Getty Images

Five events to watch at Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

By Nick ZaccardiAug 6, 2018, 12:39 PM EDT
Five races to watch at the Pan Pacific Championships, the major international meet of 2018 for the U.S. (TV/stream schedule here) …

Women’s 200m Freestyle
Thursday (Olympic Channel, 5:30 a.m. ET)

If Katie Ledecky is going to be tested in any of her four individual events, it will be this one, her shortest race. Though Ledecky is the Olympic champion, Swede Sarah Sjöström was fastest in the world in 2015 and Italian Federica Pellegrini beat Ledecky for the 2017 World title. Of course, neither Sjöström nor Pellegrini is at Pan Pacs, a meet for non-European nations (neither is racing the 200m free at the concurrent European Championships, either).

No matter, the four fastest women in the world this year are from Pan Pacs nations — Ledecky (1:54.56), Canadian Taylor Ruck (1:54.81), Australian Ariarne Titmus (1:54.85) and Japanese Rikako Ikee (1:55.04). Ruck, Titmus and Ikee were all born in 2000, three years after Ledecky, who is now most certainly a veteran swimmer at age 21. Titmus, also ranked No. 2 in the world to Ledecky in the 400m free, is reportedly skipping the 200m free this week, though.

Men’s 400m Individual Medley
Thursday (Olympic Channel, 5:30 a.m. ET)

Arguably the most anticipated race for the home crowd. Japan’s Kosuke Hagino and Daiya Seto earned gold and bronze medals in the decathlon of swimming at the Rio Olympics, with American Chase Kalisz sandwiched for silver. Kalisz then swept the IMs at the 2017 Worlds and goes into Pan Pacs with the fastest time in the world this year by .73. Seto is ranked No. 2 in the world this year, followed by American Jay Litherland and then Hagino.

A Japanese film crew, including retired four-time Olympic breaststroke champion Kosuke Kitajima, has followed Kalisz from his training base in Athens, Ga., to covering him at nationals in California two weeks ago. Kalisz plans to host Seto for a trip to Athens in the fall, highlighted by a University of Georgia football game.

Women’s 100m Freestyle
Friday, (Olympic Channel, 6 a.m. ET)

Co-Olympic champion Simone Manuel gets her first head-to-head with Australian Cate Campbell since the Rio Games, where Campbell went in as the world-record holder and finished a disappointing sixth (later saying she swam with a hernia). Campbell skipped the 2017 Worlds, which Manuel won outright. Campbell stormed back this year, clocking 52.37 in March, good for No. 2 in the world this year. This would be an even bigger event if not for the absence of Cate’s younger sister, Bronte Campbell (No. 1 in the world this year), and Canadian Penny Oleksiak, who shared gold with Manuel in Rio. Both are skipping Pan Pacs.

Men’s 100m Freestyle
Friday (Olympic Channel, 6 a.m. ET)

Features the reigning Olympic champion (Australian Kyle Chalmers) and world champion (American Caeleb Dressel), plus the second-fastest in the world this year (Japanese Katsumi Nakamura). The story within the race is the fight for the two U.S. spots in the 100m free at the 2019 Worlds. Dressel, who went under the previous American record three times at the 2017 Worlds, was only sixth at nationals. If Dressel wants to defend his title at 2019 Worlds, he must be one of the two fastest Americans in the Pan Pacs finals and clock no slower than 48.25 seconds. Nathan Adrian, the 2012 Olympic 100m free champ, is under some pressure here, too, as the runner-up at nationals to Blake Pieroni.

Women’s 100m Backstroke
Friday (Olympic Channel, 6 a.m. ET)

Olympic and world silver medalist Kathleen Baker took the world record along with the U.S. title in this event two weeks ago. Canadian Kylie Masse, who broke the eight-year-old record at the 2017 Worlds, gets her chance to reclaim it in Tokyo. Baker, who was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 2010, has never won an individual event at a major international meet. If either Baker or Masse lowers the record, she will become the first woman to break 58 seconds in the event. In 2008, an 11-year-old Baker was a spectator at the U.S. Olympic Trials, where Natalie Coughlin became the first woman to break 59 seconds.

