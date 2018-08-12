TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Simone Biles, Aimee Boorman
Getty Images

Simone Biles’ former coach’s gym new home for U.S. women’s gymnastics

By Nick ZaccardiAug 12, 2018, 12:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Runner miscounts laps, celebrates, passed for medal at European Champs Sara Hughes, Summer Ross Sara Hughes, Summer Ross net U.S. beach volleyball’s biggest breakout in a decade Katie Ledecky wins by 21 seconds to close Pan Pacs

The U.S. women’s national team’s new, temporary training facility is Evo Athletics in Florida, where Simone Biles‘ former coach, Aimee Boorman, is the executive director of women’s gymnastics.

“USA Gymnastics has identified Evo Athletics in Sarasota, Fla., as an interim training location for the U.S. women’s national team for the rest of the year,” USA Gymnastics said Sunday. “The housing arrangements will be provided to individuals attending camps. We appreciate Evo’s willingness to work with us in staging productive, safe and encouraging training camps for our national team members and coaches to pursue their gymnastics goals and dreams. USA Gymnastics and the leadership of the women’s program will re-evaluate after camps have been held there and determine a path for 2019.”

USA Gymnastics has been looking for a new training home since it closed the Karolyi Ranch in January. Athletes said Larry Nassar sexually abused gymnasts at the ranch.

USA Gymnastics since held women’s team camps at Louisiana State University, Tennessee and at Biles’ gym in Texas, but none were designated as more than one-time training sites.

Boorman coached Biles from age 7 through the Rio Olympics, where the gymnast earned four gold medals and one bronze. Boorman took the job at Evo in Sarasota shortly after the Games.

Biles chose to stay at her parents’ owned gym in Texas. Her new coaches are Cecile and Laurent Landi, who were already in Texas and previously coached Rio Olympian Madison Kocian.

Biles is the only Rio Olympian signed up for the U.S. Championships in Boston this week, when she can become the first woman to win five national all-around titles.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Biles wins first meet since Rio with fall

Runner miscounts laps, celebrates, passed for medal at European Champs

AP
By Nick ZaccardiAug 12, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter appeared to miscount the number of laps in the European Track and Field Championships 5000m final, thinking she had won a silver medal.

Salpeter crossed the finish line at 4600 meters, just behind Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, and slowed down, putting her hands to her face as the bell rung indicating one lap to go.

After a few seconds, she turned to see the race was still going on, veered back to the inside of the track and accelerated.

Salpeter was passed by Brit Eilish McClogan and Turkey’s Yasemin Can ending up in fourth place, albeit a national record in 15:01. That national record was erased later when Salpeter was disqualified for a lane infringement at the start of the race.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Jason Lezak’s memories of Beijing Olympic relay

Sara Hughes, Summer Ross net U.S. beach volleyball’s biggest breakout in a decade

By Nick ZaccardiAug 12, 2018, 1:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sara Hughes and Summer Ross bagged the biggest title for a U.S. women’s beach volleyball team — not including Kerri Walsh Jennings or April Ross — in more than a decade on Sunday.

Hughes, 23, and Summer Ross, 25, beat formidable Brazilians Agatha and Duda 21-19, 12-21, 15-12 in the final of an FIVB World Tour event in Moscow. It’s the first international title for the team of Hughes and Ross, who partnered in March.

“Being in the finals meant everything, and I’m so happy I had this girl by my side,” Hughes said. “Brazil, they played great, and we just competed hard and came out with the win.”

It’s a welcome victory for U.S. beach volleyball, which is looking for young players to succeed Walsh Jennings, who is 39, and April Ross, who is 36.

Sunday marked the first FIVB senior-level tournament title for either player, Hughes’ first final and the first final for Summer Ross in five years. The duo also won both of their AVP starts this season, rolling into Olympic qualifying that starts later this year.

Hughes and Ross (no relation to April) previously showed potential with other partners. Hughes and Kelly Claes won four NCAA titles at USC, causing Walsh Jennings to court Hughes as a potential partner a year ago. Hughes declined.

Ross was an early 2016 U.S. Olympic hopeful with Emily Day, reaching four FIVB World Tour Grand Slam quarterfinals in 2013 and 2014. But they broke up at the end of the 2014 season, and Brooke Sweat and Lauren Fendrick ended up grabbing the second Olympic spot after Walsh Jennings and Ross.

Hughes and Ross and April Ross and Alix Klineman are the only U.S. women’s pairs to win top-level FIVB events since August 2016. Every top U.S. beach team has formed in the last year. Walsh Jennings is currently without a partner after breaking up with 2008 Olympian Nicole Branagh.

MORE: Walsh Jennings narrows potential partner list

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!