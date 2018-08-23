Watch Simone Biles’ interview on TODAY after historic nationals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Simone Biles reflected on her historically dominant return to the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, her statement-making leotard choice and the reaction to her comeback in a TODAY interview Thursday.

Biles spoke four days after winning all five gold medals available at nationals, her second meet since 23 months off from competition following her four-gold performance at the Rio Olympics.

The 21-year-old, the first non-teen to win the U.S. women’s all-around title since 1971, will next head to a world championships team selection camp in October, followed by worlds in Doha later that month.

TODAY hosts had a similar question for Biles as Aly Raisman told her Saturday night — are you human?

“I am human, but I get that question all the time,” Biles said. “Sometimes what I do, I don’t feel human, I don’t feel normal, but we make it normal.”

