Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue win dance gold at U.S. International Classic

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the ice dance event at the U.S. International Classic on Saturday, the first true weekend of figure skating competition for the 2018-19 season.

Hubbell and Donohue, the reigning U.S. champions and 2018 Worlds silver medalists, scored 197.42 points overall. Their free dance is set to a medley of songs from the 1996 film “Romeo and Juliet.”

“We are proud of ourselves that after a tough season and a long tour [with Stars on Ice], we have pushed ourselves to be ready by this competition again,” Hubbell said. “We are really excited for this year.”

Americans Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko finished second with 174.04 total points while Japan’s Misato Komatsubara and Tim Koleto tallied 142.93 points to finish third.

Japan’s Satoko Mihyahara took the ladies’ crown, the only woman in the field to break the 200-point barrier in Salt Lake. Miyahara scored 201.23, with South Korea’s Eunsoo Lim scoring 187.30 points for second place. She was joined on the podium by South Korean teammate Yelim Kim, who totaled 176.65 points.

At Lombardia Trophy, another figure skating competition happening this weekend in Italy, Japan’s Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno ran away with the men’s title. He scored 276.20 overall points to notch the victory, just over 25 points ahead of second-place finisher Dmitri Aliev of Russia.

One of Italy’s home teams, Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri, were crowned champions in the ice dance field. They scored 193.28 points, while American sibling duo Rachel Parsons and Michael Parsons edged out Spain’s Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin for second place, 170.68 to 169.47.

Many top skaters next compete on the Grand Prix circuit, which kicks off October 19-21 with Skate America in Everett, Washington.