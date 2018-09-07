OLYMPIC TALKolympics Select Sport
Senegal set to host 2022 Youth Olympics, history for Africa

By Nick ZaccardiSep 7, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
Senegal is set to become the first African nation to host an Olympic event, recommended by the IOC executive board to host the fourth Youth Olympics in 2022. IOC members are expected to confirm the decision in a host-city vote next month.

Botswana, Nigeria and Tunisia were the other candidates.

IOC president Thomas Bach said in February that the executive board wanted the 2022 Youth Olympics to be held in Africa, a recommendation confirmed by IOC membership days later.

The first Youth Olympics were held in Singapore in 2010, followed by Nanjing, China, in 2014 and Buenos Aires next month.

The Youth Winter Olympics debuted in Innsbruck, Austria, in 2012, followed by Lillehammer, Norway, in 2016 and Lausanne, Switzerland, in 2020.

Senegal’s capital of Dakar would share the Games with Diamniadio and Saly.

“It is time for Africa,” Bach said in a press release. “Africa is the home of many successful and prominent Olympic athletes. Africa is a continent of youth. That is why we want to take the Youth Olympic Games 2022 to Africa and to Senegal.”

Senegal owns one Olympic medal, a 400m hurdles silver from the 1988 Seoul Games earned by Amadou Dia Ba.

The closest an African bid came to getting an Olympics came in 2004, when Cape Town, South Africa, finished third behind Athens and Rome.

Kristina Vogel, Olympic track cycling champion, paralyzed after crash

By OlympicTalkSep 7, 2018, 9:14 AM EDT
German track cyclist Kristina Vogel learned she is paralyzed after a June training crash, according to Der Spiegel.

“It is s—, there’s no other way to put it,” Vogel said, according to a Reuters translation. “No matter how you package it, I can’t walk anymore.

“But I believe that the sooner you accept a new situation, the sooner you learn to deal with it,”

Vogel, a 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medalist, had suffered a spine injury in a June 26 crash in Cottbus.

The DPA news agency reported that she fell onto a concrete track following a high-speed collision with another cyclist.

The German Cycling Federation (BDR) said Vogel had been training with Pauline Grabosch, and that she accelerated when Grabosch left the track – only to collide with another unidentified cyclist who entered suddenly.

Vogel, 27 and an 11-time world champion, also had a serious accident in May 2009, when she was knocked off her bike by a vehicle. She suffered severe injuries and was placed in an artificial coma for two days.

But she returned three years later to win the team sprint for Germany with Miriam Welte at the London Olympics. Vogel became the first German to win gold in the sprint in Rio four years later despite a broken saddle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Katie Ledecky, Chloe Kim among Olympians on most marketable athletes list

By Nick ZaccardiSep 7, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Katie Ledecky is the world’s ninth most marketable athlete for the next three years, according to Great Britain’s SportsPro magazine.

The magazine published its full list of the 50 most marketable athletes through summer 2021 on Friday. It’s based on value for money, age, home market, charisma, willingness to be marketed and crossover appeal.

No. 1 is Paul Pogba, the Manchester United star who just won the World Cup with France. He’s followed by 2012 Olympic boxing champion and current world heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua of Great Britain, last year’s No. 1, and French teammate Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint-Germain, who didn’t make the top 50 last year.

Other Olympians or Olympic hopefuls high on the list: Tennis player Alexander Zverev of Germany (No. 4), Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (No. 5), snowboarding gold medalist Chloe Kim (No. 7), gymnast Simone Biles (No. 15), Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin (No. 23), tennis player Naomi Osaka of Japan (No. 27), British swimmer Adam Peaty (No. 38) and British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith (No. 47)

Olympians to be named No. 1 before Joshua were Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard in 2015, Brazilian soccer star Neymar in 2012 and 2013, Usain Bolt in 2011 and LeBron James in 2010, the first year of the rankings.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were left off last year’s list because they reached a long-cemented commercial peak, SportsPro said. They were also not on this year’s list. Neither was James and Serena Williams.

