Oksana Chusovitina, 43 years old, earns vault silver medal at Asian Games

Oksana Chusovitina, a 43-year-old who could go for her eighth Olympics in 2020, earned silver on vault at the Asian Games in Indonesia on Thursday, missing gold by one tenth of a point.
That came two years after the Uzbek great broke the gymnastics record with her seventh Olympic appearance in Rio and one year after she was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame.
If Chusovitina makes Tokyo 2020, she would be the oldest Olympic gymnast in 100 years. She is already the oldest female Olympic gymnast.
Chusovitina debuted at the world championships in 1991, winning gold with the Soviet Union, the Olympics in 1992 with the Unified Team and the Asian Games in 1994 with Uzbekistan.
She also represented Germany from 2006 through 2012. She had moved there to seek treatment for son Alisher’s leukemia.
Chusovitina has long focused on vault, where she won 10 Olympic or world medals, the most recent in 2011. She finished fifth on vault at the 2017 World Championships, matching her best Olympic or worlds result since a silver medal in 2011.
Chusovitina shared the Asian Games podium with gold medalist Yeo Seojeong of South Korea and bronze medalist Pyon Rye Yong of North Korea, who are both younger than her son.
Hayley Wickenheiser, arguably the greatest female hockey player of all time who retired in 2017, joined the Toronto Maple Leafs as assistant director of player development.
The Canadian forward took part in the first five Olympic women’s hockey tournaments — earning four gold medals and one silver — and played softball at the 2000 Sydney Games.
Wickenheiser, 40, played 23 years for the Canadian national team, earning seven world titles and being named Olympic tournament MVP in 2002 and 2006.
She also carried the Canadian flag at the Sochi 2014 Opening Ceremony and recited the Athletes’ Oath at the Vancouver 2010 Opening Ceremony. She was elected to the International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission in 2014.
Wickenheiser has NHL experience. In 1998 and 1999, she attended the Philadelphia Flyers rookie training camp.
In 2003, she became the first woman to score a goal in a men’s professional league, in Finland’s second division.
She served as a guest coach at a Maple Leafs development camp earlier this year.
“Kind of plays like [two-time U.S. Olympian] John LeClair, only I think she’s a little meaner,” Flyers general manager Bobby Clarke said in 1998, according to the Canadian Press.
Simone Biles reflected on her historically dominant return to the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, her statement-making leotard choice and the reaction to her comeback in a TODAY interview Thursday.
Biles spoke four days after winning all five gold medals available at nationals, her second meet since 23 months off from competition following her four-gold performance at the Rio Olympics.
The 21-year-old, the first non-teen to win the U.S. women’s all-around title since 1971, will next head to a world championships team selection camp in October, followed by worlds in Doha later that month.
TODAY hosts had a similar question for Biles as Aly Raisman told her Saturday night — are you human?
“I am human, but I get that question all the time,” Biles said. “Sometimes what I do, I don’t feel human, I don’t feel normal, but we make it normal.”
The full segment is here.
