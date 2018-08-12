Simone Biles’ former coach’s gym new home for U.S. women’s gymnastics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. women’s national team’s new, temporary training facility is Evo Athletics in Florida, where Simone Biles‘ former coach, Aimee Boorman, is the executive director of women’s gymnastics.

“USA Gymnastics has identified Evo Athletics in Sarasota, Fla., as an interim training location for the U.S. women’s national team for the rest of the year,” USA Gymnastics said Sunday. “The housing arrangements will be provided to individuals attending camps. We appreciate Evo’s willingness to work with us in staging productive, safe and encouraging training camps for our national team members and coaches to pursue their gymnastics goals and dreams. USA Gymnastics and the leadership of the women’s program will re-evaluate after camps have been held there and determine a path for 2019.”

USA Gymnastics has been looking for a new training home since it closed the Karolyi Ranch in January. Athletes said Larry Nassar sexually abused gymnasts at the ranch.

USA Gymnastics since held women’s team camps at Louisiana State University, Tennessee and at Biles’ gym in Texas, but none were designated as more than one-time training sites.

Boorman coached Biles from age 7 through the Rio Olympics, where the gymnast earned four gold medals and one bronze. Boorman took the job at Evo in Sarasota shortly after the Games.

Biles chose to stay at her parents’ owned gym in Texas. Her new coaches are Cecile and Laurent Landi, who were already in Texas and previously coached Rio Olympian Madison Kocian.

Biles is the only Rio Olympian signed up for the U.S. Championships in Boston this week, when she can become the first woman to win five national all-around titles.

