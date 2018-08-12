TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. softball qualifies for Olympics, wins worlds on walk-off

By OlympicTalkAug 12, 2018, 9:06 AM EDT
The U.S. qualified for softball’s return to the Olympics and won the world championship on an extra-inning walk-off Sunday.

The U.S. came from behind against host Japan, down 6-4 in the 10th inning, to win 7-6.

Softball is back on the Olympic program in Tokyo in 2020 after being cut following the 2008 Beijing Games.

The Americans qualified for the six-team Olympic tournament when Japan eliminated Canada from the world tournament in Japan earlier Sunday.

With Japan already qualified for the Tokyo Games as host nation, the U.S. clinched the lone berth available at worlds.

The U.S. and Japan met in all seven Olympic and world championship finals dating to 2006, including Japan’s upset of the U.S. in the 2008 Olympic final.

The U.S. went 9-0 for the tournament, including beating Japan in the semifinals, 4-3 in eight innings, on Saturday.

Katie Ledecky wins by 21 seconds to close Pan Pacs

By Nick ZaccardiAug 12, 2018, 8:16 AM EDT
Katie Ledecky routed the 1500m freestyle field by 21.11 seconds as the U.S. won seven of 10 events on the last day of the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo on Sunday.

Ledecky ended the meet with three gold medals, one silver and one bronze. In her last swim, she clocked 15:38.97, well off her world record from May 16 of 15:20.48, but still easily enough to win an event that she has never lost.

She qualified for the 2019 World Championships in the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees and also figures to anchor the 4x200m free relay in South Korea next year. Ledecky swam all of those events plus the 4x100m free at the 2017 Worlds.

Sweeping those five events at 2019 Worlds, as she did at the 2015 Worlds, looks like a difficult task. Ledecky was third in the 200m free in Tokyo, faced (and passed) her toughest test in the 400m free in six years and was part of a 4x200m free team at Pan Pacs that was beaten by Australia.

Overall, many U.S. swimmers posted slower times than they did at nationals two weeks ago, some citing jet lag from arriving in Japan four days before the meet started. The Americans won two of the seven relays, its worst percentage at a major international meet since it went winless at the 2001 Worlds.

Australia swept the women’s relays, capped by Cate Campbell passing Olympic and world 100m free champion Simone Manuel on the last leg of the medley relay Sunday. The U.S. barely held off Japan by .05 in the men’s medley relay, one day after swimming out of order in the 4x100m free.

The U.S. totaled 18 gold medals for the meet, which does not include European nations and lacks China’s best swimmers. Australia was second at eight golds with open-water events still to come.

PAN PACS: Full Results | U.S. qualifiers for 2019 Worlds

In other events Sunday, Michael Andrew upset seven-time 2017 World champion Caeleb Dressel in the 50m freestyle for a second straight meet. Andrew, who turned pro at 14 in 2013, clocked a personal-best 21.46 seconds, easily beating Dressel (21.93). Great Britain’s Ben Proud is fastest in the world this year at 21.11.

Campbell completed a sweep of the sprint freestyles, holding off Manuel in the 50m free. Campbell clocked 23.81 to Manuel’s 24.22 and finished the meet with five golds, including three on relays.

Olympic champion Ryan Murphy won the 200m backstroke in a personal-best 1:53.57, ranking him second in the world this year behind world champion Evgeny Rylov of Russia.

Zane Grothe missed the American record by .14, winning the 800m freestyle in 7:43.74. Grothe, who made the 2019 Worlds team in the 400m, 800m and 1500m frees, ranks second in the world this year behind European champion Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine.

Kathleen Baker took the women’s 200m back in a personal-best 2:06.14, ranking her second in the world this year. World leader Kylie Masse of Canada was fourth in 2:07.00.

In the 200m breaststroke, Micah Sumrall edged Olympic 100m breast champion Lilly King by .24 in 2:21.88. King’s rival in the 100m breast, Russian Yulia Efimova, owns the fastest time in the world this year of 2:20.72.

World-record holder Ippei Watanabe of Japan won the men’s 200m breast in 2:07.75. World champion Anton Chupkov of Russia is fastest in the world this year with a 2:06.80.

U.S. swim team qualifiers for 2019 World Championships

By Nick ZaccardiAug 12, 2018, 7:53 AM EDT
U.S. pool qualifiers for the 2019 World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea in July. Swimmers qualified via best times from finals between 2018 Nationals and the Pan Pacific Championships, but the official roster has not been named yet … 

Women
Kathleen Baker — 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM
Mallory Comerford — 100 free
Kelsi Dahlia — 50 fly, 100 fly
Gabby DeLoof — 4×200 free
Katie Drabot — 200 fly
Hali Flickinger — 200 fly
Brooke Forde — 400 IM
Margo Geer — 4×100 free
Lilly King — 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast
Katie Ledecky — 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free
Simone Manuel — 50 free, 100 free, 4×200 free
Melanie Margalis — 200 IM, 4×200 free
Ally McHugh — 400 IM
Katie McLaughlin — 100 fly
Katie Meili — 100 breast
Lia Neal — 4×100 free
Allison Schmitt — 200 free
Leah Smith — 400 free, 800 free, 4×200 free
Regan Smith — 200 back
Olivia Smoliga — 50 back, 100 back
Micah Sumrall — 200 breast
Ashley Twichell — 1500 free
Abbey Weitzeil — 50 free, 4×100 free

Men
Michael Andrew — 50 free, 50 breast, 100 breast, 50 fly
Nathan Adrian — 4×100 free
Zach Apple — 4×100 free, 4×200 free
Michael Chadwick — 4×100 free
Jack Conger — 100 fly
Abrahm Devine — 200 IM
Caeleb Dressel — 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly
Conor Dwyer — 4×200 free
Matt Grevers — 100 back
Zane Grothe — 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free
Townley Haas — 200 free
Zach Harting — 200 fly
Chase Kalisz — 200 IM, 400 IM
Jack Levant — 4×200 free
Jay Litherland — 400 IM
Ryan Murphy — 50 back, 100 back, 200 back
Jacob Pebley — 200 back
Blake Pieroni — 100 free, 4×200 free
Josh Prenot — 200 breast
Andrew Seliskar — 200 free
Grant Shoults — 400 free
Jordan Wilimovsky — 800 free, 1500 free
Andrew Wilson — 100 breast, 200 breast
Justin Wright — 200 fly

