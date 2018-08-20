OLYMPIC TALKolympics Select Sport
AP

Japanese basketball players kicked out of Asian Games for night out with women

Associated PressAug 20, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Four Japanese basketball players were kicked off their Asian Games team and sent home Monday after delegation head Yasuhiro Yamashita said they “spent the night in a hotel with women.”

Yamashita told a news conference that the four players hooked up with the women after eating and drinking in an entertainment district and were easily identified by wearing Japan-emblazoned shirts.

“I met with the athletes, and they deeply regret what they did,” Yamashita said. “I apologize from the bottom of my heart as the head of the delegation.”

The incident took place after Japan’s 82-71 win over Qatar in a group-stage game last Thursday.

Japanese Olympic officials said they learned of the incident after a newspaper published photographs of the players out on the town.

The JOC identified the four as Takuya Hashimoto, Keita Imamura, Yuya Nagayoshi and Takuma Sato and said the players had to pay for their own flights home from Jakarta.

The JOC described the players’ behavior as a “clear breach of the team’s conduct code, which specifies athletes are to be role models.”

The eight remaining players in the Japan squad have a game against Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Olympic Council of Asia president Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah said it was important for athletes to understand that they’re expected to act as role models while representing their countries.

Asked to comment on what a Japanese journalist described as a prostitution scandal, Sheikh Ahmad commended the Japan Olympic Committee for acting swiftly to deal with the matter.

“Athletes should be the good symbol of their society,” Sheikh Ahmad said. “To represent the country is not only to stand with the medal. It’s how you behave with the other athletes, the officials, volunteers … (and) give a good example.”

Sun Yang requests second national anthem after flags fall in Asian Games medal ceremony

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 20, 2018, 10:02 AM EDT
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Sun Yang thought he’d seen it all in his glittering swimming career. That was until Sunday’s opening night of swimming finals at the Asian Games.

In an embarrassing technical blunder for games organizers, the flag hoist collapsed during the playing of the Chinese national anthem as Sun stood atop the podium after winning the 200m freestyle. Video is here.

Officials picked the flags up off the pool deck and hastily reattached them to the broken metal hoist but were unable to raise them again while the anthem was played for a second time, to the bemusement of Sun and spectators watching in the stands.

Diplomatically, Sun played down the incident when quizzed by reporters, saying he was just relieved to finally win the 200m free title which had eluded him in the two previous editions of the Asian Games.

Even though he is the reigning Olympic and world champion, Sun had never won the four-lap race at the Asian games, finishing runner-up to South Korea’s Park Tae-hwan in 2010 and second again to Japan’s Kosuke Hagino four years ago.

“I’ve waited eight years for this title,” Sun said. “It also gives me a golden grand slam of Olympic, world and Asian titles. It’s a perfect result, a dream. It’s unbelievable.”

Officials held the flags up in their hands for the subsequent medal ceremony before locating a replacement hoist for the remaining presentations. By the end of the night, China edged Japan 4-3 in the first seven finals decided.

Sun, who is trying to win the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees in Jakarta, cruised to victory in one minute 45.43 seconds.

He was outside his best, but with a busy program the 26-year-old did enough to win comfortably and celebrated in animated fashion, clenching his fists and punching the air in delight.

Simone Biles stands with fellow Larry Nassar survivors with leotard choice

By Nick ZaccardiAug 20, 2018, 4:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BOSTON — When Simone Biles designed a teal mint leotard in January, she thought she would wear it mostly because she liked the color.

But Biles made a larger statement at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday. Teal is the designated color for sexual-abuse survivors.

Teal ribbons became commonplace at NCAA gymnastics meets in the winter and spring to stand with the survivors of Larry Nassar‘s decades of sexual abuse under the guise of USA Gymnastics team doctor.

Biles came forward in January as one of those brave women.

“Going into it, I felt like I would look very good in this color, and then everything kind of happened,” she said Sunday night, after the most dominant performance in nationals history. “It is for the survivors, and I stand with all of them. I think it’s kind of special to unite.”

