Serena Williams into U.S. Open semifinals, beats former No. 1

NEW YORK — Serena Williams beat the highest-ranked player left in the U.S. Open draw in Tuesday’s quarterfinals, moving two wins from tying the record with a 24th Grand Slam singles title.

And her first as a mom.

Williams ousted former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She gets Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, ranked 18th, in the semifinals.

There are no top-10 players left in the draw and only one, Japanese Naomi Osaka, has ever beaten Williams.

She is a combined 10-1 against the six remaining players, with no prior matches against Sevastova, who upset defending champion Sloane Stephens earlier Tuesday.

Williams, ranked 26th and seeded 17th, is trying to match Australian Margaret Court‘s record 24 Grand Slam singles title. Court won them all in the 1960s and ’70s, including 11 Australian Opens when the tournament didn’t attract all of the world’s best players.

Williams has been on 23 Slams for 19 months, since winning the 2017 Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant.

She gave birth to daughter Olympia during the 2017 U.S. Open, followed by pulmonary embolism complications that left her bedridden for six weeks. She said her daily routine was surgery and that she lost count after the first four.

Williams returned to tournament play in February. She returned to Grand Slam tennis at the French Open in May, withdrawing before a fourth-round match with Maria Sharapova due to a pectoral muscle injury.

Then in July, Williams was runner-up at Wimbledon to German Angelique Kerber.

Williams can become the second mother in the last 38 years to win a Grand Slam singles title. Belgian Kim Clijsters captured the 2009 U.S. Open, 18 months after childbirth, then added two more Grand Slam titles before retiring in 2012.

