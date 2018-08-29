Five-time Olympic kayak medalist banned 4 years

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Inna Osypenko-Radomska, a five-time Olympic kayak medalist, was suspended four years after refusing an out-of-competition drug test.

Osypenko-Radomska, 35, earned medals at the last four Olympics, including K-1 500m gold at Beijing 2008 for Ukraine. She earned K-1 200m bronze in Rio competing for Azerbaijan.

She refused the drug test in May and has not competed since and can still appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“A four-year ban sends a clear message to all our athletes that they are expected to play by the rules,” International Canoe Federation General Secretary Simon Toulson said in a press release. “If an athlete believes by refusing or evading a drug test they will escape a ban, they need to think again. We will ensure they face the full force of the law.”

