Alexandre Vinokourov, Olympic cycling champion, qualifies for Ironman World Champs

Alexandre Vinokourov, a cyclist who returned from a blood-doping ban to win the London Olympic road race, qualified for the Ironman World Championships by finishing second in his age category at an Ironman in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday.

The Ironman World Championships in Hawaii are Oct. 13.

Vinokourov, who in 2012 became the oldest male Olympic road cycling gold medalist at age 38, completed Sunday’s Ironman in 9 hours, 4 minutes, 16 seconds.

He swam 2.4 miles in 1:14:36, biked 112 miles in 4:19:33 and ran a marathon in 3:30:27.

Vinokourov finished 15th overall in a half Ironman in his native Kazakhstan on June 17 in 4:24:54.

Vinokourov also earned a 2000 Olympic road race silver medal and entered nine Tours de France. In 2007, he withdrew during the Tour de France after testing positive for blood doping following a stage win.

