Ragan Smith defends U.S. gymnastics title, competing through pain

By Nick ZaccardiAug 17, 2018, 2:09 PM EDT
BOSTON — When Ragan Smith won the U.S. all-around title last August, her margin of victory was greater than Simone Biles‘ average the previous four years.

At the world championships in October, Smith fell off the balance beam in qualifying and still posted the second-highest all-around score, just .001 off the lead. If Smith hit all four routines in the final, she would be crowned the world’s greatest gymnast of 2017 (during Biles’ break from the sport).

But as the all-around final began at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium, Smith crutched out of the training gym. She suffered three torn left ankle ligaments on a warm-up vault, according to the Dallas Morning News, that needed four to five months to heal.

Smith is expected to compete in the all-around at the U.S. Championships on Friday and Sunday (broadcast schedule here), looking to impress a world championships team selection committee. The five-woman world team will be named after an October selection camp.

The ankle still hurts sometimes. So do her three or four broken toes. Smith doesn’t know the exact number because she doesn’t like to get medical check-ups before meets. She would think too much about the diagnosis.

In fact, Smith said she felt pain in practice every day for the last year.

“Everything starts hurting worse because we’re getting older,” said Smith, who turned 18 last week. Smith added that a coach joked to her recently, “You already have a 100-year-old body.” 

“Everybody I feel like has injuries here and there,” she said. “Everybody’s like banged up right now. We [gymnasts] are so strong mentally and physically that I feel like we push through it.”

Back home in the Dallas area, Smith marks her goals on a dry-erase board. The chief one for her two summer meets is this: Be the best Ragan I can be.

“That’s all I’m really striving for this competition,” she said Wednesday.

Smith did not do the all-around at the U.S. Classic three weeks ago, skipping floor exercise because she wants to debut it as a surprise this week. She called Classic “a practice run,” where her best result was third on beam.

Only two gymnasts per nation can compete in a world all-around final. If Biles is one of them, then Smith has to beat out Morgan Hurd (who won the 2017 World all-around title after Smith’s injury) and Riley McCusker (second to Biles at the U.S. Classic).

Smith, the youngest Rio Olympic alternate, is determined to compete on the elite level through 2020. She can take motivation from her bedroom wall and that dry-erase board, both of which had the same quote posted — “She believed she could so she did.”

“These coming up years, it’s definitely who’s in the game the longest. It’s definitely who’s not injured,” she said. “That’s pretty much who they pick, I feel like. You’re training your whole life for one year of gymnastics because that’s when you have to be at your highest peak. I definitely feel like it’s who’s in the game the longest and who can survive and who can help their body the best.”

Simone Biles is back, but what about the rest of the Final Five?

By Nick ZaccardiAug 17, 2018, 9:49 AM EDT
Though Simone Biles returns to gymnastics meets this summer, her 2016 Olympic champion teammates have not competed on the elite level since Rio.

That could change next year.

None of Gabby DouglasAly RaismanLaurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian have announced a retirement from the sport.

If any is to return for a Tokyo 2020 run, Douglas and Raisman showed in the last Olympic cycle that it helps to come back at least a year before the Games.

That in mind, a look at where each gymnast stands:

Gabby Douglas
2012 Olympic all-around champion
2012, 2016 Olympic team champion

Douglas has been largely silent on any possible comeback plans the last two years. She said last summer that she was still getting drug tested — an indicator that a top-level Olympic sports athlete has not retired — and that a decision on returning was “up in the air.”

In the last Olympic cycle, Douglas returned to training less than a year after the 2012 London Games and bounced around the country before landing in Ohio and returning to competition in March 2015.

“This time is different because I’ve been to two Olympics, and I always wanted to go to two Olympics,” Douglas said last summer. “But right now since I’ve been doing gymnastics for 14 years, I am taking this time off, especially growing into my own person.”

Aly Raisman
2016 Olympic all-around silver medalist
2012, 2016 Olympic team champion
2012 Olympic floor exercise champion

In the last year, Raisman shifted focus from a possible comeback to raising awareness following the revelations of Larry Nassar‘s sexual-abuse crimes. Raisman, Douglas, Biles and Kocian said in the last year that they are Nassar survivors.

In June, In Style magazine reported after an interview with Raisman that she “probably won’t compete at the 2020 Olympics.”

Back in September 2016, Raisman said on “Ellen” that she planned to take a year off after the Rio Games and then return, as she did after the 2012 Olympics. But so much has changed since then.

Laurie Hernandez
2016 Olympic balance beam silver medalist
2016 Olympic team champion

Of the four on this list, Hernandez appears the most likely to come back. Not just because she’s the youngest by three years at 18.

Hernandez’s agent said in March that the gymnast planned to return to training in 2019, five months after Hernandez said she hoped to compete in 2018.

Hernandez and Biles would try to join Douglas and Raisman as the only U.S. women to make multiple Olympic gymnastics teams since 2000, when Amy Chow and Dominique Dawes did so.

Madison Kocian
2016 Olympic uneven bars silver medalist
2016 Olympic team champion

Kocian has competed often since Rio, but all at the college level rather than on the elite stage. She has no plans to return to elite competition, according to The Associated Press.

The Texan did a full freshman season for UCLA in 2017 with a torn labrum and partially torn rotator cuff in her shoulder that required surgery before her recently completed sophomore year.

Kayla Harrison pummels another MMA opponent in PFL fight

By Nick ZaccardiAug 17, 2018, 8:27 AM EDT
Kayla Harrison now has as many MMA wins as she does Olympic gold medals. She’s looked just as dominant in her first two Professional Fighters League bouts as she did at times during the peak of her judo career.

Harrison pummeled a floored Jozette Cotton (8-2) from a standing position, forcing a TKO with three minutes left of a three-round, 15-minute fight in Atlantic City, N.J., on Thursday night.

“I’m still trying to get all the issues out of the game plan, but overall I’m happy,” Harrison said on NBCSN. “I never want it to go three rounds, but it’s good to know that I can go three or five or 10 or however long it takes to put somebody away.”

Harrison routed Cotton in total strikes landed — 79-12 — many coming with Cotton lying on the bottom of the cage in each of the three rounds.

The 28-year-old Harrison switched from judo to MMA after repeating as Olympic champion in Rio.

She debuted June 21, forcing Brittney Elkin to submit via arm bar after three minutes. That’s the same move made famous by Harrison’s former judo training partner, Ronda Rousey.

