition. Kimmie Meissner also landed a triple Axel in domestic competition.
Liu won the 2018 U.S. junior title, as the youngest competitor, with seven triple jumps in her free skate. She then landed a triple Axel at a small event in California in June.
Liu cannot compete at the senior world championships until 2022, the next Olympic year, due to age requirements.
For more on Liu’s background, check out this San Jose Mercury News profile.
Anna Chicherova, the 2012 Olympic high jump champion, and Danil Lysenko, the world No. 2 men’s high jumper, have both been barred from international competition, according to Russian media and the IAAF.
Chicherova had her application to compete as a neutral athlete denied by the IAAF, according to Russian media citing the Russian track and field federation.
Chicherova had been suspended for two years since 2016 and held out of the Rio Olympics after a retest of a 2008 Olympic doping sample came back positive for an anabolic steroid.
That failed test led to her 2008 Olympic bronze medal being stripped, but Chicherova remained 2011 World and 2012 Olympic gold medalist.
Lysenko, 21, was provisionally suspended from international competition for failing to update drug testers on his whereabouts to make himself available for testing. Any combination of three missed tests and filing failures in a 12-month period results in punishment.
Lysenko ranked second in the world in the high jump the last two years behind world champion Mutaz Barshim of Qatar.
Athletes cannot compete as Russians as the nation is still banned from track and field for its poor anti-doping record, though many Russians are able to compete as neutral athletes.
