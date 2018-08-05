TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Adam Peaty’s world record corrected after timing error

Associated PressAug 5, 2018, 2:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Henry Cejudo becomes first Olympic champion to win UFC title Adam Peaty breaks 100m breaststroke world record again 12-year-old is third U.S. woman to land triple Axel internationally

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Add a full tenth of a second to Adam Peaty’s latest world record time — and it is still a world record.

On Sunday, the British swimmer was in the unusual situation of having his best mark in the 100m breaststroke at the European Championships corrected to 57.10 seconds from the 57.00 time shown at Saturday’s race.

The European aquatics federation (LEN) said there was “a problem with the race timing equipment” during the first nine races of Saturday’s afternoon session, which included the 100m breast final where Olympic champion Peaty improved his own previous best mark of 57.13 from the Rio Games.

“The starting mechanism had been incorrectly configured prior to the start of the session which resulted in all reported times being 0.10s faster due to a configuration delay of 0.10s,” LEN said in a statement.

The federation added it worked with the timing system operators and “carried out extensive tests to confirm this system configuration error” and it has “revised all recorded times for the first nine races during that session.”

Also, LEN confirmed that all times from earlier sessions and after the ninth race of the session in question were accurate.

The other world record in the same session an hour later, by Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov in the 50m backstroke, remained unaffected and was confirmed at 24.00.

Chris Spice, British Swimming’s national performance director, said in a statement that “we support LEN’s vigilance in this matter and appreciate the time they have taken to make sure all times are correct.

“We want this event to be remembered for the amazing achievements of the athletes so it is important that the results are correct,” Spice said. “We don’t want this to take away from Adam’s amazing performance which we all experienced in a fantastic arena.”

Although there was no immediate doubt about the timing after Saturday’s race, Peaty’s reaction time at the start was measured at an extraordinary 0.47, which has now been corrected to 0.57.

It was the 10th world record for the 23-year-old Peaty, who has the 14 fastest times in the discipline and is the only swimmer to beat the 58-second mark.

Last autumn he announced “Project 56,” his ambition to go under 57 as well.

Peaty, who is a five-time world champion, can win his 10th European long-course title in the 50m breaststroke on Wednesday.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Chase Kalisz, among Floyd, swim stardom, Waffle House, at home in Athens

Henry Cejudo becomes first Olympic champion to win UFC title

AP
Associated PressAug 5, 2018, 8:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Adam Peaty’s world record corrected after timing error Adam Peaty breaks 100m breaststroke world record again 12-year-old is third U.S. woman to land triple Axel internationally

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Henry Cejudo pulled off one of the most impressive upsets in mixed martial arts history at UFC 227 to become the first Olympic gold medalist to win a UFC title.

Cejudo ended Demetrious Johnson’s nearly six-year reign as the UFC flyweight champion Saturday night at Staples Center, earning a split-decision victory over the most dominant active champion in the sport.

Cejudo (13-2) is an Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler who only started training in mixed martial arts five years ago, but he used five takedowns and relentless offense to earn the decision over the fighter widely considered the pound-for-pound best in MMA.

Cejudo won 28-27 on two of the three judges’ scorecards to beat Johnson (27-3-1), who had won 13 consecutive fights since 2012 and had defended his 125-pound belt a UFC-record 11 straight times.

“This is a dream come true, from Olympic gold medalist to UFC champion,” Cejudo said. “I was born right here in Los Angeles, in a two-bedroom apartment. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you to these fans in California for their support.”

Cejudo is the third Olympic champion to compete in the Octagon, but neither of the previous two (wrestlers Kevin Jackson and Mark Schultz) became a UFC champion.

Cejudo, who became the then-youngest U.S. Olympic wrestling champion at 21 at Beijing 2008, gained instant fame as the son of undocumented immigrants from Mexico. In Rio, Kyle Snyder broke Cejudo’s record as youngest U.S. wrestling gold medalist.

Cejudo’s story was told in a book, “American Victory.”

After failing to qualify for the 2012 Olympic Trials, Cejudo debuted in mixed martial arts in 2013.

He lost his Olympic gold medal escaping a California wildfire in October.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Rulon Gardner moves into coaching wrestling

Adam Peaty breaks 100m breaststroke world record again

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 4, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Adam Peaty’s world record corrected after timing error Henry Cejudo becomes first Olympic champion to win UFC title 12-year-old is third U.S. woman to land triple Axel internationally

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — By improving his own world record in the 100m breaststroke again, Olympic champion Adam Peaty is within one-hundredth of a second of completing his “Project 56.”

The British swimmer won gold in 57.00 seconds at the European Championships on Saturday, shaving 0.13 off his previous best mark, which he swam at the Rio de Janeiro Games two years ago.

Peaty, who has the 14 fastest times in the discipline, is the only swimmer to beat the 58-second mark, and last autumn he announced his ambition to go under 57 as well.

“I don’t want to just win, I want to dominate. And that’s not an arrogant side, that’s the competitive side in me,” he said on Saturday.

With a reaction time at the start of just 0.47, Peaty looked sharp from the beginning of the race. He never had his lead under threat. He beat James Wilby by 1.54 for a British 1-2 finish. Anton Chupkov of Russia finished 1.96 behind in third.

“It’s a weird one because I wasn’t going after a world record. But after the heat yesterday I knew I was in good shape,” said Peaty, who was still far from a world record in that heat (57.89) and in the semifinals (58.04), but he announced he “would be on my full game” for the final.

“After the semi I was back in the 58s but it just shows what you can do if you have a positive mental attitude,” he said.

It’s Peaty’s ninth European long-course title, to add to his five world titles.

In the buildup, Peaty said he wasn’t focusing on setting world records or below-57 finishing times anymore after his disappointing showing at the Commonwealth Games.

On the Gold Coast in April, he won the 100m breaststroke in only 58.84, and suffered a first defeat since 2014 in the 50m breaststroke, where he was edged by South Africa’s Cameron van der Burgh.

“When you go four years without losing, you kind of get complacent even if you don’t want to admit it to yourself,” he said, adding that a “spider web of support” — his girlfriend, family, and coaches — helped him to rediscover his joy in the sport.

“It’s not just my victory tonight. It’s their victory as well. I didn’t train too hard these last months. I got the balance right between training smart and training very hard.”

Just missing out on a time below 57 didn’t bother him.

“No, that gives me another level of motivation,” he said. “If I’d achieved that, people would be talking about ‘Project 55.’”

An hour after Peaty’s achievement, Kliment Kolesnikov set a world record in the 50m backstroke final. The Russian finished in 24 seconds to beat the previous best mark set by Britain’s Liam Tancock, who timed 24.04 at the 2009 World Championships in Rome.

Robert-Andrei Glinta of Romania won silver after trailing Kolesnikov by 0.55, and Shane Ryan of Ireland finished 0.64 behind for bronze.

It’s the 18-year-old Kolesnikov’s second gold medal of the European Championships after winning the 4x100m freestyle with the Russian team on Friday. He also won four European titles at the short-course championships in Copenhagen last year.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Chase Kalisz, among Floyd, swim stardom, Waffle House, at home in Athens