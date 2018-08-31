TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

New USOC CEO calls for another shakeup at USA Gymnastics

Associated PressAug 31, 2018, 11:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

USA Gymnastics USA Gymnastics asks coordinator to resign after contacting Aly Raisman Christian Coleman runs world’s fastest 100m in three years Yuzuru Hanyu eyes quadruple Axel this season

DENVER (AP) — Not a month into her new job as CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee, Sarah Hirshland has seen enough from USA Gymnastics.

She’s calling for yet another shake-up in the federation’s leadership as it tries to remake itself in the wake of the Larry Nassar sex-abuse scandal.

Hirshland sent out a statement Friday night calling for changes in the USA Gymnastics leadership, only hours after the federation awkwardly fired the coach it had hired only three days earlier as its elite program coordinator.

The coach, Mary Lee Tracy, was an early supporter of Nassar when allegations against him began to surface. Then, without permission this week, Tracy reached out to one of her fiercest critics, gold medalist Aly Raisman, who is suing USAG.

“As we close the day, I’m afraid I can offer nothing but disappointment,” Hirshland said. “Under the circumstances, we feel that the organization is struggling to manage its obligations effectively and it is time to consider making adjustments in the leadership.”

She said the USOC would be reaching out to the USAG board over the weekend to discuss changes.

That likely spells trouble for Kerry Perry, who took over for Steve Penny as president of USA Gymnastics in November 2017.

Perry has made very few public statements, and has had trouble gathering support in the gymnastics community, since taking over as part of a USOC-directed turnover of the federation’s board and senior management.

USAG officials did not immediately return messages left by The Associated Press seeking comment.

Two weekends ago at national championships, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, a Nassar abuse victim herself, withheld judgment on the path USA Gymnastics has taken, saying “nobody can know until Kerry Perry speaks up. It’s kind of hard.”

Perry did speak up later that weekend, saying all but a few of the 70 recommendations suggested by an independent review of the federation’s actions had been implemented.

Much of that progress has been overshadowed by a steady stream of new allegations against Nassar and missteps by USA Gymnastics.

Tracy’s hiring certainly had the look of an unforced error.

She was on record as having supported Nassar in 2016, when allegations began surfacing.

As soon as Tracy was hired, Raisman, who has emerged as one of USA Gymnastics’ most vocal critics, called it “a slap in the face for survivors, and further proof that nothing at USAG has changed.”

Shortly after that, Tracy reached out to Raisman to apologize and talk about the future.

But USAG didn’t approve of that, and released a statement Friday afternoon saying Tracy had inappropriately contacted the gymnast, and had to ask for Tracy’s resignation.

The call by Hirshland comes as the USOC itself is under the microscope for its own handling of sex-abuse allegations.

She took over for Scott Blackmun, who resigned as CEO in February due to health problems, while calls for his ouster were increasing for what critics said was the USOC’s own slow reaction and unwillingness to take responsibility for abuse in Olympic sports.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Biles stands with fellow survivors with leotard choice

Serena routs Venus in all-Williams match at U.S. Open

AP
By OlympicTalkAug 31, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

New USOC CEO calls for another shakeup at USA Gymnastics USA Gymnastics USA Gymnastics asks coordinator to resign after contacting Aly Raisman Christian Coleman runs world’s fastest 100m in three years

NEW YORK — Serena Williams overcame a right ankle injury to sweep sister Venus 6-1, 6-2 in the U.S. Open third round on Friday night, tying the most one-sided result of their 30 career matches.

She called it her best match since returning from giving birth to daughter Olympia last Sept. 1. She also said Venus is “the only reason I’m still out here.”

“It’s the best match she’s ever played against me,” Venus said. “I don’t think I did a lot wrong. But she just did everything right.”

Serena moved to 18-12 in the head-to-head series that began at the pro level in 1998 but really dates three decades to their Southern California upbringing. Only one other time has one sister failed to win four games — Serena’s 6-1, 6-2 win in the 2013 Charleston Open final.

“It’s not easy. She’s my best friend.” Serena said after they embraced and she gave a subdued wave to the crowd. “Every time she loses, I feel like I do.”

