TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD

Kayla Harrison, after MMA tears, lost toenail, will now fight for $1 million

By Nick ZaccardiSep 24, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Sam Mikulak leads new-look U.S. men’s gymnastics team for worlds Missy Franklin gets engaged Relive Greg Louganis’ diving board accident on 30th anniversary

When Kayla Harrison finished pummeling her second Professional Fighters League opponent last month, she bolted to the back of the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. She didn’t want to be alone.

“I was crying,” Harrison said Monday.

One of the first people to come across the U.S. Olympic judo champion in a temper tantrum (retired from the sport after repeat gold in Rio) was 71-year-old Jim Pedro Sr.

Pedro, along with his Olympic medalist son, Jimmy Pedro, helped Harrison develop into the world’s best judoka. Harrison also credited the Pedros for saving her life, following suffering from depression and considering suicide after being sexually abused by a previous coach more than a decade ago.

Pedro Sr. — “Big Jim” to Harrison — found Harrison in the Atlantic City casino on the night of Aug. 16.

“What the hell are you crying about?” he demanded.

The question was legitimate, even if Big Jim may have already known the answer. Harrison had just landed 79 strikes to opponent Jozette Cotton‘s 12 to improve to 2-0 in her two-month PFL career.

Harrison got the TKO but was dismayed that it took 12 minutes to put away Cotton. Perspective: Harrison’s former judo training partner, Ronda Rousey, went further than five minutes once in 14 of her 15 wins.

“Big Jim, I want to be best in the world, I want to be dominant, and I just went to the third round,” Harrison recalled saying. “I should have broken her arm.”

To which Big Jim responded, “Shut the hell up. Quit your god damn crying.” Harrison cried some more.

“I’m crying because I want to be better,” Harrison said Monday.

The scene paints the rookie’s view of mixed martial arts after her first two fights, but nearly two years into her PFL deal.

That deal has just been extended through 2019 with the debut of a women’s division (155 pounds) and the opportunity to win a tournament and $1 million. Twelve years ago, Harrison showed up to the Pedros with $250 in her pocket.

“I just always thought the transition would be easy, but it’s a lot harder than it looks,” she said while doing media in New York City on Monday. “There’s just so much you have to think about. If you’re too aggressive, you can walk into something. If you’re not aggressive enough, you’re not going to win the fight. In judo I used to fight multiple tournaments a month. Bu there is something to be said of complete, full contact [in MMA] and focusing on only one person, one fight, one moment.

“The lead up to it is completely different from a judo tournament. It really is every, single fight is the most important fight. At judo if I lost a Grand Slam, it was OK because I was really training for the Olympics. In MMA, there are no second chances.”

Harrison, 28, expects to fight once more in 2018. Her 2019 regular season begins in May. If she stays undefeated, Harrison will fight five times next year.

Recent buzz in the sport has centered on a potential fight between Harrison and Cris “Cyborg” Justino, considered by many (and by Harrison) to be the world’s best fighter.

“My goal is to be the best, but I’ve only had two fights,” Harrison said Monday. “To expect to be able to compete with the best right now is unrealistic. I know she [Justino] has a wealth of knowledge and experience, much more than me.”

Harrison said having a female division in PFL — albeit 10 pounds heavier than where Justino fights in UFC — will help bring the fight closer to reality. For now, it won’t happen with the two women under contract with different promotions and fighting at different weights. Both could change by the end of 2019.

Harrison said she considered not signing her 2019 contract with the PFL in case it means she wouldn’t be able to fight Justino until 2020 at the earliest. And that Justino, who turns 34 next year and whose UFC contract is believed to end in March, could retire before then.

Harrison noted that Justino, once banned a year for steroids, never came down from her 145-pound division to fight at Rousey’s insistence at 135 (or a 140-pound catch weight).

“[Justino] is complaining about me being too heavy already,” Harrison said, noting it’s a bit like the pot calling the kettle black after the Rousey instance. “But I’ll be happy to fight her at 145 just to prove a point.”

Judo is still on Harrison’s mind. It remains part of her Twitter handle. The world championships are wrapping up in Azerbaijan (the U.S. earned zero medals in 2017 and has none so far this year). Harrison watches, but there is no urge to return.

“I miss the security of it,” she said. “There’s something to be said for having the confidence and the experience of being No. 1, trusting that you are the best in the world and having faith in that. I’m sort of in this new realm where mentally I know that I want to be the best and what it takes to be the best, but I still don’t have the confidence yet. Whereas judo, it was muscle memory and ingrained in the system that I knew I was going to win.”

Harrison has been waiting for somebody to ask her about injuries as a fighter. Close friend and Olympic teammate Marti Malloy recently brought it up.

The day that she asked me, my big toenail fell off completely,” said Harrison, who tore her left MCL five months before the London Olympics and underwent reconstructive knee surgery in June 2013, watching Netflix for six weeks in a straight leg brace. “I have no idea how that fell off. I was horrified.”

Harrison sent Malloy a video, joking that she was “seriously wounded.” 

Harrison has learned that MMA is mentally harder than judo. The physical punishment? Just different.

“Judo is hard on your body,” she said. “MMA, you’re getting kicked in the head, so, it’s also very hard on your body.” 

