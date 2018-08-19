TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD

Simone Biles wins every gold medal at U.S. Championships

By Nick ZaccardiAug 19, 2018, 11:35 PM EDT
BOSTON — All the gold medals for Simone Biles.

Biles, in the second meet of her comeback, won her record fifth U.S. all-around title and swept the four apparatus titles, combining scores from Friday and Sunday at TD Garden.

She never thought it would be possible, but she also wants to work on pre-meet nerves, consistency and confidence.

“I’d give it a B-plus,” Biles told Andrea Joyce on NBC.

The four-time Rio Olympic gold medalist became the first woman to win all five golds at the national gymnastics championships since Dominique Dawes in 1994.

She won the all-around by 6.55 points over 2017 World all-around champion Morgan Hurd, the largest margin since the perfect-10 system was thrown out in 2006. That gap is larger than that separating Hurd from the 11th-place gymnast.

“I knew I was capable of [scoring this well], but I kind of thought I was going to be a nervous wreck and maybe fall apart,” said Biles, who wore a teal mint leotard in part to stand with fellow Larry Nassar sexual-abuse survivors (teal ribbons were worn at NCAA meets in the winter and spring). “Going into these events, I know I kept telling my family like I don’t know if I’m going to be able to calm myself down the way I did before and handle the nerves, but so far, so good.”

Biles led by 3.1 points after a dominant first day Friday.

At 21, she is the first non-teen to win the U.S. women’s all-around since 1971. Full results are here.

“She’s just in another league almost,” third-place Riley McCusker said. “I’m honestly just in awe of her.”

After Rio, Biles took 14 months before returning to training last November under new coaches Cecile and Laurent Landi. She returned to competition three weeks ago, winning the U.S. Classic with a balance beam fall.

No falls over two days at nationals. Just three floor exercise passes that went out of bounds (because of Biles’ otherworldly tumbling power), plus small errors on uneven bars and balance beam Sunday. Biles won her first national title on uneven bars, the only event on which she did not earn a medal in Rio or at any world championships.

Before Biles, the Landis were known for coaching Madison Kocian to uneven bars silver in Rio. Laurent Landi recognized perhaps the biggest obstacle in Biles’ comeback is not among her competition or any apparatus, but between the ears.

“To handle the pressure, to handle the media, to handle everybody, all the expectation, that’s mentally draining,” he said.

Biles has repeated this spring and summer that she feels like a better gymnast than in Rio. The Texan is on a five-year win streak with the only end in sight being her planned retirement after the Tokyo Olympics.

“Confidence-wise and consistency, I still think we have a ways to go to get back up to where I was in Rio, but gymnastics-wise, [better than in 2016],” Biles said. “I think I’m finally starting to get it and understand it. I’ve understood gymnastics for a while now, but I think it’s really sinking in.”

Biles is a shoo-in for October’s world championships team. The five-woman squad will be named after an October selection camp.

Hurd and McCusker are also in great position. Jade Carey, the 2017 World silver medalist on floor exercise and vault, could be a contributor on both events at worlds in Doha.

Ragan Smith, who won the 2017 U.S. all-around in Biles’ absence, is in danger of missing that team. She finished 10th in the all-around, competing with broken toes and lingering pain from an ankle injury that knocked her out of the 2017 Worlds, where she was the favorite.

No doubting who the favorite is this year. Biles owns the world’s best all-around score since Rio by more than two points. Could she sweep the gold medals as she did at nationals?

“It’s irrelevant,” Laurent Landi said. “I think you just need to do what she today … and see what we get at the end. We don’t aim to win. I think it’s bad to think about winning. I think it’s much more important to think about what she needs to accomplish for herself. If at the end she wins, then she wins.”

Aly Raisman, who staged her own successful comeback to make the Rio Olympics, told Biles on Saturday night that she’s not human. Biles was asked Sunday what her international competitors must be thinking.

“Maybe that I should probably quit,” she said, followed by giggles.