Their match at Arthur Ashe Stadium was their earliest in a Grand Slam since their first meeting in the 1998 Australian Open second round.

The two women with 30 combined Grand Slam singles titles played so early here because of Serena’s maternity leave. Her ranking was not protected for the absence, which meant Serena was ranked No. 26 going into the U.S. Open even with making the Wimbledon final last month.

Serena advanced to the fourth round to face Estonian Kaia Kanepi. She is four match wins from tying Margaret Court‘s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles with a seventh U.S. Open.

Serena received medical treatment in the first set on her heavily taped right ankle.

“I actually roll my ankles a lot, so I just was wanting to get it taped as tight as I could for the rest of the match,” she said. “See how I feel tomorrow.”

Venus had won their most recent match, 6-3, 6-4 at Indian Wells in March, Serena’s first WTA event since childbirth.

They also played in Serena’s last match before her maternity leave. Serena won the 2017 Australian Open final 6-4, 6-4 while eight weeks pregnant.

“It was two against one,” Venus joked Wednesday. “At least this time it’ll be fair.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

U.S. OPEN: Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

USA Gymnastics asks coordinator to resign after contacting Aly Raisman

USA Gymnastics
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiAug 31, 2018, 7:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

New USOC CEO calls for another shakeup at USA Gymnastics Christian Coleman runs world’s fastest 100m in three years Yuzuru Hanyu eyes quadruple Axel this season

USA Gymnastics asked its new elite women’s development coordinator, Mary Lee Tracy, to resign after she tried to contact Aly Raisman to apologize after Raisman tweeted that Tracy had supported Larry Nassar and victim-shamed Nassar survivors.

“As a representative of the organization, [Tracy] inappropriately contacted a survivor, who is also a represented plaintiff, in response to that survivor’s public criticism of her,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday. “USA Gymnastics decided it would be best to move forward without Ms. Tracy in this role.”

Earlier Friday, a post on Tracy’s Facebook account said that USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry gave her options of resigning or being forced out because she tried to contact Raisman to apologize.

“I need to explain why I have to resign,” the post read. “Kerry P gave me two options, to resign or be removed because I tried to contact Aly to apologize and hope we could work together to make our sport better and learn from all of the mistakes of the past. I was never informed that I was not permitted to speak to Ali or any of the survivors!”

An hour later, a Tracy Facebook account post said she was not resigning.

“I was pressured to make a decision and I am seeking counsel!” the post read. “I appreciate all of the support from the community!”

Tracy, the president and head coach of Cincinnati Gymnastics Academy, was announced as the USA Gymnastics elite development coordinator on Tuesday.

Raisman’s account retweeted the USA Gymnastics announcement, adding a comment.

“USA Gymnastics has appointed someone who, in my view, supported Nassar, victim-shamed survivors, & has shown no willingness to learn from the past,” Raisman tweeted. “This is a slap in the face for survivors, & further confirmation that nothing at @USAG has changed. What a profound disappointment!”

Raisman then retweeted part of a Cincinnati ABC affiliate’s article quoting Tracy from December 2016:

Tracy was more adamant that she doesn’t believe Nassar could be guilty of the charges brought against him, including molestation during medical examinations.

“My Olympians have all worked with Larry,” Tracy said. “We were all defending him because he has helped so many kids in their careers. He has protected them, taken care of them, worked with me and worked with their parents. He’s been amazing.”

Police in Michigan said nearly 50 gymnasts and patients have filed sexual abuse accusations against the doctor.

On Thursday, Tracy told the TV station she would resign if “cyber bullying” didn’t stop and said that Nassar was “beyond evil.”

“I wouldn’t say that I supported him,” Tracy said Thursday, “but I told my truth [in 2016], and my truth was that he supported my athletes.”

“What I feel I need to say is that when I saw Aly putting out some things about something I said two years ago as this was all coming out, that was my truth,” Tracy said, according to the TV station. “Would I say that anymore? Absolutely not … The man is a monster.  But at that moment, I looked at him like I would my dad or my brother. That was the level of trust I had.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Sochi Olympic figure skating champ to miss season