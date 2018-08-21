Kaetlyn Osmond to take entire figure skating season off

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadian figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond, the reigning world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, extended her break from competition to include all of next season.

“I have had some time to reflect this summer on my future and believe taking this year off to evaluate my next steps is important in making the best personal decision,” she said in a Skate Canada press release.

Osmond previously announced in June that she would skip the fall Grand Prix series “to refocus and evaluate the next steps in my career.”

Now she will also miss the Canadian Championships in January and the world championships in Japan in March.

The 22-year-old took bronze in PyeongChang behind Russians Alina Zagitova and Yevgenia Medvedeva, then jumped from fourth after the short program to win the world title a month later.

She became Canada’s first women’s singles world champion in 45 years, giving the nation yet another highlight in a deep recent stretch across all skating disciplines that included Olympic team event gold.

The Canadian contingent will look very different next season.

Patrick Chan, a three-time world champion and 2014 Olympic silver medalist, has retired. As have two-time pairs world champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford. Two-time Olympic ice dance gold medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are not expected to compete again but have not announced a retirement.

Gabrielle Daleman, the 2015 World bronze medalist, is the top active Canadian skater.

The Grand Prix season begins in two months with Skate America.

