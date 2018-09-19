TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

North, South Korea agree to joint bid to host 2032 Olympics

Associated PressSep 19, 2018, 12:57 PM EDT
North Korea and South Korea agreed Tuesday to place a joint bid to host the 2032 Summer Olympics, according to the Associated Press.

South Korea hosted the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, and the two nations marched under one flag at the opening ceremony.

The countries have had a tenuous relationship over the past 70 years, but there have been diplomatic breakthroughs recently.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea President Moon Jae-in are taking part in a summit that began Tuesday, per Joshua Berlinger, Sophie Jeong and Yoonjung Seo of CNN.

The possibility of a joint bid was raised last week, according to Yonhap News Agency.

“It’s a proposal of hosting the events in Seoul and Pyongyang,” South Korea sports minister Do Jong-hwan said.

“The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics showed the Olympic values very well,” Do added. “I hope peace in Northeast Asia can continue through sports.”

Though joint bids for the Olympics aren’t common, Italy had planned to make a three-city bid until it fell through.

The International Olympic Committee has provided Asian countries more hosting opportunities as of late, with the 2020 Summer Olympics set for Tokyo and Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics.

A successful Korean bid would up the tally to four sets of Games on the continent in 14 years.

Relive Greg Louganis’ diving board accident on 30th anniversary

By Nick ZaccardiSep 19, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Before the 1996 Olympics, an international panel of journalists selected one outstanding Olympian from each previous Summer Games.

Greg Louganis was chosen from Seoul 1988.

Wednesday marks 30 years since Louganis smacked his head on the springboard in the preliminary round of those Olympics, though he still qualified for the next day’s final and earned gold.

“After hitting my head on the springboard, I was really scared,” Louganis said in an NBC interview at prelims, after receiving four stitches and performing two more dives. “My concern was I didn’t know how bad the injury was. Fortunately, it was just a minor cut. … Those kinds of things are bad to look at [laugh].”

That wasn’t the whole story.

Louganis revealed seven years later, after retiring, that he had been HIV positive at the time of the Seoul Olympics.

His coach, Ron O’Brien, one of the few who knew, smuggled the medication into Seoul, Louganis said, because he wouldn’t have been allowed in if it was known he was HIV positive.

Louganis revisited the incident for an NBC profile ahead of the 1996 Atlanta Games.

“I heard this big, hollow thud, and then I went crashing into the water,” Louganis said. “Then I realized that was my head that just hit the board. My first feelings were embarrassment, and I was trying to figure out how to get out of the pool without anybody seeing me. And then I got scared because I knew I was HIV positive. Had I done it all over again, I would have told the doctor of my HIV status. That’s the only person that really needed to know.”

Louganis remains one of just two divers to sweep the springboard and platform at multiple Olympics, along with countrywoman Pat McCormick.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

Under new coach, Yevgenia Medvedeva to make season debut at Autumn Classic

AP Images
By Philip HershSep 18, 2018, 8:49 PM EDT
TORONTO – Phase two of Yevgenia Medvedeva’s competitive skating career begins this week, with a long road ahead.

Medvedeva, 18, who moved to Toronto to train under coach Brian Orser in June, knows she is at the very beginning of what she expects to be a four-year project to become a changed and improved skater before the 2022 Olympics.

Yet the publicity and heated reaction on social media generated by her coaching change from Eteri Tutberidze in Moscow to Orser was so enormous that people will be closely watching her competitive debut under the new coaching team at the Autumn Classic International, a Challenger Series event Thursday to Saturday in nearby Oakville, Ont. The event will stream live on Skate Canada’s Dailymotion page.

The reigning Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion is trying to keep it all in perspective.

“Every competition is special and important to me, so I am trying to do my best every time,” she said.

During an interview Monday at the Toronto Cricket, Skating and Curling Club, Medvedeva said she was not concerned about the possibility that critics are undoubtedly ready to pounce if her performances are less than her best, no matter how premature such a rush to judgment would be.

“People always are judging so fast. Always,” she said. “That’s ok. I just don’t pay attention to it.”

Orser and his coaching team already have made changes in some of her jumps and in her stroking. But such changes take time to become new habits.

“We did a lot of work already,” Medvedeva said. “It’s one percent of the work (we will do), but some of the change is already visible.”

Medvedeva, believed to be the first star Russian skater to train outside her homeland with a non-Russian coach, performed her new programs 10 days ago in Moscow at the Russian test skates, which was not a judged competition. The short program was closed to the public but the free skate drew a crowd of some 10,000 to the Megasport Arena.

Her next scheduled competition is to be her season debut on the Grand Prix Series at Skate Canada Oct. 25-28 in Laval, Quebec.

