Sports execs oppose esports in Olympics, survey shows

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A global survey of sports industry executives shows 57 percent oppose Olympic status for video gaming.
Audit firm PwC says more than 400 sports industry professionals from 42 countries answered an online questionnaire for its annual survey. The findings were discussed Tuesday at the Olympic Museum, where the IOC hosted an esports conference in July on possible Olympic status for the booming games market.
The PwC survey asked “Is esports an Olympic sport?“: 28 percent said, “no, because esports does not qualify as ‘sport,’” and 29 percent said esports should grow independently of the Olympics.
A further 26.7 percent said esports must first unify under a single governing body, and 10.4 percent said esports should join “as soon as possible.” Almost 6 percent said they did not know or abstained.
Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten led the first medal sweep by one nation in a world road cycling championships elite time trial, repeating as gold medalist two years after a horrific crash at the Rio Olympics.
Van Vleuten, 35, clocked 34 minutes, 25.36 seconds on the 17-mile course in Innsbruck, Austria.
She bettered Olympic road race champion Anna van der Breggen by 28.99 seconds, matching their one-two finish from 2017 Worlds. Ellen van Dijk, the 2013 World champ, completed the Dutch sweep with bronze, 1:25.19 back.
Van Dijk edged Canadian Leah Kirchmann by 1.62 seconds. The top American was Leah Thomas in fifth. Full results are here.
Worlds continue Wednesday with the men’s time trial on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold. A full broadcast schedule is here.
In the Rio Olympic road race, van Vleuten suffered three small spine fractures and a concussion when her brakes appeared to lock, and she flipped into a ditch. Van Vleuten was alone in the lead at the time with about seven miles to go of the 87-mile course.
She was eventually hospitalized in intensive care.
Van der Breggen went on to win the Olympic title.
Van Vleuten wasn’t out long. She raced at the October 2016 World Championships, placing a career-high fifth in the time trial. She then won La Course in 2017 and 2018 and the Giro Rosa in July, in addition to the 2017 World time trial.
Meghan Duggan, captain of the Olympic champion U.S. hockey team, wed another gold medalist, Canadian Gillian Apps, on Saturday, according to TeamUSA.org.
Together, they own four Olympic gold medals and 10 world titles.
Duggan, 31, played on the last three Olympic teams and captained the last two.
Duggan and Apps played against each other for several years until Apps retired from the Canadian national team in 2015.
Apps, a 6-foot forward, earned gold medals in 2006, 2010 and 2014 in an undefeated Olympic career. The last two titles came at the expense of the U.S. and Duggan in heated finals.
Apps’ father, Syl Jr., played 10 NHL seasons in the 1970s. Grandfather Syl was a Hockey Hall of Famer, politician and sixth-place finisher in the pole vault at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.
Duggan and Apps are not the first U.S.-Canadian hockey couple.
In November 2017, former U.S. captain Julie Chu and Canadian captain Caroline Ouellette, who combined for eight Olympic medals, welcomed baby daughter Liv Chu-Ouellette. They met in 2003 and began dating in 2005.
