Adam Peaty breaks 100m breaststroke world record again

Alysa Liu, 12, became the ninth and youngest woman to land a triple Axel in international competition on Thursday.

Liu landed a fully rotated triple Axel-double toe loop combination (video here) in the advanced novice division free skate at the Asian Open in Bangkok.

She joined Tonya Harding and Mirai Nagasu as the only U.S. women to land a triple Axel in international competition. Kimmie Meissner also landed a triple Axel in domestic competition.

Liu won the 2018 U.S. junior title, as the youngest competitor, with seven triple jumps in her free skate. She then landed a triple Axel at a small event in California in June.

Liu cannot compete at the senior world championships until 2022, the next Olympic year, due to age requirements.

For more on Liu’s background, check out this San Jose Mercury News profile.

