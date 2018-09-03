TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Shaun White ‘pretty terrible’ in first skateboard bowl contest

By Nick ZaccardiSep 3, 2018, 11:50 AM EDT
Shaun White failed to qualify for the 15-man semifinals in his first skateboard contest in years and his first ever in the bowl format. The three-time Olympic halfpipe champion is considering a Tokyo 2020 run in the new Summer Olympic sport.

White competed at a Red Bull event in Marseille on Saturday. Highlights are here.

“I did pretty terrible but was slightly expecting that for my first bowl contest ever,” was posted on White’s social media. “Gotta start somewhere, and I’m excited for the next comp [in Sweden this week].”

White, who turned 32 on Monday, has said for years he was intrigued by Olympic skateboarding, which was added to the Games program two years ago.

White earned five X Games skateboard medals between 2005 and 2011, but all of those came in vert, which is not on the Olympic program.

If White makes a 2020 Olympic run, it will likely come in park (similar to bowl) rather than street, the other Olympic event.

“Honestly, I am here to see how things go,” White said in Marseille, according to Agence France-Presse. “I haven’t made a decision either way [on 2020], I just figured, want to have some fun, skateboard, come to France and then hopefully make a decision come new year if I’m really going to go for it or not.”

The U.S. can qualify a maximum of three men and three women per Olympic skateboarding event. Olympic qualifying is in 2019 and 2020.

LeBron James takes in Berlin track meet, his latest Olympic sports mix

By Nick ZaccardiSep 3, 2018, 12:48 PM EDT
LeBron James met fellow Olympic champions runner Caster Semenya and discus thrower Robert Harting at a track and field meet at Berlin’s historic Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

James, in Germany as part of a Nike promotional tour, was later reading about Jesse Owens on the way to an airport, according to one of his friends’ Instagram accounts.

James is an experienced Olympic sports spectator. He attended swimming finals at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, sitting with Dara Torres in Beijing.

At Beijing’s Water Cube, Michael Phelps said he heard James and Kobe Bryant ”starting cheers and getting everybody going” as he chased Mark Spitz‘s record of seven gold medals in the pool, according to The New York Times.

In London, James and another swimmer, relay gold medalist Lauren Perdue, were joined in headlines after she turned down his invitation to eat with her at the dining hall.

James also took in beach volleyball in Beijing with Jason KiddKobe BryantChris Paul and Carlos Boozer.

James, Bryant and Paul all became acquainted with Phelps, sharing conversations in Phelps’ retirement. Fellow swimmer Jason Lezak also provided this story from Beijing:

“I remember leaving the pool, and we were all in the elevator together, me and all these NBA guys,” Lezak said. “I was like, this is so cool. Kobe says to me, ‘Right before the elevator stops, check this out, I’m going to sit here in the back, LeBron’s going to walk out and get swamped, and I’m going to get right on the bus.’ LeBron was swarmed. Sure enough, Kobe sneaks right onto the bus.”

Similar stories date to the first Olympics with NBA players in 1992 — such as Larry Bird and the Dream Team meeting U.S. female gymnasts on a bus in Barcelona. Or 4-foot-6 gymnast Ragan Smith taking a photo with 6-foot-11 center DeAndre Jordan in Rio.

Also in Barcelona, Karl Malone befriended Oscar De La Hoya and huddled with the boxer’s family during his first bout en route to gold. Bird went to a U.S. baseball game and met the players in the dugout, according to Sports Illustrated.

U.S. swimmer’s suspension reduced from two years to six months

By Nick ZaccardiSep 3, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
Madisyn Cox, the 2017 World bronze medalist in the 200m individual medley, had her ban reduced from two years to six months after showing a positive drug test was due to a legal supplement that had been contaminated.

She is now eligible to compete after serving the ban since March.

“I mistakenly assumed that the supplement I was taking was extremely safe,” Cox said in a statement, according to Swimming World. “I had been taking this multivitamin for seven years, had listed it on every doping control form since making the U.S. national team in 2014 and entering the registered athlete testing pool, and had tested clean and without incident more than 20 times during that period.”

Cox originally thought she ingested the banned substance Trimetazidine, a medication used to treat angina, through tap water.

She failed a drug test Feb. 5 and was suspended through March 2, 2020. Her ban was originally reduced from four years to two after a FINA panel agreed that Cox did not intend to dope, though it did not accept that tap water was the definite source.

“Cox is an honest, very hardworking and highly credible athlete who is not a ‘cheat,'” the panel said a press release. “She is, unfortunately, caught in a dilemma.”

Cox was forced to miss the U.S. Championships in July, which meant she had to miss the Pan Pacific Championships in August and the 2019 World Championships, the two biggest international meets before the 2020 Olympics.

Cox was the top-ranked U.S. 200m IM swimmer for the year at the time.

After being banned two years, she sent the Cooper Complete Elite Athlete multivitamin to be tested for Trimetazidine. Both a sealed and an opened bottle of the product came back positive for Trimetazidine, which led to the Court of Arbitration for Sport approving the ban reduction.

