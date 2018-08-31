TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD

Cyborg to Kayla Harrison: ‘She knows where she can find me’

By Nick ZaccardiAug 31, 2018, 10:41 AM EDT
Kayla Harrison wants to fight UFC champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino, eventually. The feeling appears mutual.

“She knows where she can find me,” Justino said in a radio interview published Thursday.

“She’s supposed to be the next Ronda Rousey, judo girl,” the Brazilian said. It was unclear whether it was a statement or a question. “I don’t know if [Harrison] can take a punch.”

Harrison, who switched to MMA after repeating as Olympic judo champion in Rio, is 2-0 since debuting in the Professional Fighters League this summer.

Harrison has repeated in interviews that she wants to be the world’s best female fighter, and that would require beating Cyborg. Harrison said Justino is “considered the best, probably, pound-for-pound” female fighter ever.

Harrison brought up the idea that Justino could switch from UFC to PFL after her contract is up.

“I don’t think I’m ready yet [to fight Justino], but I know I will be,” Harrison said after an Aug. 17 TKO in her second fight, according to ESPN. “I’m not going to make guesses on the future, but I do know I will fight Cris Cyborg.”

Harrison is in PFL’s 155-pound division and will fight at least once more this year. Justino fights in UFC’s heaviest division, max 145 pounds.

Justino is 20-1 with one no contest since debuting in 2005. MMA fans and Dana White craved a fight between Cyborg and Ronda Rousey, Harrison’s former judo training partner, but it never happened.

White said they would have fought if Rousey won her last bout against Amanda Nunes on Dec. 30, 2016.

“I had a dream the other night that I was fighting Cyborg, and I got her in an arm bar and I broke her arm,” Harrison said in 2016, according to The New York Times. “But she wouldn’t tap, so I choked her unconscious.”

Jarrion Lawson, world silver medalist long jumper, fights suspension

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiAug 31, 2018, 9:57 AM EDT
Jarrion Lawson, the world silver medalist in the long jump, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance June 2.

Lawson failed a drug test for epitrenbolone, a metabolite of the banned anabolic steroid trenbolone. He was informed Aug. 3, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit, the IAAF’s doping watchdog.

“Having now researched trenbolone, we have discovered that it is a USDA approved steroid, legally used in the United States in the production of beef,” Lawson said in a statement, according to his agent. “Lab results have shown that there were extremely trace amounts of the metabolite in my sample. We are confident that we will prove that the metabolite entered my system through contamination. The Athletics Integrity Unit has been very helpful in providing us with the information needed to make our case. I am a 100% clean athlete and a big supporter of a clean sport. I am completely confident that a fair decision will be made in this case and I will be cleared of any wrong doing.”

Lawson, 24, last competed July 22, according to Tilastopaja.org. He is ranked 16th in the world in the long jump this year.

Lawson was fourth at the Rio Olympics, where he appeared to cost himself a medal by dragging his left hand in the sand behind his landing on his final jump.

He also swept the 100m, 200m and long jump at the 2016 NCAA Championships, joining Jesse Owens as the only men to do so.

Usain Bolt, nervous, plays first match for Australian soccer club

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiAug 31, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
Usain Bolt debuted for his Australian professional soccer team, playing the last 20 minutes of a preseason exhibition against an amateur team Friday night.

Bolt, displacing Richard Dent as the most famous No. 95 in sports history and wearing black gloves, jogged into the midfield for the Central Coast Mariners of Australia’s top division amid a smoke-and-lights show and the club leading 6-0.

Central Coast won 6-1, watched by an announced attendance of 9,958 for last season’s last-place club.

“It was what I expected,” Bolt said in a TV interview. “I was a little bit nervous, but as soon as I got onto the field, the nerves kind of went [away]. I wish I had more touches, but I’m not fit yet.”

Bolt, an eight-time Olympic champion who retired from track and field last year, joined the club on a trial basis last week. He has long harbored professional soccer ambitions and this year trained with teams in Jamaica, South Africa, Norway and Germany.

Bolt said after the match that he needs another two months to reach full fitness.

“Then to get used to the touches, the passes, understand how my teammates play, understand the game, four months I’ll be playing like one of the guys,” he said.

The A-League regular season starts in mid-October. Bolt, 32, is not guaranteed to be on the roster in two months’ time.

“He is looking forward to the next nine months here,” Bolt’s agent said, according to ABC News.

