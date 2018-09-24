TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
2018 World Road Cycling Championships broadcast schedule

By OlympicTalkSep 24, 2018, 11:23 AM EDT
Peter Sagan‘s chances for a record-breaking fourth gold medal are bleak, while the Dutch women are again set to dominate the world road cycling championships, live daily on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold this week.

Sagan, the Slovakian with a record-tying six Tour de France sprint titles, last year became the first man to win three straight world titles in the road race. But that merely matched the career golds record with four others, including the legendary Belgian Eddy Merckx.

Sagan is not favored to stand alone after Sunday’s event, the last on this week’s program in Innsbruck, Austria. The 160-mile course is a climber’s paradise. Though Sagan is strong on hills for a sprinter, this layout is expected to be too tall of a task.

Plus, Sagan has not won a Grand Tour stage since crashing on stage 17 of the Tour de France. He didn’t win a single stage of the recent Vuelta a España, his first Grand Tour without a victory since the 2015 Tour de France.

The world champs road race contenders include Grand Tour overall winners Vincenzo Nibali and Alejandro Valverde.

The elite individual events begin with the time trials Tuesday (women) and Wednesday (men).

Dutch stars Annemiek van Vleuten and Anna van der Breggen went one-two in the women’s time trial last year, with van Vleuten coming back from her horrific Rio Olympic crash for her first rainbow jersey. A Dutch medal sweep is possible, though the U.S. boasts 2016 World champion Amber Neben (now 43 years old).

Another Dutch rider, Tom Dumoulin, eyes a repeat title in the men’s time trial in the absence of Tour de France winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas.

Day Time (ET) Event
Tuesday 4-6:40 a.m. Men’s Junior Time Trial
8:30-10:50 a.m. Women’s Elite Time Trial
Wednesday 8-11:10 a.m. Men’s Elite Time Trial
Thursday 3-5:15 a.m. Women’s Junior Road Race
8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Men’s Junior Road Race
Friday 6-10:50 a.m. Men’s U23 Road Race
Saturday 6-10:45 a.m. Women’s Elite Road Race
Sunday 3:30-10:50 a.m. Men’s Elite Road Race

 

Sam Mikulak leads new-look U.S. men’s gymnastics team for worlds

By Nick ZaccardiSep 24, 2018, 7:43 AM EDT
The U.S. men’s gymnastics program tapped a fresh-faced team to avoid its longest medal drought since the turn of the millennium. It didn’t have much else choice.

Two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak, coming off his fifth national all-around title, and 2017 U.S. champ Yul Moldauer headlined the roster named after a two-day selection competition Saturday.

Mikulak and Moldauer were all but locks after going one-two at nationals in August. A selection committee looked at results from nationals and last week’s meet, though Mikulak and Moldauer automatically made the team based on their scores.

None of the other three team members have competed at an Olympics or world championships. That’s Rio Olympic alternate Akash ModiAlec Yoder and Colin Van Wicklen.

The quintet is tasked with reaching high-performance director Brett McClure‘s team medal aspirations at the world championships in Doha that start in one month.

McClure, a 2004 Olympic team silver medalist, said before nationals that China, Japan and Russia are in a different league in terms of routine difficulty.

The U.S. men were fifth at the Rio Olympics and at the last worlds with a team event in 2015. That marked the first back-to-back global championships without a medal since 2006 and 2007.

The Americans last went three straight global championships missing the podium in 1997, 1999 and 2000.

In addition to the team, Mikulak, 25, yearns for an individual medal. He is at the moment one of the greatest U.S. gymnasts in history without an Olympic medal or an individual world championships medal in his collection.

Moldauer, the 22-year-old NCAA all-around champion from the University of Oklahoma, does own an individual medal. He earned floor exercise bronze at his worlds debut last year.

Modi, the Taco Bell and SpongeBob SquarePants-loving mechanical engineering master’s student at Stanford, was sixth in the all-around at nationals but improved to fourth at the selection camp competition.

McClure noted Modi’s ability to contribute on three of the six events — parallel bars, high bar and pommel horse. The U.S. is a bit weak on high bar, McClure said.

Yoder, 21, is known for his prowess on a past weak event — pommel horse. He won the national title on horse last month and was second to Mikulak at last week’s competition, beating 2017 World team member Marvin Kimble for a roster spot.

McClure praised Van Wicklen’s talent as the top vaulter at the selection camp meet. Moldauer’s former Oklahoma teammate was eighth in the all-around at nationals and fifth of the eight men at the selection meet.

The three men who missed the team were Kimble, Allan Bower (second and third in the U.S. all-around the last two years, but missed both world teams) and Trevor Howard.

All but one of Mikulak’s teammates from the last two Olympics have retired. The one who hasn’t — Rio pommel horse bronze medalist Alex Naddour — has been suspended since June for unspecified reasons.

Missy Franklin gets engaged

By OlympicTalkSep 24, 2018, 7:06 AM EDT
Missy Franklin, a five-time Olympic champion swimmer, announced her engagement to Hayes Johnson, a former University of Texas swimmer, on Sunday.

“My best friend, my soulmate, my safe haven, and now my FIANCÉ!” was posted on Franklin’s Instagram. “I’m about to get my Johnson on!!!”

Franklin, 23, was the dominant U.S. female swimmer of the 2012 London Games, earning four golds and a bronze as a rising high school senior.

After bagging a record six golds at the 2013 Worlds and turning pro, she struggled at the Rio Games, earning one medal (gold as morning relay prelim swimmer) and making no individual finals.

Franklin has changed coaches twice since Rio. At the start of 2018, she transferred from the University of California to the University of Georgia to finish her college degree, training under longtime Bulldogs coach Jack Bauerle.

She took nearly two years off from competition, undergoing surgeries on both shoulders during the break, and came back for the national championships in July. Franklin’s best finish there was 18th in the 200m freestyle heats.

She missed making the team for the top two international meets ahead of the 2020 Olympics — the Pan Pacific Championships last month and the 2019 World Championships in South Korea but has said the goal is the Tokyo Games.

Johnson, 28, swam backstroke at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Trials with a best finish of 20th.

