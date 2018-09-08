Serena Williams loses to Naomi Osaka in U.S. Open final after umpire spat

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Serena Williams was beaten by Naomi Osaka in the U.S. Open final — 6-2, 6-4 — after a heated argument with the chair umpire and a game penalty late in the final set.

For so long, Osaka dreamed of playing her idol Williams in a Grand Slam final. Not just playing, but winning. That became reality on Saturday.

Osaka, a 20-year-old with a Haitian father and Japanese mother, denied Williams a record-tying 24th major title (and first as a mom).

She became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title. She did so fearlessly, showcasing the shot-making that put her into the final dropping just one set in six matches.

But it came after Williams screamed at U.S. Open chair umpire Carlos Ramos after she was docked a point penalty for two code violations.

Williams received the first code violation when Ramos called out her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, for giving Williams illegal coaching from the stands.

In the first set, Mouratoglou appeared to make a hand gesture looking at Williams suggesting she move closer to the net during points. Williams denied she received the coaching, telling Ramos, “I don’t cheat to win. I’d rather lose.”

“I’m honest. I was coaching,” Mouratoglou said after the match on ESPN, adding that he had never before been called for a coaching violation. “I don’t think she looked at me, so that’s why she didn’t even think I was. But I was [coaching], like 100 percent of the coaches on 100 percent of the matches. So we have to stop this hypocrite thing. [Osaka’s coach] Sascha [Bajin] was coaching every point, too. It’s strange because this chair umpire was the chair umpire for most of the finals of Rafa [Nadal], and Toni [Nadal] is coaching every single point.”

Then in the second set, Williams received a second code violation for smashing her racket after being broken on serve.

“I don’t cheat,” she said again to Ramos after learning she had gotten the point penalty. “I didn’t get coaching. You need to make an announcement that I didn’t get coaching. You owe me an apology. You owe me an apology. I have never cheated in my life. I have a daughter, and I stand with what’s right for her.”

After Osaka went up 4-3, Williams again spoke at Ramos from her chair during a changeover, saying, “You stole a point from me. You’re a thief, too.”

Ramos gave Williams a game penalty for a third violation, what appeared to be verbal abuse, putting her down 5-3 and on the brink of defeat.

“Are you kidding me?” Williams said. “I’m not a cheater.”

Williams asked for the tournament referee to come out, telling officials, “This is not fair. This has happened to me too many times.”

She won the next game on her serve to make it 5-4 Osaka, then walked over to a female official and continued her argument during a changeover. Osaka then closed out the championship on her serve.

