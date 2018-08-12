Caeleb Dressel ‘lucky’ after motorcycle crash in June

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Caeleb Dressel crashed his motorcycle on a grassy median in late June and was questionable to compete at the U.S. Swimming Championships in late July, Dan Hicks said on NBC Sports’ coverage of the Pan Pacific Championships.

“It wasn’t anything too big,” Dressel told Ahmed Fareed on NBC Sports. “I had a gentleman pull out in front of me, so I had to avoid him. … Nothing major [of the injuries]. A few minor things. Other than that, I was fine. … I think the accident was as lucky as I could have gotten with it. It maybe, maybe didn’t interfere with my training.”

Dressel, who won a Michael Phelps-record-tying seven gold medals at the 2017 World Championships, was slower in all of his events at nationals and the just-completed Pan Pacs than a year ago.

That included his first race after the crash, when he finished sixth in the 100m freestyle at nationals two weeks ago. His coach, Gregg Troy at the University of Florida, called it the worst thing that’s happened to Dressel in the pool in four years.

At Pan Pacs, Dressel won the 100m butterfly and finished second in the 50m and 100m frees, all events he won at 2017 Worlds. Pan Pacs fields are weaker than worlds because the meet does not include European nations or China’s best swimmers.

Dressel said his motorcycle is finally repaired, but it sounds like he won’t be riding it again soon.

“A lot of people have put a temporary hold on me,” he said, “probably a permanent one.”