Pan Pacific Swimming Championships TV, streaming schedule

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkAug 6, 2018, 10:13 AM EDT
The Pan Pacific Championships, this year’s major international swim meet and the determinant of the U.S. team for the 2019 World Championships, airs live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA this week.

All Olympic Channel coverage streams on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app, OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app for subscribers.

NBC airs Pan Pacs coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

The U.S., led by Katie LedeckySimone Manuel, Lilly KingCaeleb Dressel and Chase Kalisz, takes on non-European nations including swim powers Australia and Japan.

Results at the meet in Tokyo can be viewed in three ways:

  • Pure racing for gold, silver and bronze medals.
  • Comparing times with the ongoing European Championships and Asian Games later this month to determine the fastest swimmers in the world this year.
  • Ranking the top two Americans per individual Olympic event to see who makes the 2019 World Championships team. Worlds spots go to the swimmers with the best times from either finals at nationals two weeks ago or the A or B finals from Pan Pacs.

The last bullet creates a competition within the competition for the U.S., which earned more than three times as many swimming medals as the second-place nation at the 2016 Olympics and 2017 Worlds.

The top matchups between the U.S. and other nations at Pan Pacs: women’s backstrokes (Kathleen Baker vs. Canadians Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck), women’s 200m freestyle (Ledecky vs. Ruck) and men’s individual medleys (Kalisz vs. Japanese Kosuke Hagino and Daiya Seto).

Ledecky swept the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees, plus anchored the victorious 4x200m free relay at this meet four years ago. She is favored to win all of those events again in Tokyo.

Date Time (ET) Network
Thursday 5:30-8 a.m. Olympic Channel (LIVE)
Friday 6-8 a.m. Olympic Channel (LIVE)
Saturday 6-8 a.m. Olympic Channel (LIVE)
4-6 p.m. NBC
Sunday 5-8:30 a.m. Olympic Channel (LIVE)
4-6 p.m. NBC

Adam Peaty’s world record corrected after timing error

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 5, 2018, 2:35 PM EDT
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Add a full tenth of a second to Adam Peaty’s latest world record time — and it is still a world record.

On Sunday, the British swimmer was in the unusual situation of having his best mark in the 100m breaststroke at the European Championships corrected to 57.10 seconds from the 57.00 time shown at Saturday’s race.

The European aquatics federation (LEN) said there was “a problem with the race timing equipment” during the first nine races of Saturday’s afternoon session, which included the 100m breast final where Olympic champion Peaty improved his own previous best mark of 57.13 from the Rio Games.

“The starting mechanism had been incorrectly configured prior to the start of the session which resulted in all reported times being 0.10s faster due to a configuration delay of 0.10s,” LEN said in a statement.

The federation added it worked with the timing system operators and “carried out extensive tests to confirm this system configuration error” and it has “revised all recorded times for the first nine races during that session.”

Also, LEN confirmed that all times from earlier sessions and after the ninth race of the session in question were accurate.

The other world record in the same session an hour later, by Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov in the 50m backstroke, remained unaffected and was confirmed at 24.00.

Chris Spice, British Swimming’s national performance director, said in a statement that “we support LEN’s vigilance in this matter and appreciate the time they have taken to make sure all times are correct.

“We want this event to be remembered for the amazing achievements of the athletes so it is important that the results are correct,” Spice said. “We don’t want this to take away from Adam’s amazing performance which we all experienced in a fantastic arena.”

Although there was no immediate doubt about the timing after Saturday’s race, Peaty’s reaction time at the start was measured at an extraordinary 0.47, which has now been corrected to 0.57.

It was the 10th world record for the 23-year-old Peaty, who has the 14 fastest times in the discipline and is the only swimmer to beat the 58-second mark.

Last autumn he announced “Project 56,” his ambition to go under 57 as well.

Peaty, who is a five-time world champion, can win his 10th European long-course title in the 50m breaststroke on Wednesday.

