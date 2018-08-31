TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD


Yuzuru Hanyu eyes quadruple Axel this season

By Nick ZaccardiAug 31, 2018, 11:34 AM EDT
Yuzuru Hanyu is getting serious about his dream to become the first figure skater to land a quadruple Axel in competition. He said Thursday that he wants to this season, according to Japanese media.

“I am still unable to jump it yet,” Hanyu said, according to an Olympic Channel translation. “I’d like to jump within this season.”

Hanyu is next scheduled to skate at the Autumn Classic in Ontario in three weeks, his first competition since he repeated as Olympic champion in PyeongChang.

“No one in competition has achieved successful quadruple Axel jumps, and there are very few people actually practicing even during training,” Hanyu said in PyeongChang, according to The Associated Press. “I want to continue my challenge towards achieving my dream of successfully performing the quad Axel, even if I may not be the first person to do so.”

Hanyu’s coach, two-time Olympic silver medalist Brian Orser, reportedly said in PyeongChang that, “if anybody could do it, it would be him. I just don’t want him to get hurt.”

Several skaters have attempted quad Axels in practices, including landing it in a harness.

“My coach and I are going around the idea of starting the quad Axel,” Canadian Olympian Keegan Messing said at the world championships in March, according to Inside Skating. “It’s a dream I’ve had for a very, very long time – as soon as I found out that no one did it, I wanted to be the first.”

Cyborg to Kayla Harrison: ‘She knows where she can find me’

By Nick ZaccardiAug 31, 2018, 10:41 AM EDT
Kayla Harrison wants to fight UFC champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino, eventually. The feeling appears mutual.

“She knows where she can find me,” Justino said in a radio interview published Thursday.

“She’s supposed to be the next Ronda Rousey, judo girl,” the Brazilian said. It was unclear whether it was a statement or a question. “I don’t know if [Harrison] can take a punch.”

Harrison, who switched to MMA after repeating as Olympic judo champion in Rio, is 2-0 since debuting in the Professional Fighters League this summer.

Harrison has repeated in interviews that she wants to be the world’s best female fighter, and that would require beating Cyborg. Harrison said Justino is “considered the best, probably, pound-for-pound” female fighter ever.

Harrison brought up the idea that Justino could switch from UFC to PFL after her contract is up.

“I don’t think I’m ready yet [to fight Justino], but I know I will be,” Harrison said after an Aug. 17 TKO in her second fight, according to ESPN. “I’m not going to make guesses on the future, but I do know I will fight Cris Cyborg.”

Harrison is in PFL’s 155-pound division and will fight at least once more this year. Justino fights in UFC’s heaviest division, max 145 pounds.

Justino is 20-1 with one no contest since debuting in 2005. MMA fans and Dana White craved a fight between Cyborg and Ronda Rousey, Harrison’s former judo training partner, but it never happened.

White said they would have fought if Rousey won her last bout against Amanda Nunes on Dec. 30, 2016.

“I had a dream the other night that I was fighting Cyborg, and I got her in an arm bar and I broke her arm,” Harrison said in 2016, according to The New York Times. “But she wouldn’t tap, so I choked her unconscious.”

Jarrion Lawson, world silver medalist long jumper, fights suspension


By Nick ZaccardiAug 31, 2018, 9:57 AM EDT
Jarrion Lawson, the world silver medalist in the long jump, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance June 2.

Lawson failed a drug test for epitrenbolone, a metabolite of the banned anabolic steroid trenbolone. He was informed Aug. 3, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit, the IAAF’s doping watchdog.

“Having now researched trenbolone, we have discovered that it is a USDA approved steroid, legally used in the United States in the production of beef,” Lawson said in a statement, according to his agent. “Lab results have shown that there were extremely trace amounts of the metabolite in my sample. We are confident that we will prove that the metabolite entered my system through contamination. The Athletics Integrity Unit has been very helpful in providing us with the information needed to make our case. I am a 100% clean athlete and a big supporter of a clean sport. I am completely confident that a fair decision will be made in this case and I will be cleared of any wrong doing.”

Lawson, 24, last competed July 22, according to Tilastopaja.org. He is ranked 16th in the world in the long jump this year.

Lawson was fourth at the Rio Olympics, where he appeared to cost himself a medal by dragging his left hand in the sand behind his landing on his final jump.

He also swept the 100m, 200m and long jump at the 2016 NCAA Championships, joining Jesse Owens as the only men to do so.

