Five-time Olympic kayak medalist banned 4 years

Inna Osypenko-Radomska, a five-time Olympic kayak medalist, was suspended four years after refusing an out-of-competition drug test.
Osypenko-Radomska, 35, earned medals at the last four Olympics, including K-1 500m gold at Beijing 2008 for Ukraine. She earned K-1 200m bronze in Rio competing for Azerbaijan.
She refused the drug test in May and has not competed since and can still appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
“A four-year ban sends a clear message to all our athletes that they are expected to play by the rules,” International Canoe Federation General Secretary Simon Toulson said in a press release. “If an athlete believes by refusing or evading a drug test they will escape a ban, they need to think again. We will ensure they face the full force of the law.”
MOSCOW (AP) — The International Olympic Committee says it will give medal upgrades to two Russian athletes who have served doping bans.
The IOC will award silver medals to Ekaterina Poistogova and Tatyana Tomashova after other athletes were banned. In the past, the IOC has blocked upgrades in similar cases.
Poistogova was banned for two years in 2017 after a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation found she admitted to using banned substances in undercover footage and discussed techniques to “thwart drug detection.”
Tomashova was barred from the 2008 Olympics and banned when a doping sample she submitted was found to contain someone else’s urine.
Both raced at the 2012 Olympics, with Poistogova originally finishing fourth in the 800 meters. Tomashova was fourth in the 1,500.
LONDON (AP) — Mark Cavendish will take an indefinite break from cycling after being diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus for the second time.
The British sprinter has won 30 Tour de France stages, putting him second in the all-time list behind Eddy Merckx (34), but last won a stage in 2016 and did not finish this year’s race. He is a three-time Olympian with silver from the Rio Olympic omnium on the track.
“I’m glad to now finally have some clarity as to why I haven’t been able to perform at my optimum level,” Cavendish said in a Team Dimension Data statement. “I’ve been advised to take a period of total rest in order to fully recover.”
Cavendish was first diagnosed last year with Epstein-Barr, which can cause fatigue and inflammation in various parts of the body.
