TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
RUSADA
Getty Images

Athletes, anti-doping leaders issues statement on RUSADA status

Associated PressSep 18, 2018, 5:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More Olympic athletes and anti-doping leaders have come out in protest of the possible reinstatement of Russia’s anti-doping agency.

Members of the athletes committees from the World Anti-Doping Agency and the U.S. Olympic Committee, along with a group of international anti-doping leaders and a key supporter of a Russian whistleblower, released statements Tuesday urging WADA’s executive committee not to reinstate RUSADA when it meets later this week.

Jim Swartz, a supporter of former Moscow anti-doping lab director Grigory Rodchenkov, said “WADA has undermined its own moral and regulatory authority” by proposing a weakened version of the roadmap to bring RUSADA back into compliance.

The agency has been suspended for nearly three years in the wake of what investigators said was a state-sponsored doping scandal designed to win Olympic medals.

The WADA athletes’ group is led by Beckie Scott, who resigned her position on WADA’s compliance review committee after it recommended RUSADA’s reinstatement last week.

Under new coach, Yevgenia Medvedeva to make season debut at Autumn Classic

AP Images
By Philip HershSep 18, 2018, 8:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

TORONTO – Phase two of Yevgenia Medvedeva’s competitive skating career begins this week, with a long road ahead.

Medvedeva, 18, who moved to Toronto to train under coach Brian Orser in June, knows she is at the very beginning of what she expects to be a four-year project to become a changed and improved skater before the 2022 Olympics.

Yet the publicity and heated reaction on social media generated by her coaching change from Eteri Tutberidze in Moscow to Orser was so enormous that people will be closely watching her competitive debut under the new coaching team at the Autumn Classic International, a Challenger Series event Thursday to Saturday in nearby Oakville, Ont. The event will stream live on Skate Canada’s Dailymotion page.

The reigning Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion is trying to keep it all in perspective.

“Every competition is special and important to me, so I am trying to do my best every time,” she said.

During an interview Monday at the Toronto Cricket, Skating and Curling Club, Medvedeva said she was not concerned about the possibility that critics are undoubtedly ready to pounce if her performances are less than her best, no matter how premature such a rush to judgment would be.

“People always are judging so fast. Always,” she said. “That’s ok. I just don’t pay attention to it.”

Orser and his coaching team already have made changes in some of her jumps and in her stroking. But such changes take time to become new habits.

“We did a lot of work already,” Medvedeva said. “It’s one percent of the work (we will do), but some of the change is already visible.”

Medvedeva, believed to be the first star Russian skater to train outside her homeland with a non-Russian coach, performed her new programs 10 days ago in Moscow at the Russian test skates, which was not a judged competition. The short program was closed to the public but the free skate drew a crowd of some 10,000 to the Megasport Arena.

Her next scheduled competition is to be her season debut on the Grand Prix Series at Skate Canada Oct. 25-28 in Laval, Quebec.

MORE: Adam Rippon donates Olympic costume to Smithsonian

Italy’s focus for 2026 bid now on Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 18, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ROME (AP) — Italy’s three-pronged bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics has been reduced to a two-city candidacy featuring Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Following Turin’s exclusion, the Italian Olympic Committee is sending a delegation featuring Milan and Cortina representatives to meet with IOC leaders on Wednesday.

The move comes after government undersecretary and sports delegate Giancarlo Giorgetti told the Senate on Tuesday that the three-city proposal “is dead.”

Turin’s exclusion follows infighting between Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala and Turin counterpart Chiara Appendino, who had been arguing over the bid’s leadership and naming rights.

Peliminary bids are due to be presented at IOC meetings in Buenos Aires next month.

“The candidacy needs to be saved, so we’re open to moving forward together,” Veneto region president Luca Zaia and Lombardy region president Attilio Fontana said in a joint statement.

“If Turin is withdrawing, which upsets us, at this point two realities remain, and they are called Veneto and Lombardy. So we are moving forward with the Lombardy-Veneto Olympics.”

Under the revised plan, hockey and speedskating — which had been slotted for venues built for the 2006 Turin Games — would be held in Milan. Alpine skiing would be held in 1956 host Cortina, while biathlon would be slated for nearby Anterselva — a regular stop on the biathlon World Cup circuit.

Three other bids remain in contention for 2026: Stockholm, Sweden; Calgary, Canada; and Erzurum, Turkey.

The Japanese city of Sapporo dropped its bid on Monday following a recent earthquake.

International Olympic Committee members will pick the host in Milan in October 2019. While IOC rules have long prevented bids from the host country of an IOC session, new rules have created more leeway.

Italy is anxious to bring a bid through the entire process after two Rome candidacies were withdrawn.

Two years ago, Italy was forced to end Rome’s bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics because of staunch opposition from the city’s mayor. And in 2012, then-premier Mario Monti scrapped the city’s bid for the 2020 Olympics because of financial concerns.