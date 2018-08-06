TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Pan Pacific Swimming Championships TV, streaming schedule

By OlympicTalkAug 6, 2018, 10:13 AM EDT
The Pan Pacific Championships, this year’s major international swim meet and the determinant of the U.S. team for the 2019 World Championships, airs live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA this week.

All Olympic Channel coverage streams on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app, OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app for subscribers.

NBC airs Pan Pacs coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

The U.S., led by Katie LedeckySimone Manuel, Lilly KingCaeleb Dressel and Chase Kalisz, takes on non-European nations including swim powers Australia and Japan.

Results at the meet in Tokyo can be viewed in three ways:

  • Pure racing for gold, silver and bronze medals.
  • Comparing times with the ongoing European Championships and Asian Games later this month to determine the fastest swimmers in the world this year.
  • Ranking the top two Americans per individual Olympic event to see who makes the 2019 World Championships team. Worlds spots go to the swimmers with the best times from either finals at nationals two weeks ago or the A or B finals from Pan Pacs.

The last bullet creates a competition within the competition for the U.S., which earned more than three times as many swimming medals as the second-place nation at the 2016 Olympics and 2017 Worlds.

The top matchups between the U.S. and other nations at Pan Pacs: women’s backstrokes (Kathleen Baker vs. Canadians Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck), women’s 200m freestyle (Ledecky vs. Ruck) and men’s individual medleys (Kalisz vs. Japanese Kosuke Hagino and Daiya Seto).

Ledecky swept the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees, plus anchored the victorious 4x200m free relay at this meet four years ago. She is favored to win all of those events again in Tokyo.

Date Time (ET) Network
Thursday 5:30-8 a.m. Olympic Channel (LIVE)
Friday 6-8 a.m. Olympic Channel (LIVE)
Saturday 6-8 a.m. Olympic Channel (LIVE)
4-6 p.m. NBC
Sunday 5-8:30 a.m. Olympic Channel (LIVE)
4-6 p.m. NBC

Adam Peaty’s world record corrected after timing error

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 5, 2018, 2:35 PM EDT
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Add a full tenth of a second to Adam Peaty’s latest world record time — and it is still a world record.

On Sunday, the British swimmer was in the unusual situation of having his best mark in the 100m breaststroke at the European Championships corrected to 57.10 seconds from the 57.00 time shown at Saturday’s race.

The European aquatics federation (LEN) said there was “a problem with the race timing equipment” during the first nine races of Saturday’s afternoon session, which included the 100m breast final where Olympic champion Peaty improved his own previous best mark of 57.13 from the Rio Games.

“The starting mechanism had been incorrectly configured prior to the start of the session which resulted in all reported times being 0.10s faster due to a configuration delay of 0.10s,” LEN said in a statement.

The federation added it worked with the timing system operators and “carried out extensive tests to confirm this system configuration error” and it has “revised all recorded times for the first nine races during that session.”

Also, LEN confirmed that all times from earlier sessions and after the ninth race of the session in question were accurate.

The other world record in the same session an hour later, by Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov in the 50m backstroke, remained unaffected and was confirmed at 24.00.

Chris Spice, British Swimming’s national performance director, said in a statement that “we support LEN’s vigilance in this matter and appreciate the time they have taken to make sure all times are correct.

“We want this event to be remembered for the amazing achievements of the athletes so it is important that the results are correct,” Spice said. “We don’t want this to take away from Adam’s amazing performance which we all experienced in a fantastic arena.”

Although there was no immediate doubt about the timing after Saturday’s race, Peaty’s reaction time at the start was measured at an extraordinary 0.47, which has now been corrected to 0.57.

It was the 10th world record for the 23-year-old Peaty, who has the 14 fastest times in the discipline and is the only swimmer to beat the 58-second mark.

Last autumn he announced “Project 56,” his ambition to go under 57 as well.

Peaty, who is a five-time world champion, can win his 10th European long-course title in the 50m breaststroke on Wednesday.

Henry Cejudo becomes first Olympic champion to win UFC title

AP
Associated PressAug 5, 2018, 8:01 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Henry Cejudo pulled off one of the most impressive upsets in mixed martial arts history at UFC 227 to become the first Olympic gold medalist to win a UFC title.

Cejudo ended Demetrious Johnson’s nearly six-year reign as the UFC flyweight champion Saturday night at Staples Center, earning a split-decision victory over the most dominant active champion in the sport.

Cejudo (13-2) is an Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler who only started training in mixed martial arts five years ago, but he used five takedowns and relentless offense to earn the decision over the fighter widely considered the pound-for-pound best in MMA.

Cejudo won 28-27 on two of the three judges’ scorecards to beat Johnson (27-3-1), who had won 13 consecutive fights since 2012 and had defended his 125-pound belt a UFC-record 11 straight times.

“This is a dream come true, from Olympic gold medalist to UFC champion,” Cejudo said. “I was born right here in Los Angeles, in a two-bedroom apartment. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you to these fans in California for their support.”

Cejudo is the third Olympic champion to compete in the Octagon, but neither of the previous two (wrestlers Kevin Jackson and Mark Schultz) became a UFC champion.

Cejudo, who became the then-youngest U.S. Olympic wrestling champion at 21 at Beijing 2008, gained instant fame as the son of undocumented immigrants from Mexico. In Rio, Kyle Snyder broke Cejudo’s record as youngest U.S. wrestling gold medalist.

Cejudo’s story was told in a book, “American Victory.”

After failing to qualify for the 2012 Olympic Trials, Cejudo debuted in mixed martial arts in 2013.

He lost his Olympic gold medal escaping a California wildfire in October.

