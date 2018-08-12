TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Caeleb Dressel ‘lucky’ after motorcycle crash in June

By OlympicTalkAug 12, 2018, 5:41 PM EDT
Caeleb Dressel crashed his motorcycle on a grassy median in late June and was questionable to compete at the U.S. Swimming Championships in late July, Dan Hicks said on NBC Sports’ coverage of the Pan Pacific Championships.

“It wasn’t anything too big,” Dressel told Ahmed Fareed on NBC Sports. “I had a gentleman pull out in front of me, so I had to avoid him. … Nothing major [of the injuries]. A few minor things. Other than that, I was fine. … I think the accident was as lucky as I could have gotten with it. It maybe, maybe didn’t interfere with my training.”

Dressel, who won a Michael Phelps-record-tying seven gold medals at the 2017 World Championships, was slower in all of his events at nationals and the just-completed Pan Pacs than a year ago.

That included his first race after the crash, when he finished sixth in the 100m freestyle at nationals two weeks ago. His coach, Gregg Troy at the University of Florida, called it the worst thing that’s happened to Dressel in the pool in four years.

At Pan Pacs, Dressel won the 100m butterfly and finished second in the 50m and 100m frees, all events he won at 2017 Worlds. Pan Pacs fields are weaker than worlds because the meet does not include European nations or China’s best swimmers.

Dressel said his motorcycle is finally repaired, but it sounds like he won’t be riding it again soon.

“A lot of people have put a temporary hold on me,” he said, “probably a permanent one.”

By Nick ZaccardiAug 12, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter appeared to miscount the number of laps in the European Track and Field Championships 5000m final, thinking she had won a silver medal.

Salpeter crossed the finish line at 4600 meters, just behind Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, and slowed down, putting her hands to her face as the bell rung indicating one lap to go.

After a few seconds, she turned to see the race was still going on, veered back to the inside of the track and accelerated.

Salpeter was passed by Brit Eilish McClogan and Turkey’s Yasemin Can ending up in fourth place, albeit a national record in 15:01. That national record was erased later when Salpeter was disqualified for a lane infringement at the start of the race.

Sara Hughes, Summer Ross net U.S. beach volleyball’s biggest breakout in a decade

By Nick ZaccardiAug 12, 2018, 1:31 PM EDT
Sara Hughes and Summer Ross bagged the biggest title for a U.S. women’s beach volleyball team — not including Kerri Walsh Jennings or April Ross — in more than a decade on Sunday.

Hughes, 23, and Summer Ross, 25, beat formidable Brazilians Agatha and Duda 21-19, 12-21, 15-12 in the final of an FIVB World Tour event in Moscow. It’s the first international title for the team of Hughes and Ross, who partnered in March.

“Being in the finals meant everything, and I’m so happy I had this girl by my side,” Hughes said. “Brazil, they played great, and we just competed hard and came out with the win.”

It’s a welcome victory for U.S. beach volleyball, which is looking for young players to succeed Walsh Jennings, who is 39, and April Ross, who is 36.

Sunday marked the first FIVB senior-level tournament title for either player, Hughes’ first final and the first final for Summer Ross in five years. The duo also won both of their AVP starts this season, rolling into Olympic qualifying that starts later this year.

Hughes and Ross (no relation to April) previously showed potential with other partners. Hughes and Kelly Claes won four NCAA titles at USC, causing Walsh Jennings to court Hughes as a potential partner a year ago. Hughes declined.

Ross was an early 2016 U.S. Olympic hopeful with Emily Day, reaching four FIVB World Tour Grand Slam quarterfinals in 2013 and 2014. But they broke up at the end of the 2014 season, and Brooke Sweat and Lauren Fendrick ended up grabbing the second Olympic spot after Walsh Jennings and Ross.

Hughes and Ross and April Ross and Alix Klineman are the only U.S. women’s pairs to win top-level FIVB events since August 2016. Every top U.S. beach team has formed in the last year. Walsh Jennings is currently without a partner after breaking up with 2008 Olympian Nicole Branagh.

