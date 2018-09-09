TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
AP

Novak Djokovic wins U.S. Open over Juan Martin del Potro

By Nick ZaccardiSep 9, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic completed his comeback summer, winning the U.S. Open for his 14th Grand Slam singles title on Sunday.

Djokovic mitigated the power of Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in a final that was tighter than the straight-set score — Djokovic led, 49 points to 48, after the 95-minute middle frame.

Djokovic dedicated it, “to the support of the loved ones, my kids, my wife, my small team of people that has been there with me through difficult times.”

The 31-year-old Serb tied Pete Sampras for third on the men’s career Slams list, trailing Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (17).

Djokovic earned his second straight major title after winning Wimbledon two months ago. The Wimbledon crown was bigger. It marked his first Slam in 26 months, since he he held all four titles at once after the 2016 French Open.

Djokovic spent the better part of two years in a funk. He cited “private issues” in summer 2016, split from coach Boris Becker that fall, was coached by Andre Agassi for less than a year, missed the 2017 U.S. Open for an elbow injury, then underwent surgery to fix it in January.

It took a few months, but Djokovic this summer rejoined the Big Three with Federer and Nadal. At the start of 2017, as Djokovic faded, Federer and Nadal returned to the top by combining to win six straight Slams.

Djokovic since won the last two, going 22-1 in four tournaments this summer. He beat Nadal for the first time in two years at Wimbledon. He played Federer for the first time in two years, and swept him in Cincinnati last month.

Now, they make up the top three in the ATP rankings for the first time since May 2015.

“Wimbledon win was a huge relief, I think, more than anything else, because I just personally put a lot of expectations and pressure on myself,” Djokovic said earlier at the U.S. Open. “There was always part of me that believed I could come back relatively quickly to the level of tennis that I once was playing. But at the same time I felt like the six months off served me very well to find new motivation, inspiration, to recharge my batteries, and also to understand how I want to continue playing.”

Del Potro made sure these last two weeks, if not this entire season, that he is part of the discussion moving forward. Playing all four Slams for the first time since 2012, he made the third round in Australia, the semifinals at the French and the quarters at Wimbledon. He faced Nadal in three of the four majors.

Del Potro reached a career-high ranking of No. 3, four wrist surgeries and eight years after becoming No. 4.

At 29, two years younger than Djokovic, he can see the Serb, plus Federer and Nadal, and know that playing title-worthy tennis in your 30s, after physical setbacks, is realistic.

Del Potro contemplated retiring in 2015, during a two-year stretch where he played just two tournaments and his ranking fell to No. 1,045. At one point, the gentle giant missed 14 out of 28 Grand Slams in a seven-year stretch. What could have been if not for the wrist problems. If not for the presence of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, who combined to win 47 of the last 55 majors.

“I don’t feel sad that I couldn’t win Grand Slams because of them,” del Potro said. “I am just one of the guys that have lucky to be in the same era as them.”

Djokovic stopped his trophy-presentation interview to congratulate his friend.

“For what he has done in the last four or five years,” Djokovic said. “Still having faith, having belief in himself that one day he’s going to be a top player, and he’s going to be fighting for Grand Slams. … I know that he’s going to be here again with the champion’s trophy.”

Del Potro has said the fans, those boisterous supporters in the Albiceleste jerseys, were his motivation to endure. They made their presence known inside a closed-roof Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, forcing chair umpire Alison Hughes‘ refrain: Ladies and gentlemen, please.

A quote from del Potro after his breakthrough 2009 win here is again apropos today.

“I have new opportunities in the other Grand Slams to win, because if I did here, if I beat Nadal, Federer and many good players, maybe I can do one more time,” he said then. “But of course, will be difficult.”

Jenny Simpson, Jake Wightman win Fifth Avenue Mile titles

By Nick ZaccardiSep 9, 2018, 9:37 PM EDT
Jenny Simpson won her sixth straight Fifth Avenue Mile, while Brit Jake Wightman took his first title in the men’s race in a rainy New York City on Sunday.

Simpson, the Olympic bronze medalist and 2011 World champion at 1500m, extended her record to seven overall titles.

She clocked 4:18.9 on the wet road along Central Park, edging U.S. Olympic steeplechaser Colleen Quigley by three tenths. Emma Coburn, the world champion in the 3000m steeple, was fourth in 4:20.5.

“It’s kind of slick, so I wanted to play into that apprehension and take it out hard and say, if you want to run this race, you’ve got to come with me,” Simpson told Lewis Johnson on NBC. “We’re going to risk it all, life and limb.

“Colleen was a really formidable opponent today. I saved a little for her.”

Wightman, a 24-year-old who was 20th in the 1500m at the 2017 Worlds, held off four-time Fifth Avenue Mile winner Nick Willis of New Zealand. Wightman hit the tape in 3:53.6, six tenths ahead of Willis.

Olympic 1500m champion Matthew Centrowitz, who missed a week or two of training in August with a calf strain, finished 16th.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly listed Centrowitz finishing 12th.

Geraint Thomas stays with Team Sky after Tour de France title

AP
Associated PressSep 9, 2018, 2:56 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) — Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has ended speculation over his future by signing a new three-year contract with Team Sky.

The 32-year-old Thomas, whose previous deal was set to expire at the end of 2018, had been the subject of interest from other teams.

However, the Welshman has decided to stay with the British team and is now contracted through to the 2021 season.

“I’m pleased it’s sorted and delighted to be staying with the team,” Thomas told Team Sky. “It’s working really well for me here and I’m excited about what’s still to come.”

Thomas, who picked up Olympic gold medals in team pursuit in 2008 and 2012, finally triumphed at this year’s Tour de France, having spent much of his career playing a supporting role to the likes of former champions Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.

