Geraint Thomas stays with Team Sky after Tour de France title

LONDON (AP) — Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has ended speculation over his future by signing a new three-year contract with Team Sky.
The 32-year-old Thomas, whose previous deal was set to expire at the end of 2018, had been the subject of interest from other teams.
However, the Welshman has decided to stay with the British team and is now contracted through to the 2021 season.
“I’m pleased it’s sorted and delighted to be staying with the team,” Thomas told Team Sky. “It’s working really well for me here and I’m excited about what’s still to come.”
Thomas, who picked up Olympic gold medals in team pursuit in 2008 and 2012, finally triumphed at this year’s Tour de France, having spent much of his career playing a supporting role to the likes of former champions Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.
Jenny Simpson won her sixth straight Fifth Avenue Mile, while Brit Jake Wightman took his first title in the men’s race in a rainy New York City on Sunday.
Simpson, the Olympic bronze medalist and 2011 World champion at 1500m, extended her record to seven overall titles.
She clocked 4:18.9 on the wet road along Central Park, edging U.S. Olympic steeplechaser Colleen Quigley by three tenths. Emma Coburn, the world champion in the 3000m steeple, was fourth in 4:20.5.
“It’s kind of slick, so I wanted to play into that apprehension and take it out hard and say, if you want to run this race, you’ve got to come with me,” Simpson told Lewis Johnson on NBC. “We’re going to risk it all, life and limb.
“Colleen was a really formidable opponent today. I saved a little for her.”
Wightman, a 24-year-old who was 20th in the 1500m at the 2017 Worlds, held off four-time Fifth Avenue Mile winner Nick Willis of New Zealand. Wightman hit the tape in 3:53.6, six tenths ahead of Willis.
Olympic 1500m champion Matthew Centrowitz, who missed a week or two of training in August with a calf strain, finished 12th.
NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has been fined a total of $17,000 for three code violations during the U.S. Open final.
The tournament referee’s office Sunday docked Williams $10,000 for “verbal abuse” of chair umpire Carlos Ramos, $4,000 for being warned for coaching, and $3,000 for breaking her racket.
The money comes out of her prize money of $1.85 million as the runner-up. Williams lost to Naomi Osaka in Saturday’s final.
Under Article III, Section P, “verbal abuse” is defined as “a statement about an official, opponent, sponsor, spectator or other person that implies dishonesty or is derogatory, insulting or otherwise abusive.” The section says a player is subject to a fine up to $20,000 for each violation.
There are separate categories for coaching (“Communications of any kind, audible or visible, between a player and a coach may be construed as coaching”) and for abuse of rackets or equipment.
Williams was penalized a point and then a game by chair umpire Carl Ramos in the final.
Williams was cited for the verbal abuse for calling him a “thief.”
