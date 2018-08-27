U.S. female swimmers historically dominant in 2018 world rankings

The U.S. has a female swimmer ranked in the top four of every Olympic event this year, which is the first time since 2007, according to FINA and USA Swimming databases.

The world’s fastest times came into focus following last week’s Asian Games, the biggest meet remaining on the 2018 senior international schedule. There are still opportunities remaining, particularly the Youth Olympics in October, but that has an age limit of 18 years old.

The biggest meet of the year for every swimming power has passed — the Commonwealth Games in April and the European Championships, Pan Pacific Championships and Asian Games this month.

This is the only year in the four-year cycle without an Olympics or a world championships. The best way to determine the world’s best swimmers is to compare best times from around the world throughout the year.

The U.S. women would earn medals in 12 of 14 individual Olympic events if awarded based on fastest times this year, matching their results from the 2016 Olympics and 2017 World Championships.

Katie Ledecky would take three golds (400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles) and a silver (200m freestyle). Kathleen Baker would earn 100m backstroke gold and silver in the 200m back and 200m individual medley, making her the most versatile swimmer in the country.

The notable improvement this year came in the U.S.’ traditionally weak events — the 200m breaststroke and 200m butterfly.

In 2016, the top-ranked U.S. women in the 200m breast was Katie Meili at No. 14, according to FINA. No Americans made the Olympic final. Now it’s arguably a deep event. Micah Sumrall (formerly Lawrence) is ranked No. 3 in 2018 despite taking all of 2017 off from competition. Bethany Galat and Lilly King finished second and fourth in the 200m breast at 2017 Worlds.

In 2017, Hali Flickinger was the top American in the 200m fly but No. 12 in the world. The U.S. hasn’t earned an Olympic women’s 200m fly medal since Misty Hyman‘s upset gold at Sydney 2000, its longest drought in any men’s or women’s Olympic pool event. In every other event, the U.S. has earned at least one medal between the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

But Flickinger, a 24-year-old veteran, took gold at Pan Pacs after lowering her personal best at nationals from 2:06.67 to 2:05.87. Flickinger was seventh in Rio and ninth at the 2017 Worlds. She’s No. 2 in the world this year.

2018 Swimming World Rankings — Women

50m Freestyle

1. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 23.74

2. Pernille Blume (DEN) — 23.75

3. Cate Campbell (AUS) — 23.78

4. Simone Manuel (USA) — 24.10

5. Maria Kameneva (RUS) — 24.21

5. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) — 24.21

100m Freestyle

1. Cate Campbell (AUS) — 52.03

2. Bronte Campbell (AUS) — 52.27

3. Simone Manuel (USA) — 52.54

4. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 52.72

5. Taylor Ruck (CAN) — 52.72

5. Pernille Blume (DEN) — 52.72

200m Freestyle

1. Taylor Ruck (CAN) — 1:54.44

2. Katie Ledecky (USA) — 1:54.56

3. Ariarne Titmus (AUS) — 1:54.85

3. Rikako Ikee (JPN) — 1:54.85

5. Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) — 1:54.95

400m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky (USA) — 3:57.94

2. Ariarne Titmus (AUS) — 3:59.66

3. Leah Smith (USA) — 4:02.21

4. Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) — 4:03.14

5. Simona Quadrella (ITA) — 4:03.35

800m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky (USA) — 8:07.27

2. Simona Quadrella (ITA) — 8:16.45

3. Ariarne Titmus (AUS) — 8:17.07

4. Leah Smith (USA) — 8:17.27

5. Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) — 8:18.09

1500m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky (USA) — 15:20.48

2. Simona Quadrella (ITA) — 15:51.61

3. Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) — 15:53.01

4. Li Bingjie (CHN) — 15:53.80

5. Ashley Twichell (USA) — 15:55.68

100m Backstroke

1. Kathleen Baker (USA) — 58.00

2. Kylie Masse (CAN) — 58.54

3. Emily Seebohm (AUS) — 58.66

4. Olivia Smoliga (USA) — 58.75

5. Regan Smith (USA) — 58.83

200m Backstroke

1. Kylie Masse (CAN) — 2:05.98

2. Kathleen Baker (USA) — 2:06.14

3. Margherita Panziera (ITA) — 2:06.18

4. Taylor Ruck (CAN) — 2:06.36

5. Regan Smith (USA) — 2:06.43

100m Breaststroke

1. Yulia Efimova (RUS) — 1:04.98

2. Lilly King (USA) — 1:05.36

3. Molly Hannis (USA) — 1:05.78

4. Reona Aoki (JPN) — 1:05.90

5. Katie Meili (USA) — 1:06.19

200m Breaststroke

1. Yulia Efimova (RUS) — 2:20.72

2. Reona Aoki (JPN) — 2:21.85

3. Micah Sumrall (USA) — 2:21.88

4. Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA) — 2:22.02

5. Lilly King (USA) — 2:22.12

100m Butterfly

1. Rikako Ikee (JPN) — 56.08

2. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 56.23

3. Kelsi Dahlia (USA) — 56.44

4. Emma McKeon (AUS) — 56.54

5. Maddie Groves (AUS) — 57.19

200m Butterfly

1. Alys Thomas (GBR) — 2:05.45

2. Hali Flickinger (USA) — 2:05.87

3. Zhang Yufei (CHN) — 2:06.61

4. Laura Taylor (AUS) — 2:06.80

5. Mireia Belmonta (ESP) — 2:07.09

200m Individual Medley

1. Yui Ohashi (JPN) — 2:08.16

2. Kathleen Baker (USA) — 2:08.32

3. Kim Seoyeong (KOR) — 2:08.34

4. Sydney Pickrem (CAN) — 2:09.07

5. Melanie Margalis (USA) — 2:09.43

400m Individual Medley

1. Yui Ohashi (JPN) — 4:33.77

2. Fantine Lesaffre (FRA) — 4:34.17

3. Ilaria Cusinato (ITA) — 4:34.65

4. Ally McHugh (USA) — 4:34.80

5. Aimee Wilmott (GBR) — 4:34.90