AP

Serena Williams seeded 17th at U.S. Open

By Nick ZaccardiAug 21, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Serena Williams has been seeded 17th at the U.S. Open, nine spots higher than her WTA ranking as she returns from childbirth.

The rest of the women’s and men’s singles seeds follow WTA and ATP rankings. Williams is seeded one spot below older sister Venus, a two-time U.S. Open winner.

Williams goes for her seventh U.S. Open title beginning next week. She eyes her 24th Grand Slam singles title overall, which would tie Margaret Court‘s record.

Williams returned to the WTA Tour in March after Sept. 1 childbirth followed by multiple surgeries. She made the fourth round of the French Open in May and June before withdrawing with a pectoral muscle injury.

She then reached the Wimbledon final, losing in straight sets to German Angelique Kerber.

Williams has lost two of her three matches since Wimbledon in U.S. hard-court tournaments.

The French Open did not give Williams a seed when she was ranked No. 453 due to the maternity leave. Wimbledon seeded Williams 25th when she was ranked No. 183.

The U.S. Open would “revise the seedings if pregnancy is a factor in the current rankings of a player,” USTA president and chairwoman Katrina Adams said in June, according to The New York Times.

2018 US Open Women’s Singles Seeds

 

1. Simona Halep, Romania

2. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark

3. Sloane Stephens, United States

4. Angelique Kerber, Germany

5. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic

6. Caroline Garcia, France

7. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine

8. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic

9. Julia Goerges, Germany

10.  Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia

11.  Daria Kasatkina, Russia

12.  Garbiñe Muguruza, Spain

13.  Kiki Bertens, Netherlands

14.  Madison Keys, United States

15.  Elise Mertens, Belgium

16.  Venus Williams, United States

17.  Serena Williams, United States

18.  Ashleigh Barty, Australia

19.  Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia

20.  Naomi Osaka, Japan

21.  Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania

22.  Maria Sharapova, Russia

23.  Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic

24.  CoCo Vandeweghe, United States

25.  Daria Gavrilova, Australia

26.  Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus

27.  Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia

28.  Anett Kontaveit, Estonia

29.  Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia

30.  Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain

31.  Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia

32.  Maria Sakkari, Greece

 

2018 US Open Men’s Singles Seeds

 

1. Rafael Nadal, Spain

2. Roger Federer, Switzerland

3. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina

4. Alexander Zverev, Germany

5. Kevin Anderson, South Africa

6. Novak Djokovic, Serbia

7. Marin Cilic, Croatia

8. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria

9. Dominic Thiem, Austria

10.  David Goffin, Belgium

11.  John Isner, United States

12.  Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain

13.  Diego Schwartzman, Argentina

14.  Fabio Fognini, Italy

15.  Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece

16.  Kyle Edmund, Great Britain

17.  Lucas Pouille, France

18.  Jack Sock, United States

19.  Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain

20.  Borna Coric, Croatia

21.  Kei Nishikori, Japan

22.  Marco Cecchinato, Italy

23.  Hyeon Chung, South Korea

24.  Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia and Herzegovina

25.  Milos Raonic, Canada

26.  Richard Gasquet, France

27.  Karen Khachanov, Russia

28.  Denis Shapovalov, Canada

29.  Adrian Mannarino, France

30.  Nick Kyrgios, Australia

31.  Fernando Verdasco, Spain

32.  Filip Krajinovic, Serbia

Kaetlyn Osmond to take entire figure skating season off

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiAug 21, 2018, 11:13 AM EDT
Canadian figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond, the reigning world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, extended her break from competition to include all of next season.

“I have had some time to reflect this summer on my future and believe taking this year off to evaluate my next steps is important in making the best personal decision,” she said in a Skate Canada press release.

Osmond previously announced in June that she would skip the fall Grand Prix series “to refocus and evaluate the next steps in my career.”

Now she will also miss the Canadian Championships in January and the world championships in Japan in March.

The 22-year-old took bronze in PyeongChang behind Russians Alina Zagitova and Yevgenia Medvedeva, then jumped from fourth after the short program to win the world title a month later.

She became Canada’s first women’s singles world champion in 45 years, giving the nation yet another highlight in a deep recent stretch across all skating disciplines that included Olympic team event gold.

The Canadian contingent will look very different next season.

Patrick Chan, a three-time world champion and 2014 Olympic silver medalist, has retired. As have two-time pairs world champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford. Two-time Olympic ice dance gold medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are not expected to compete again but have not announced a retirement.

Gabrielle Daleman, the 2015 World bronze medalist, is the top active Canadian skater.

The Grand Prix season begins in two months with Skate America.

Alexandre Vinokourov, Olympic cycling champion, qualifies for Ironman World Champs

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiAug 21, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
Alexandre Vinokourov, a cyclist who returned from a blood-doping ban to win the London Olympic road race, qualified for the Ironman World Championships by finishing second in his age category at an Ironman in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday.

The Ironman World Championships in Hawaii are Oct. 13.

Vinokourov, who in 2012 became the oldest male Olympic road cycling gold medalist at age 38, completed Sunday’s Ironman in 9 hours, 4 minutes, 16 seconds.

He swam 2.4 miles in 1:14:36, biked 112 miles in 4:19:33 and ran a marathon in 3:30:27.

Vinokourov finished 15th overall in a half Ironman in his native Kazakhstan on June 17 in 4:24:54.

Vinokourov also earned a 2000 Olympic road race silver medal and entered nine Tours de France. In 2007, he withdrew during the Tour de France after testing positive for blood doping following a stage win.

