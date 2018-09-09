Jenny Simpson, Jake Wightman win Fifth Avenue Mile titles

Jenny Simpson won her sixth straight Fifth Avenue Mile, while Brit Jake Wightman took his first title in the men’s race in a rainy New York City on Sunday.
Simpson, the Olympic bronze medalist and 2011 World champion at 1500m, extended her record to seven overall titles.
She clocked 4:18.9 on the wet road along Central Park, edging U.S. Olympic steeplechaser Colleen Quigley by three tenths. Emma Coburn, the world champion in the 3000m steeple, was fourth in 4:20.5.
“It’s kind of slick, so I wanted to play into that apprehension and take it out hard and say, if you want to run this race, you’ve got to come with me,” Simpson told Lewis Johnson on NBC. “We’re going to risk it all, life and limb.
“Colleen was a really formidable opponent today. I saved a little for her.”
Wightman, a 24-year-old who was 20th in the 1500m at the 2017 Worlds, held off four-time Fifth Avenue Mile winner Nick Willis of New Zealand. Wightman hit the tape in 3:53.6, six tenths ahead of Willis.
Olympic 1500m champion Matthew Centrowitz, who missed a week or two of training in August with a calf strain, finished 12th.
NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has been fined a total of $17,000 for three code violations during the U.S. Open final.
The tournament referee’s office Sunday docked Williams $10,000 for “verbal abuse” of chair umpire Carlos Ramos, $4,000 for being warned for coaching, and $3,000 for breaking her racket.
The money comes out of her prize money of $1.85 million as the runner-up. Williams lost to Naomi Osaka in Saturday’s final.
Under Article III, Section P, “verbal abuse” is defined as “a statement about an official, opponent, sponsor, spectator or other person that implies dishonesty or is derogatory, insulting or otherwise abusive.” The section says a player is subject to a fine up to $20,000 for each violation.
There are separate categories for coaching (“Communications of any kind, audible or visible, between a player and a coach may be construed as coaching”) and for abuse of rackets or equipment.
Williams was penalized a point and then a game by chair umpire Carl Ramos in the final.
Williams was cited for the verbal abuse for calling him a “thief.”
NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams’ dispute with the chair umpire during the 2018 U.S. Open final is the latest issue she’s had with match officials at the Grand Slam tournament.
Williams thought back to others while arguing in her 6-2, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka on Saturday, saying on court at one point: “This is not fair. This has happened to me too many times.”
When a reporter asked Williams whether her mind had flashed back to her infamous tirade over a foot fault in the final at Flushing Meadows nine years ago, she replied: “I think it’s just instantly, just like, ‘Oh, gosh, I don’t want to go back to 2004.’ Forget 2009, you know. It started way back then. So it’s always something.”
Here is a brief look back at those other U.S. Open episodes involving Williams, who has won six singles titles in New York:
THE WRONG CALL
Date: Sept. 7, 2004
Opponent: Jennifer Capriati
Round: Quarterfinals
Chair Umpire: Mariana Alves
Result: Capriati won 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
What happened: In the opening game of the third set, Williams hit a backhand that landed in — and was ruled in by a line judge — but Alves awarded the point to Capriati.
The fallout: This mistake was cited later when electronic line-calling was introduced to Grand Slam tennis.
What Williams said then: “I don’t need to see the replay. I know my shots. Not only was it in, it wasn’t even near the line. But I’m not making excuses. I didn’t lose because of that. I probably should have closed her out in the second set.”
THE FOOT FAULT
Opponent: Kim Clijsters
Round: Semifinals
Line judge: Shino Tsurubuchi
Result: Clijsters won 6-4, 7-5.
What happened: With Williams serving at 5-6, 15-30 in the second set, she faulted on her first serve. On the second serve, Tsurubuchi called a foot fault, making it a double-fault — a call rarely, if ever, seen at that stage of any match, let alone a major semifinal. That made the score 15-40, putting Clijsters one point from victory. Williams went over and shouted and cursed at Tsurubuchi, pointing at her. The line judge went over to chair umpire Louise Engzell, who assessed a penalty point, because it was Williams’ second code violation of the match (she broke her racket when the first set ended). That extra point for Clijsters ended the match.
The fallout: Williams was fined a record $82,500 and told she could be suspended from the U.S. Open and her fine doubled if she had another “major offense” at any Grand Slam tournament over the next two years.
What Williams said then: “I’ve never been in a fight in my whole life, so I don’t know why she would have felt threatened.”
THE HINDRANCE CALL
Date: Sept. 11, 2011
Opponent: Sam Stosur
Round: Final
Chair umpire: Eva Asderaki
Result: Stosur won 6-2, 6-3
What happened: Facing a break point at the start of the second set, Williams hit a forehand that she celebrated with a familiar cry of “Come on!” But she shouted as Stosur was still reaching for a backhand. Asderaki ruled the point wasn’t over and so awarded it to Stosur, saying Williams hindered her opponent’s ability to complete the exchange. Williams got broken in that game. She directed a series of insults at Asderaki, who issued a code violation for verbal abuse.
The fallout: Williams was fined $2,000 by the U.S. Open (she won $1.4 million at the tournament). But the Grand Slam committee ruled that what she did “did not rise to the level of a major offense” and so she didn’t face the additional disciplinary action that she could have been subject to after what happened in 2009.
What Williams said then: “You’re a hater, and you’re just unattractive inside,” to Asderaki.