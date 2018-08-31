Yuzuru Hanyu eyes quadruple Axel this season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yuzuru Hanyu is getting serious about his dream to become the first figure skater to land a quadruple Axel in competition. He said Thursday that he wants to this season, according to Japanese media.

“I am still unable to jump it yet,” Hanyu said, according to an Olympic Channel translation. “I’d like to jump within this season.”

Hanyu is next scheduled to skate at the Autumn Classic in Ontario in three weeks, his first competition since he repeated as Olympic champion in PyeongChang.

“No one in competition has achieved successful quadruple Axel jumps, and there are very few people actually practicing even during training,” Hanyu said in PyeongChang, according to The Associated Press. “I want to continue my challenge towards achieving my dream of successfully performing the quad Axel, even if I may not be the first person to do so.”

Hanyu’s coach, two-time Olympic silver medalist Brian Orser, reportedly said in PyeongChang that, “if anybody could do it, it would be him. I just don’t want him to get hurt.”

Several skaters have attempted quad Axels in practices, including landing it in a harness.

“My coach and I are going around the idea of starting the quad Axel,” Canadian Olympian Keegan Messing said at the world championships in March, according to Inside Skating. “It’s a dream I’ve had for a very, very long time – as soon as I found out that no one did it, I wanted to be the first.”

