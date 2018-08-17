Simone Biles is back, but what about the rest of the Final Five?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Though Simone Biles returns to gymnastics meets this summer, her 2016 Olympic champion teammates have not competed on the elite level since Rio.

That could change next year.

None of Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian have announced a retirement from the sport.

If any is to return for a Tokyo 2020 run, Douglas and Raisman showed in the last Olympic cycle that it helps to come back at least a year before the Games.

That in mind, a look at where each gymnast stands:

Gabby Douglas

2012 Olympic all-around champion

2012, 2016 Olympic team champion

Douglas has been largely silent on any possible comeback plans the last two years. She said last summer that she was still getting drug tested — an indicator that a top-level Olympic sports athlete has not retired — and that a decision on returning was “up in the air.”

In the last Olympic cycle, Douglas returned to training less than a year after the 2012 London Games and bounced around the country before landing in Ohio and returning to competition in March 2015.

“This time is different because I’ve been to two Olympics, and I always wanted to go to two Olympics,” Douglas said last summer. “But right now since I’ve been doing gymnastics for 14 years, I am taking this time off, especially growing into my own person.”

Aly Raisman

2016 Olympic all-around silver medalist

2012, 2016 Olympic team champion

2012 Olympic floor exercise champion

In the last year, Raisman shifted focus from a possible comeback to raising awareness following the revelations of Larry Nassar‘s sexual-abuse crimes. Raisman, Douglas, Biles and Kocian said in the last year that they are Nassar survivors.

In June, In Style magazine reported after an interview with Raisman that she “probably won’t compete at the 2020 Olympics.”

Back in September 2016, Raisman said on “Ellen” that she planned to take a year off after the Rio Games and then return, as she did after the 2012 Olympics. But so much has changed since then.

Laurie Hernandez

2016 Olympic balance beam silver medalist

2016 Olympic team champion

Of the four on this list, Hernandez appears the most likely to come back. Not just because she’s the youngest by three years at 18.

Hernandez’s agent said in March that the gymnast planned to return to training in 2019, five months after Hernandez said she hoped to compete in 2018.

Hernandez and Biles would try to join Douglas and Raisman as the only U.S. women to make multiple Olympic gymnastics teams since 2000, when Amy Chow and Dominique Dawes did so.

Madison Kocian

2016 Olympic uneven bars silver medalist

2016 Olympic team champion

Kocian has competed often since Rio, but all at the college level rather than on the elite stage. She has no plans to return to elite competition, according to The Associated Press.

The Texan did a full freshman season for UCLA in 2017 with a torn labrum and partially torn rotator cuff in her shoulder that required surgery before her recently completed sophomore year.

