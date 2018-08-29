TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Serena, Venus Williams set up U.S. Open sisters showdown

By OlympicTalkAug 29, 2018, 10:15 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Serena and Venus Williams will play in the U.S. Open third round, their earliest Grand Slam meeting since their first at the 1998 Australian Open.

“I wouldn’t say it’s exciting,” Serena said. “We would rather have met later [in the tournament]. … Normally I would say cheer for me, but whoever you’re feeling like, me or Venus, either one will work.”

Serena ensured the sisters’ 30th career match Friday by beating German Carina Witthöft 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday night. Six hours earlier, Venus swept Italian Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-5 on another sweltering day in Queens.

“I never root against her, no matter what,” Serena said. “When you always want someone to win, to have to beat them. I know the same thing is for her. When she beats me, she always roots for me as well.”

Serena leads the head-to-head 17-12, winning eight of the last 10. Venus took the most recent, 6-3, 6-4 at Indian Wells in March, Serena’s first WTA event since having daughter Olympia on Sept. 1.

They also played in Serena’s last match before her maternity leave. Serena won the 2017 Australian Open final 6-4, 6-4 while eight weeks pregnant.

“It was two against one,” Venus joked Wednesday. “At least this time it’ll be fair.”

The two women with 30 combined Grand Slam singles titles are playing so early here because of Serena’s maternity leave. Her ranking was not protected for the absence, which meant Serena was No. 26 going into the U.S. Open even with making the Wimbledon final last month.

Venus is ranked 16th, and Serena received a seeding bump from tournament organizers to No. 17. They were randomly drawn into the same section of the top half of the draw and now meet in the round of 32.

“It’s really interesting to play someone that knows [you],” Serena said. “You have to almost become a different player, which is another challenge, as well. I think that’s also something that helps her.”

U.S. OPEN: Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

Venus faced a tougher road to their 16th matchup at a Slam and sixth at the U.S. Open.

She needed three sets to outlast 2004 U.S. Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova in the first round. Giorgi, at No. 40, is the highest-ranked player either Williams has faced so far.

Venus, 38, is also playing to make the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time this year after doing so at all four majors in a resurgent 2017. She finished the year ranked No. 5 but has since dropped to No. 16.

The Williams-Williams winner would have been due to play No. 1 SImona Halep in the fourth round, but Halep became the first women’s top seed to lose in the U.S. Open first round in the 51-year Open Era.

Instead, Serena or Venus will play either Estonian Kaia Kanepi or Swede Rebecca Peterson in the round of 16.

By OlympicTalkAug 29, 2018, 8:35 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Andy Murray‘s return to the U.S. Open was brief. His briefest Grand Slam singles stay in 10 years.

The three-time major champion was ousted by No. 31 Fernando Verdasco of Spain 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the sweltering second round on Wednesday.

It’s his earliest Grand Slam singles exit since the 2008 Australian Open.

Murray, who won his first Slam at the 2012 U.S. Open, was playing his first major since 2017 Wimbledon.

Murray cut short his 2017 season and missed the first three Slams of 2018 due to a hip injury that required winter hip surgery.

“I think some of the tennis I played today was some of the best I’ve played since I had the surgery or since I came back,” Murray said. “But there were also periods in the match, especially in the first set, where, you know, I really didn’t play particularly well.”

Murray, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medalist, came to New York ranked No. 382 due to the absence, having played just seven ATP matches in the last year.

“The last 10 years or so I’ve been coming and trying to prepare to win the event, whereas I don’t feel like that’s realistic for me this year,” Murray said before the tournament.

“There’s for sure doubts about [returning to the top],” he said Wednesday. “I mean, when I got the injury, I was ranked No. 1 in the world. Twelve months later, you know, things completely changed.”

Verdasco, a 34-year-old whose deepest Grand Slam run was a 2009 Australian Open semifinal, gets No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro in the third round.

U.S. Open changes rule after female player penalized for changing shirt

By OlympicTalkAug 29, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
NEW YORK — The U.S. Open on Wednesday clarified its rules about players changing their shirts during a match after a women’s player was penalized for doing so.

The tournament said it regretted the code violation issued to Alize Cornet of France day earlier, a ruling that was criticized by people who thought it was unfair to women because male players frequently do it.

“It’s very fair from them to apologize to me,” Cornet said Wednesday, after losing her first-round doubles match to exit the tournament altogether. “When I woke up this morning, I didn’t think that this code violation would become so famous in less than 24 hours, and I’m very surprised about it, actually, to be honest. Because on the court, it really seemed like a mistake from the umpire and nothing else. That’s how I take it.”

Cornet returned from a break in action during her match Tuesday with her shirt on backward. She took off the shirt and put it back on correctly while standing near the rear of the court and was given a code violation by the chair umpire.

“I think just the umpire was probably overwhelmed by the situation,” Cornet said. “You know, we were all very hot outside. Maybe it just didn’t make the right decision. Of course, I was surprised when I just changed T-shirt really quick, and he gave me the code violation, I didn’t expect it, and I told him it was pretty weird.”

The penalty drew criticism on social media, with people — including Andy Murray’s mother, Judy — noting that men frequently change their shirts while sitting in their chairs during changeovers.

“The code violation that USTA handed to Alize Cornet during her first round match at the US Open was unfair and it was not based on a WTA rule, as the WTA has no rule against a change of attire on court,” the women’s tour said in a statement. “The WTA has always been and always will be a pioneer for women and women’s sports. This code violation came under the Grand Slam rules and we are pleased to see the USTA has now changed this policy. Alize did nothing wrong.”

U.S. Open officials said all players can change their shirts when sitting in the player chair, adding that women can also change their shirts in a private location near the court if it is available without being assessed a bathroom break.

Cornet was given no further penalty or fine.

“All the players were supporting me [Wednesday morning] for that, and were telling me that if I get fined, we would all be together and see the WTA, you know, and make a revolution and stuff,” Cornet said. “I was, like, calm down.”

Last week, the French Tennis Federation president said the black catsuit outfit Serena Williams wore at the French Open this year would no longer be allowed.

Williams said she had a good relationship with the French Open officials and that everything would be fine, but between that and the Cornet penalty, women’s players are upset.

“There is always a double standard for men and women. But we need to push those barriers,” two-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka said. “And as players, as representatives of the WTA Tour, I believe we’re going to do the best we can to make sure that we are the most progressive sport and continue to break those boundaries, because it’s unacceptable. For me, it’s unacceptable.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