USA Gymnastics president: mediation with Larry Nassar survivors

Associated PressAug 19, 2018, 8:34 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — The legal portion of the Larry Nassar scandal at USA Gymnastics may soon be over.

USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry said representatives for both the organization and athletes who were abused by Nassar — a former national team doctor who abused hundreds of women under the guise of medical treatment — met last week.

Perry called the mediation talks “not only productive but continuing to move us down the path of resolution.”

Perry made the remarks on Sunday in her first extended question-and-answer session with reporters since taking over last December.

Her public silence during the first 260 days of her tenure has drawn the ire of Nassar victims, including reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles, who last week it was time for Perry to speak up. Perry said she respected Biles’ opinion and called the kind of changes the organization is making in the wake of the scandal “scary.”

“I want her and all of our athletes to know we have their best interests at heart,” Perry said. “I would hope that they know that I and all of the leaderships have their best interests in mind.”

Perry says she spent her first eight months on the job trying to get a handle on the landscape within USA Gymnastics and allowed it’s difficult to communicate with survivors on an individual level due to the ongoing legal situation. Perry added the goal in the end is to have “our survivors standing side by side with our organization.”

Perry said USA Gymnastics has implemented 86 percent of the more than 70 recommended changes suggested by an independent review spearheaded by former federal prosecutor Deborah Daniels. The changes include making the method to reporting abuse easier and creating an electronic system that allows the reports to be tracked.

Though several high-profile sponsorship deals have lapsed as part of the Nassar fallout, Perry says she is “very confident” USA Gymnastics will continue to “grow” and said potential partners are “looking forward to the changes we’re making.”

USA Gymnastics is also in the process of finding a new training facility after the organization pulled out of its agreement to buy the Karolyi Ranch north of Houston, a decision it only made after the urging of Biles, who pointed out it was one of the places where Nassar abused victims. Perry said the new center will be a “symbolic fixture that represents a lot of our mission and culture.”

There’s no timetable on when any final decision will be made, fitting for an organization that finds itself caught between addressing the past and trying to move into the future.

The leadership talks about becoming more transparent, but until the legal process wraps up, Perry will continue to be limited by what she can and cannot say.

She did her best to stick to her talking points during the 22-minute session and failed to directly answer several questions, including why USA Gymnastics did not include Nassar survivors during any portion of the U.S. Championships this weekend at the new Boston Garden.

While Perry insists on staying behind the scenes, others associated with the organization want her to take a more prominent role going forward.

“Going into it, our expectation was (she was) going to be the face of USA Gymnastics and be a positive change and a positive force,” said 2005 World champion Chellsie Memmel, who was on the committee who selected Perry to take over for Steve Penny, who resigned under pressure in March 2017. “So to me, that’s been a little bit disappointing and I’d like to see more. Just keep going and see what happens.”

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkAug 19, 2018, 6:23 PM EDT
Simone Biles has a comfortable lead going into the final day of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, eyeing her fifth national all-around title, live on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Sunday night.

Biles is in the second meet of her comeback after going nearly two years between competitions following the Rio Olympics, where she earned four gold medals.

She dominated to open nationals on Friday, posting the highest score on every event and taking a whopping 3.1-point lead going into Sunday. Biles can fall multiple times and still extend her five-year win streak.

LIVE STREAM: U.S. Gym Championships — 8 p.m. ET

Biles would break her tie with Joan Moore Gnat for the most U.S. women’s all-around titles since USA Gymnastics became the national governing body in 1970. The 21-year-old would also become the first non-teen to win since 1971.

Biles is a shoo-in for October’s five-woman world championships team. The rest of the gymnasts competing Sunday are angling to join her in Doha.

That includes Morgan Hurd, who won the 2017 World all-around title in Biles’ absence. Hurd is in second place after a strong first day, but the gap between Biles and Hurd is greater than that between Hurd and the eighth-place gymnast.

The world team will be named after an October selection camp.