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Rousey: UFC return just as likely as Olympic return

2018 World Road Cycling Championships broadcast schedule

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 24, 2018, 11:23 AM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Kayla Harrison Kayla Harrison, after MMA tears, lost toenail, will now fight for $1 million Sam Mikulak leads new-look U.S. men’s gymnastics team for worlds Missy Franklin gets engaged

Peter Sagan‘s chances for a record-breaking fourth gold medal are bleak, while the Dutch women are again set to dominate the world road cycling championships, live daily on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold this week.

Sagan, the Slovakian with a record-tying six Tour de France sprint titles, last year became the first man to win three straight world titles in the road race. But that merely matched the career golds record with four others, including the legendary Belgian Eddy Merckx.

Sagan is not favored to stand alone after Sunday’s event, the last on this week’s program in Innsbruck, Austria. The 160-mile course is a climber’s paradise. Though Sagan is strong on hills for a sprinter, this layout is expected to be too tall of a task.

Plus, Sagan has not won a Grand Tour stage since crashing on stage 17 of the Tour de France. He didn’t win a single stage of the recent Vuelta a España, his first Grand Tour without a victory since the 2015 Tour de France.

The world champs road race contenders include Grand Tour overall winners Vincenzo Nibali and Alejandro Valverde.

The elite individual events begin with the time trials Tuesday (women) and Wednesday (men).

Dutch stars Annemiek van Vleuten and Anna van der Breggen went one-two in the women’s time trial last year, with van Vleuten coming back from her horrific Rio Olympic crash for her first rainbow jersey. A Dutch medal sweep is possible, though the U.S. boasts 2016 World champion Amber Neben (now 43 years old).

Another Dutch rider, Tom Dumoulin, eyes a repeat title in the men’s time trial in the absence of Tour de France winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Simon Yates reflects on first Grand Tour title at Vuelta

Day Time (ET) Event
Tuesday 4-6:40 a.m. Men’s Junior Time Trial
8:30-10:50 a.m. Women’s Elite Time Trial
Wednesday 8-11:10 a.m. Men’s Elite Time Trial
Thursday 3-5:15 a.m. Women’s Junior Road Race
8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Men’s Junior Road Race
Friday 6-10:50 a.m. Men’s U23 Road Race
Saturday 6-10:45 a.m. Women’s Elite Road Race
Sunday 3:30-10:50 a.m. Men’s Elite Road Race

 

Sam Mikulak leads new-look U.S. men’s gymnastics team for worlds

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiSep 24, 2018, 7:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Kayla Harrison Kayla Harrison, after MMA tears, lost toenail, will now fight for $1 million Missy Franklin gets engaged Relive Greg Louganis’ diving board accident on 30th anniversary

The U.S. men’s gymnastics program tapped a fresh-faced team to avoid its longest medal drought since the turn of the millennium. It didn’t have much else choice.

Two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak, coming off his fifth national all-around title, and 2017 U.S. champ Yul Moldauer headlined the roster named after a two-day selection competition Saturday.

Mikulak and Moldauer were all but locks after going one-two at nationals in August. A selection committee looked at results from nationals and last week’s meet, though Mikulak and Moldauer automatically made the team based on their scores.

None of the other three team members have competed at an Olympics or world championships. That’s Rio Olympic alternate Akash ModiAlec Yoder and Colin Van Wicklen.

The quintet is tasked with reaching high-performance director Brett McClure‘s team medal aspirations at the world championships in Doha that start in one month.

McClure, a 2004 Olympic team silver medalist, said before nationals that China, Japan and Russia are in a different league in terms of routine difficulty.

The U.S. men were fifth at the Rio Olympics and at the last worlds with a team event in 2015. That marked the first back-to-back global championships without a medal since 2006 and 2007.

The Americans last went three straight global championships missing the podium in 1997, 1999 and 2000.

In addition to the team, Mikulak, 25, yearns for an individual medal. He is at the moment one of the greatest U.S. gymnasts in history without an Olympic medal or an individual world championships medal in his collection.

Moldauer, the 22-year-old NCAA all-around champion from the University of Oklahoma, does own an individual medal. He earned floor exercise bronze at his worlds debut last year.

Modi, the Taco Bell and SpongeBob SquarePants-loving mechanical engineering master’s student at Stanford, was sixth in the all-around at nationals but improved to fourth at the selection camp competition.

McClure noted Modi’s ability to contribute on three of the six events — parallel bars, high bar and pommel horse. The U.S. is a bit weak on high bar, McClure said.

Yoder, 21, is known for his prowess on a past weak event — pommel horse. He won the national title on horse last month and was second to Mikulak at last week’s competition, beating 2017 World team member Marvin Kimble for a roster spot.

McClure praised Van Wicklen’s talent as the top vaulter at the selection camp meet. Moldauer’s former Oklahoma teammate was eighth in the all-around at nationals and fifth of the eight men at the selection meet.

The three men who missed the team were Kimble, Allan Bower (second and third in the U.S. all-around the last two years, but missed both world teams) and Trevor Howard.

All but one of Mikulak’s teammates from the last two Olympics have retired. The one who hasn’t — Rio pommel horse bronze medalist Alex Naddour — has been suspended since June for unspecified reasons.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Laurie Hernandez faces big decisions before comeback