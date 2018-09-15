TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Madison Hubbell, Zachary Donohue win dance gold at U.S. International Classic

By Rachel LutzSep 15, 2018, 9:03 PM EDT
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the ice dance event at the U.S. International Classic on Saturday, the first true weekend of figure skating competition for the 2018-19 season.

Hubbell and Donohue, the reigning U.S. champions and 2018 Worlds silver medalists, scored 197.42 points overall. Their free dance is set to a medley of songs from the 1996 film “Romeo and Juliet.”

“We are proud of ourselves that after a tough season and a long tour [with Stars on Ice], we have pushed ourselves to be ready by this competition again,” Hubbell said. “We are really excited for this year.”

Americans Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko finished second with 174.04 total points while Japan’s Misato Komatsubara and Tim Koleto tallied 142.93 points to finish third.

Japan’s Satoko Mihyahara took the ladies’ crown, the only woman in the field to break the 200-point barrier in Salt Lake. Miyahara scored 201.23, with South Korea’s Eunsoo Lim scoring 187.30 points for second place. She was joined on the podium by South Korean teammate Yelim Kim, who totaled 176.65 points.

At Lombardia Trophy, another figure skating competition happening this weekend in Italy, Japan’s Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno ran away with the men’s title. He scored 276.20 overall points to notch the victory, just over 25 points ahead of second-place finisher Dmitri Aliev of Russia.

One of Italy’s home teams, Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri, were crowned champions in the ice dance field. They scored 193.28 points, while American sibling duo Rachel Parsons and Michael Parsons edged out Spain’s Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin for second place, 170.68 to 169.47.

Many top skaters next compete on the Grand Prix circuit, which kicks off October 19-21 with Skate America in Everett, Washington. All of the Grand Prix action can be found streaming live on NBC Sports’ Gold Figure Skating Pass. Check out the full Gold Figure Skating Pass schedule.

Hubbell and Donohue ahead of ice dance field at U.S. International Classic

By Rachel LutzSep 14, 2018, 5:42 PM EDT
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue sit in first place in the ice dance field after their rhythm dance (formerly known as the short dance) scored 79.11 points at Fridays U.S. International Classic in Salt Lake City, Utah. It’s the first true weekend of figure skating competition for the 2018-19 season.

Last season, Hubbell and Donohue won the national title, finished fourth at the Olympics and won silver medals at the world championships.

“We’re reaching a new level in our partnership. It’s fun to play with the dynamics of a new program in competition. More so than the points, we were focused on being one on the ice and feeling each other while creating our own moment,” Donohue said.

Hubbell and Donohue lead fellow Americans Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, who scored 68.61 points, and Canadians Haley Sales and Nikolas Wamsteeker, who earned 54.11 points.

Also Friday, 2018 world bronze Satoko Miyahara from Japan held a slight edge over the rest of the field, scoring 67.53 points. Her triple Lutz, triple toe combination was called under-rotated, as was her triple flip. South Korea’s Eunsoo Lim sits in second with 64.85 points and Olympic team gold medalist Gabrielle Daleman from Canada is third with 63.28 points.

Americans Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc extended their lead on the pairs’ field, winning the event with a total score of 173.05. Despite Cain’s fall on the throw triple Lutz in Thursday’s short program, she saved the landing in the free skate and the element was called clean.

Nam Nguyen from Canada landed two clean quads in the free skate for a total score of 213.52, good enough to hold his lead on the men’s field and win the event. Czech skater Michal Brezina totaled 208.27 points  for second place, while Team USA’s Jimmy Ma held on for bronze with 206.10 points.

Ma’s teammate Vincent Zhou moved up from sixth after the short program to fourth overall after scoring 204.62 points. Both of the 2018 Olympian’s attempted quads were called under-rotated, as well as two of his triples.

“Every competition is a learning experience,” Zhou said. “Whether it’s good or bad, there’s always something to learn. Obviously, this is just the start of my season. I’ve had a difficult summer but have been battling through. I’m really happy just to be here competing and skating. Today I was able to skate for myself and enjoy myself out on the ice.”

Competition continues Saturday in Salt Lake with the ladies’ free skate and free dance, streaming live on NBC Sports’ Gold Figure Skating Pass (more on that here).

At Lombardia Trophy in Italy on Friday, 2015 world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva from Russia handily won the ladies’ event with 206.07 points. She attempted her trademark triple Axel, but was given negative Grades of Execution on the element, likely for stepping out of the landing. Russians Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert won the pairs’ event, tallying 196.15 points. The men’s and dance events conclude Saturday in Italy.

Vincent Zhou stumbles at U.S. International Classic

By Rachel LutzSep 13, 2018, 9:56 PM EDT
Canada’s Nam Nguyen sits in first place after the short program at the U.S. International Classic competition in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, marking the first true weekend of figure skating competition for the 2018-19 season. Nguyen totaled 80.28 points under the newly-implemented scoring system, which uses a Grade of Execution scale of -5 to +5. The previous scale, such as the one used in PyeongChang, was -3 to +3.

He leads Michal Brezina of the Czech Republic who scored 79.57 points and Ukraine’s Yaroslav Paniot with 74.97 points.

Jimmy Ma leads the American men, sitting fourth with 73.21 points. Vincent Zhou, who finished sixth at the PyeongChang Olympics, is sixth after scoring 61.72 points. Zhou invalidated two jumps in his program – a popped Salchow and a popped Axel – which received zero credit, and under-rotated the quad Lutz in his combination.

“The jumps weren’t really there today but I think the performance was good and I gave it my best efforts as I always do. I’m just starting my season so hopefully tomorrow goes better,” Zhou said, though his program featured three spins which all achieved Level 4s.

Earlier Thursday, Americans Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc took the lead in the pairs’ short program with 59.10 points. Cain called her fall on the throw triple Lutz a “weird mistake.”

LeDuc didn’t hold back on the team’s goals for the season.

“We’ve worked really hard this offseason to be ready to do everything that we want to do. We want to be U.S. champions, we want to get the two spots back for Team USA at Worlds,” he said, in reference to the single allotted spot for a Team USA pair at the 2019 World Championships.

Friday’s action from Salt Lake includes 2018 Worlds silver medalist ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue in the rhythm dance (formerly short dance), plus the ladies’ short program and pairs’ and men’s free skates. All of the action is streaming live on NBC Sports’ Gold Figure Skating Pass (more on that here).

Also this weekend in the figure skating world, competition was underway at the Lombardia Trophy in Italy. After Thursday’s short programs, Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno from Japan leads the men’s field with 104.15 points and 2015 world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva of Russia leads the ladies with 65.69 points. Russians Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert are currently first in the pairs’ field with 72.50 points. Competition in Bergamo continues Friday and Saturday.