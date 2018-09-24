Missy Franklin gets engaged

Missy Franklin, a five-time Olympic champion swimmer, announced her engagement to Hayes Johnson, a former University of Texas swimmer, on Sunday.
“My best friend, my soulmate, my safe haven, and now my FIANCÉ!” was posted on Franklin’s Instagram. “I’m about to get my Johnson on!!!”
Franklin, 23, was the dominant U.S. female swimmer of the 2012 London Games, earning four golds and a bronze as a rising high school senior.
After bagging a record six golds at the 2013 Worlds and turning pro, she struggled at the Rio Games, earning one medal (gold as morning relay prelim swimmer) and making no individual finals.
Franklin has changed coaches twice since Rio. At the start of 2018, she transferred from the University of California to the University of Georgia to finish her college degree, training under longtime Bulldogs coach Jack Bauerle.
She took nearly two years off from competition, undergoing surgeries on both shoulders during the break, and came back for the national championships in July. Franklin’s best finish there was 18th in the 200m freestyle heats.
She missed making the team for the top two international meets ahead of the 2020 Olympics — the Pan Pacific Championships last month and the 2019 World Championships in South Korea but has said the goal is the Tokyo Games.
Johnson, 28, swam backstroke at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Trials with a best finish of 20th.
