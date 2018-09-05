Novak Djokovic advances, U.S. Open semifinals set

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic reached his 11th straight U.S. Open semifinal, sweeping Australian John Millman on Wednesday night.

The sixth seed Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 over Millman, who took out Roger Federer to make his first Slam quarterfinal.

Djokovic, a two-time U.S. Open champion and 13-time Grand Slam winner, gets No. 21 Kei Nishikori in the semifinals.

Djokovic has made the U.S. Open semis every year since 2007, excluding last year when he missed the event with an elbow injury.

Earlier Wednesday, Nishikori ousted No. 7 Marin Cilic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 in a rematch of the 2014 U.S. Open final won by Cilic. That marked Nishikori’s deepest Grand Slam run.

Djokovic is enjoying a resurgent summer, taking his fourth Wimbledon title to end a two-year Grand Slam title drought.

He then won the Cincinnati Masters leading into the U.S. Open, entering as a co-favorite with top-ranked Rafael Nadal.

Nadal gets No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro in the other semifinal.

U.S. Open Semifinals

(17) Serena Williams vs. (19) Anastasija Sevastova: Thursday, 7 p.m. ET

(14) Madison Keys vs. (20) Naomi Osaka: Thursday, after Williams-Sevastova

(1) Rafael Nadal vs. (3) Juan Martin del Potro: Friday

(6) Novak Djokovic vs. (21) Kei Nishikori: Friday

Also Wednesday, Japan’s Naomi Osaka and American Madison Keys each won in straight sets to set up the second women’s semifinal.

The Osaka-Keys winner gets either Serena Williams, eyeing her record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, or Latvian Anastasija Sevastova (a first-time Grand Slam semifinalist) in Saturday’s final.

Osaka is the only woman left in the draw who has beaten Williams.

Wednesday was historic for Japan, which put a man and woman into the semifinals of the same Grand Slam for the first time.

Nishikori and Osaka are among the 2020 Olympic host nation’s most popular active athletes, a list topped by Shohei Ohtani followed by more baseball players.

U.S. OPEN: Scores | Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw