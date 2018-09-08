TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Michael Johnson recovering from mini stroke

Associated PressSep 8, 2018, 4:07 PM EDT
Olympic track great Michael Johnson says he is recovering from a mini stroke last week.

The 50-year-old sprinter says on Twitter he “rather surprisingly” was stricken with a transient ischemic attack, known as a TIA or mini stroke. According to the Mayo Clinic, a TIA usually lasts only a few minutes and causes no permanent damage.

Johnson writes that he has been “cleared of any heart issues.” He adds that he is back home with family and has “already made great progress on my road to recovery.”

Johnson is a four-time Olympic gold medalist. At the 1996 Atlanta Games, he became the only male athlete to win the 200m and 400m at the same Olympics. He had held world and Olympic records in those events.

NEW YORK — Serena Williams was beaten by Naomi Osaka in the U.S. Open final — 6-2, 6-4 — after a heated argument with the chair umpire and a game penalty late in the final set.

For so long, Osaka dreamed of playing her idol Williams in a Grand Slam final. Not just playing, but winning. That became reality on Saturday.

Osaka, a 20-year-old with a Haitian father and Japanese mother, denied Williams a record-tying 24th major title (and first as a mom).

She became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title. She did so fearlessly, showcasing the shot-making that put her into the final dropping just one set in six matches.

But it came after Williams screamed at U.S. Open chair umpire Carlos Ramos after she was docked a point penalty for two code violations.

Williams received the first code violation when Ramos called out her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, for giving Williams illegal coaching from the stands.

In the first set, Mouratoglou appeared to make a hand gesture looking at Williams suggesting she move closer to the net during points. Williams denied she received the coaching, telling Ramos, “I don’t cheat to win. I’d rather lose.”

“I’m honest. I was coaching,” Mouratoglou said after the match on ESPN, adding that he had never before been called for a coaching violation. “I don’t think she looked at me, so that’s why she didn’t even think I was. But I was [coaching], like 100 percent of the coaches on 100 percent of the matches. So we have to stop this hypocrite thing. [Osaka’s coach] Sascha [Bajin] was coaching every point, too. It’s strange because this chair umpire was the chair umpire for most of the finals of Rafa [Nadal], and Toni [Nadal] is coaching every single point.”

Then in the second set, Williams received a second code violation for smashing her racket after being broken on serve.

“I don’t cheat,” she said again to Ramos after learning she had gotten the point penalty. “I didn’t get coaching. You need to make an announcement that I didn’t get coaching. You owe me an apology. You owe me an apology. I have never cheated in my life. I have a daughter, and I stand with what’s right for her.”

After Osaka went up 4-3, Williams again spoke at Ramos from her chair during a changeover, saying, “You stole a point from me. You’re a thief, too.”

Ramos gave Williams a game penalty for a third violation, what appeared to be verbal abuse, putting her down 5-3 and on the brink of defeat.

“Are you kidding me?” Williams said. “I’m not a cheater.”

Williams asked for the tournament referee to come out, telling officials, “This is not fair. This has happened to me too many times.”

She won the next game on her serve to make it 5-4 Osaka, then walked over to a female official and continued her argument during a changeover. Osaka then closed out the championship on her serve.

Steve Nash puts Olympics atop his basketball career after tearful experience

By Nick ZaccardiSep 8, 2018, 2:31 PM EDT
Steve Nash won two NBA MVPs, played with Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant and delivered an 18-year pro career that earned a place in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Which made what Nash said 14 minutes into his 21-minute induction speech so special.

“The greatest experience of my career was playing the Olympic Games for Canada,” Nash said on Friday night.

It’s no surprise given a memorable story from Nash’s one Olympics, Sydney 2000, the only time Canada has qualified for the Games in the Dream Team era.

Nash had practiced with the national team since age 16, played in the 1994 World Championship at age 19 and was MVP of the 1999 Tournament of the Americas, leading Canada to a silver medal to join the U.S. in the Olympic field.

In Sydney, Nash led a Canadian team that topped its group, upsetting Yugoslavia, then lost in the quarterfinals to eventual silver medalist France by five points. Had it beaten France, Canada would have earned a medal with a win in either of its last two games.

“I feel like I let everyone down,” Nash reportedly said that day. “We could have been in the championship game. We were good enough.”

From the National Post in Canada in 2015:

After the game the fans filtered out to the strains of a haunting, plaintive song by Moby called Porcelain, which had been the soundtrack every post-game of the tournament. I packed and made my way downstairs to the mixed zone – the area where athletes and press are allowed to converge. I reached it just in time to see Nash coming down the tunnel with each of his arms around the shoulders of a teammate.

The teammates – I think it was Rowan Barrett and Sherman Hamilton, but here time has, as I mentioned, faded the details – were literally dragging Nash off the floor. They were because Nash was sobbing so heavily — his chest heaving, the tears streaming, his voice choking – he was unable to walk.

Nash never made it back to the Olympics as a player, but he was an integral part of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Games as one of four Canadian athletes chosen to light the indoor cauldron at the Opening Ceremony.

