Russian synchronized swimming star to resume career with Olympic record at stake

By Nick ZaccardiAug 8, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Svetlana Romashina, who shares the Olympic record with five synchronized swimming gold medals, plans to return to competition by next year for the first time since the Rio Games, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Romashina, 28, said soon after the Rio Olympics that she was taking a break from the sport but harbored Tokyo 2020 ambitions, according to Russian media.

She had a baby girl last fall and has been an assistant coach with the dominant Russian synchro team that just won all eight events it entered at the European Championships.

Romashina was part of Russian Olympic team and duet sweeps with Natalya Ishchenko in 2012 and 2016. The pair carried the Russian flag together at the Rio Closing Ceremony, after which Ishchenko reportedly retired.

Ischchenko holds the record of 19 world titles in synchro, followed by Romashina with 18.

Romashina is expected to pair with Svetlana Kolesnichenko, Russian coach Tatyana Pokrovskaya said, according to TASS. Kolesnichenko, part of the Rio Olympic champion team, just swept the four golds in solo and duet at Euros.

Russian Olympic medalist cyclist switches countries, fearing Tokyo 2020 ban

By OlympicTalkAug 8, 2018, 10:27 AM EDT
Olga Zabelinskaya, a triple Olympic road cycling medalist, said she switched her nationality from Russia to Uzbekistan in fear of being excluded from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as a Russian who served a doping ban, according to Russian media.

“You see what has been happening in Russian sport over the last two Olympic cycles,” the 38-year-old Zabelinskaya said, according to an RT translation of a Match TV interview. “It all started in Rio, then the situation only deteriorated in PyeongChang. I have a feeling that in Tokyo everything will be even worse. I’m 99 percent confident that my participation in the 2020 Olympics will be impossible under the Russian flag.”

Though Uzbekistan listed Zabelinskaya on its roster for the Asian Games that start next week, Russia’s cycling federation bosses will not cooperate with the switch, which could keep Zabelinskaya out of the 2020 Olympics, according to Olympic Charter Rule 41.

Some Russian athletes were excluded from the 2016 and 2018 Olympics due to the country’s poor anti-doping record. In PyeongChang, Russian athletes were allowed in on an IOC-invitation basis only with stars who previously served doping bans not making the cut to compete as neutrals.

Zabelinskaya served an 18-month doping ban between earning road race and time trial bronze medals at London 2012 and time trial silver at Rio 2016.

That suspension was due to keep her out of the Rio Games, per the IOC’s policy on Russia, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared her as the Olympics began. Zabelinskaya maintained her innocence from cheating despite the charge.

“In the morning they told us we could participate. In the evening, they said we won’t. It was two weeks like this,” she said after the Rio Olympic time trial. “I had my ticket to go back to Russia. … I’m not the only cyclist that has a doping problem in the past.”

Beijing Olympic Opening Ceremony remembered on 10th anniversary

By Nick ZaccardiAug 8, 2018, 9:59 AM EDT
It began with 2,008 drummers and ended with a gravity-defying cauldron lighting.

The Beijing Olympic Opening Ceremony, which took place 10 years ago today, was billed as having the scope and available resources to make it an unprecedented event, a coming-out party for the new China.

“For a long time, China has dreamed of opening its doors and inviting the world’s athletes to Beijing for the Olympic Games,” IOC president Jacques Rogge said in his speech that night. “Tonight, that dream comes true.”

The finished product met the promotion. More recent Opening Ceremonies have not dared to aspire for the boldness of Beijing.

Acclaimed film director Zhang Yimou directed the three-and-a-half-hour show at the Bird’s Nest, the iconic Olympic Stadium that would later become the playground for Usain Bolt.

The first Olympics hosted by the world’s most populous nation broke records for most athletes (10,942), nations (204) and events (302), along with the budget (a reported $40 billion, more than twice the previous record).

Some 15,000 performers in all welcomed the world’s athletes in front of more than 90,000 spectators. It began with a countdown, the flashing numbers on the stadium floor illuminated by drummers — 2,008 in all — that set the tone for an unforgettable evening.

The flag bearers ranged from basketball megastars. German Dirk Nowitzki had the Olympic rings shaved into the side of his hair, and Yao Ming led the Chinese delegation marching last, accompanied by 9-year-old Lin Hao, who had survived the May 2008 Sichuan Province earthquake that claimed nearly 70,000 lives.

The flag bearers included athletes who were not Olympians, like boxers Manny Pacquiao (Philippines) and Alexis Argüello (Nicaragua). As well as American Lopez Lomong, one of the “Lost Boys” of Sudan, who came to the U.S. in 2001 and ran the 1500m at the Games.

In the stands, George W. Bush became the first sitting U.S. president to attend an Olympics abroad, according to The Associated Press.

The night ended with Li Ning, the six-time 1984 Olympic gymnastics medalist turned clothing entrepreneur, ascending via cable wires to the top of the stadium, taking a lap around its embryonic inner wall and lighting the cauldron.

The 16 days of medal competition that followed were also among the greatest in Olympic history, from Michael Phelps‘ pursuit of eight gold medals to USA Basketball’s Redeem Team to Bolt’s jaw-dropping sprints.

The Bird’s Nest is expected to host the Opening Ceremony for the next Winter Olympics in 2022, when Beijing will become the first city to hold a Summer and Winter Olympics.

