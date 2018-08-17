TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD

Kayla Harrison pummels another MMA opponent in PFL fight

By Nick ZaccardiAug 17, 2018, 8:27 AM EDT
Kayla Harrison now has as many MMA wins as she does Olympic gold medals. She’s looked just as dominant in her first two Professional Fighters League bouts as she did at times during the peak of her judo career.

Harrison pummeled a floored Jozette Cotton (8-2) from a standing position, forcing a TKO with three minutes left of a three-round, 15-minute fight in Atlantic City, N.J., on Thursday night.

“I’m still trying to get all the issues out of the game plan, but overall I’m happy,” Harrison said on NBCSN. “I never want it to go three rounds, but it’s good to know that I can go three or five or 10 or however long it takes to put somebody away.”

Harrison routed Cotton in total strikes landed — 79-12 — many coming with Cotton lying on the bottom of the cage in each of the three rounds.

The 28-year-old Harrison switched from judo to MMA after repeating as Olympic champion in Rio.

She debuted June 21, forcing Brittney Elkin to submit via arm bar after three minutes. That’s the same move made famous by Harrison’s former judo training partner, Ronda Rousey.

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiAug 17, 2018, 9:49 AM EDT
Though Simone Biles returns to gymnastics meets this summer, her 2016 Olympic champion teammates have not competed on the elite level since Rio.

That could change next year.

None of Gabby DouglasAly RaismanLaurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian have announced a retirement from the sport.

If any is to return for a Tokyo 2020 run, Douglas and Raisman showed in the last Olympic cycle that it helps to come back at least a year before the Games.

That in mind, a look at where each gymnast stands:

Gabby Douglas
2012 Olympic all-around champion
2012, 2016 Olympic team champion

Douglas has been largely silent on any possible comeback plans the last two years. She said last summer that she was still getting drug tested — an indicator that a top-level Olympic sports athlete has not retired — and that a decision on returning was “up in the air.”

In the last Olympic cycle, Douglas returned to training less than a year after the 2012 London Games and bounced around the country before landing in Ohio and returning to competition in March 2015.

“This time is different because I’ve been to two Olympics, and I always wanted to go to two Olympics,” Douglas said last summer. “But right now since I’ve been doing gymnastics for 14 years, I am taking this time off, especially growing into my own person.”

Aly Raisman
2016 Olympic all-around silver medalist
2012, 2016 Olympic team champion
2012 Olympic floor exercise champion

In the last year, Raisman shifted focus from a possible comeback to raising awareness following the revelations of Larry Nassar‘s sexual-abuse crimes. Raisman, Douglas, Biles and Kocian said in the last year that they are Nassar survivors.

In June, In Style magazine reported after an interview with Raisman that she “probably won’t compete at the 2020 Olympics.”

Back in September 2016, Raisman said on “Ellen” that she planned to take a year off after the Rio Games and then return, as she did after the 2012 Olympics. But so much has changed since then.

Laurie Hernandez
2016 Olympic balance beam silver medalist
2016 Olympic team champion

Of the four on this list, Hernandez appears the most likely to come back. Not just because she’s the youngest by three years at 18.

Hernandez’s agent said in March that the gymnast planned to return to training in 2019, five months after Hernandez said she hoped to compete in 2018.

Hernandez and Biles would try to join Douglas and Raisman as the only U.S. women to make multiple Olympic gymnastics teams since 2000, when Amy Chow and Dominique Dawes did so.

Madison Kocian
2016 Olympic uneven bars silver medalist
2016 Olympic team champion

Kocian has competed often since Rio, but all at the college level rather than on the elite stage. She has no plans to return to elite competition, according to The Associated Press.

The Texan did a full freshman season for UCLA in 2017 with a torn labrum and partially torn rotator cuff in her shoulder that required surgery before her recently completed sophomore year.

By Nick ZaccardiAug 16, 2018, 11:15 PM EDT
BOSTON — Sam Mikulak is in first place halfway through the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, but it feels like rock bottom.

“I can’t really do much worse than today,” he said. “The fact that I’m in first right now speaks that it really wasn’t too good of a day for anyone.”

Mikulak, a two-time Olympian, fell twice in six routines on the first of two nights of competition at TD Garden on Thursday. He’s in first largely because the other favorites struggled, too.

Mikulak still leads by 1.05 points over Akash Modi going into Saturday, when he can become the second man to win five U.S. all-around titles since 1970 (Blaine Wilson, 1996-2000).

Defending champion Yul Moldauer was sixth, gingerly shuffling off the floor with a back injury. Full scores are here.

“You don’t want to win on days like this,” said Mikulak, who came off high bar and pommel horse but said he wasn’t affected by a back injury that forced him to take last week very light in training. “I want to be able to slam routines and have it come down to the wire. That’s when it’s really exciting and intense, because everyone’s doing their best, and you want to beat people at their best. Not because you were the best loser.”

The only Olympian in the field hoped the first night would show where he stood among a new generation of gymnasts. After winning all four U.S. all-around titles in the last Olympic cycle, Mikulak only competed on two of six events at the 2017 Nationals following an Achilles tear.

Mikulak, who at 25 would be the oldest U.S. champion since David Durante in 2007, wasn’t pleased with much Thursday except his floor exercise. He finished the routine with a triple twist, the same element that caused his torn Achilles in February 2017, and motioned to pump up a crowd lacking energy.

Mikulak was supposed to vie with the 2017 champion Moldauer, a rising University of Oklahoma senior, for the all-around in Boston. But Moldauer trails by 2.4 points. He fell off the pommel horse, too, and sputtered to close out the night with major errors on parallel bars and high bar.

Moldauer said afterward that he was affected by a cracked disk plate in his back that has bothered him since the NCAA season in the spring. It hurt every time he bent forward.

“He’s experiencing a tremendous amount of tightness, and, despite some pretty heroic efforts, it clearly effected him tonight,” his coach, Mark Williams, tweeted. “We will reevaluate on Saturday.”

Moldauer said he discussed a little bit with Williams about not doing the all-around this week.

“But we weren’t going to let that [the back injury] just get in the way,” he said. “When you come to the championships, you need to do six events. You need to do all-around both days. You need to show what you have if you want to prove yourself to be on that team.”

The world championships team.

Gymnasts are competing not only for national titles this week but also to impress a selection committee for worlds.

In a change from recent years, the five-man roster for October’s worlds in Doha will not be named this weekend. Instead, eight men will be chosen for a September selection camp to determine the world team and three alternates. Results from nationals and the camp will be weighted equally, so there is still some pressure to perform well now.

Mikulak and Moldauer could mess up here and at the camp and still make that team. They are the most established American gymnasts.

Mikulak has been the best American over the last five years, though he has yet to earn an individual Olympic or world medal. Moldauer was the only U.S. men’s medalist at last year’s worlds (floor exercise bronze).

Nobody else stepped up in a big way Thursday. The U.S. men were fifth at the Rio Olympics and at the last worlds with a team event in 2015. That marked the first back-to-back global championships without a medal since 2006 and 2007.

“We don’t really want Team USA to look like it did today at the world stage,” said Modi, an Olympic alternate who didn’t fall Thursday but stumbled, hopped and had leg separation. “Not that everyone looked very bad, but it was not sharp. It wasn’t the crisp and polished gymnastics that we really want to be known for.”

