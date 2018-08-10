TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Jan Ullrich, Tour de France winner, arrested over alleged attack

Associated PressAug 10, 2018, 9:29 AM EDT
BERLIN (AP) — Tour de France and Olympic champion Jan Ullrich was arrested early Friday and is in police custody for allegedly attacking an escort at a Frankfurt hotel.

Police spokesperson Carina Lerch said the retired German cyclist was arrested after police were called to the hotel. She said Ullrich was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and could be charged with “assault or attempted murder.”

“It seems Mr. Ullrich and an escort women had a dispute and that he attacked her,” Lerch said. “She alerted the hotel staff and they called police. Mr. Ullrich is still in custody.”

A police statement said the woman needed medical treatment. Lerch said no further details could be given on her condition while police were investigating.

News agency DPA reported that the 44-year-old Ullrich had been arrested the week before in Mallorca, where he lives, after an incident on the property of his neighbor, actor Til Schweiger.

On Monday, Ullrich had told German tabloid Bild of personal problems.

“The separation from Sara and distance from my children, whom I have not seen since Easter and have barely spoken to, have had a great effect on me. I have done things as a result that I very much regret,” Ullrich told the mass circulation daily.

Ullrich, the only German to win the Tour de France, was dogged by doping allegations over his career and admitted to German magazine Focus in 2013 that he received blood-doping treatment from Spanish doctor Eufemiano Fuentes.

“Almost everyone took performance-enhancing substances then. I took nothing that the others didn’t also take,” the 1997 Tour champion said then.

Ullrich, who earned gold and silver medals at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, served a two-year ban for doping in 2012, five years after he retired in 2007.

MORE: Ullrich does not intend to return Olympic medals

Caeleb Dressel ‘lucky’ after motorcycle crash in June

By OlympicTalkAug 12, 2018, 5:41 PM EDT
Caeleb Dressel crashed his motorcycle on a grassy median in late June and was questionable to compete at the U.S. Swimming Championships in late July, Dan Hicks said on NBC Sports’ coverage of the Pan Pacific Championships.

“It wasn’t anything too big,” Dressel told Ahmed Fareed on NBC Sports. “I had a gentleman pull out in front of me, so I had to avoid him. … Nothing major [of the injuries]. A few minor things. Other than that, I was fine. … I think the accident was as lucky as I could have gotten with it. It maybe, maybe didn’t interfere with my training.”

Dressel, who won a Michael Phelps-record-tying seven gold medals at the 2017 World Championships, was slower in all of his events at nationals and the just-completed Pan Pacs than a year ago.

That included his first race after the crash, when he finished sixth in the 100m freestyle at nationals two weeks ago. His coach, Gregg Troy at the University of Florida, called it the worst thing that’s happened to Dressel in the pool in four years.

At Pan Pacs, Dressel won the 100m butterfly and finished second in the 50m and 100m frees, all events he won at 2017 Worlds. Pan Pacs fields are weaker than worlds because the meet does not include European nations or China’s best swimmers.

Dressel said his motorcycle is finally repaired, but it sounds like he won’t be riding it again soon.

“A lot of people have put a temporary hold on me,” he said, “probably a permanent one.”

MORE: U.S. qualifiers for 2019 World Swimming Championships

Runner miscounts laps, celebrates, passed for medal at European Champs

By Nick ZaccardiAug 12, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter appeared to miscount the number of laps in the European Track and Field Championships 5000m final, thinking she had won a silver medal.

Salpeter crossed the finish line at 4600 meters, just behind Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, and slowed down, putting her hands to her face as the bell rung indicating one lap to go.

After a few seconds, she turned to see the race was still going on, veered back to the inside of the track and accelerated.

Salpeter was passed by Brit Eilish McClogan and Turkey’s Yasemin Can ending up in fourth place, albeit a national record in 15:01. That national record was erased later when Salpeter was disqualified for a lane infringement at the start of the race.

MORE: Jason Lezak's memories of Beijing Olympic relay